KSB CAMP倶楽部

KSB CAMP倶楽部
ビジュアルレポート
2020.07.10

KSB CAMP倶楽部

  1. 1. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ KSB CAMP倶楽部 ビジュアルレポート 2020.07.10 1 Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd.
  2. 2. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ KSBプロジェクト「otonaの部活動」とは。 ▼⼤⼈も楽しい！を共有する場を作ろう。 その名も「otonaの部活動」。 2019年3⽉から、KSBスタッフの好きなことを ベースに企画しています。 現在、⽉1で定期企画しているのは、【カメ ラ・写真】にスポットを当てた『KSB p hoto 倶楽部』、【CAMP・アウトドア】にス ポットを当てた『KSB CAMP倶楽部』の⼆つ。 「暮らしのちょっとした息抜きに、楽しみにし ませんか？」という⾔葉をキーワードに、⼤⼈ になった今でも、⼦どもの頃夢中になった部活 動のように、⾃分が夢中になれるものをした い！仲間がほしい！といった⽅に向けて、発信 していきます。 2
  3. 3. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ KSB CAMP倶楽部 -2020年７⽉- ▼イベント名： 「KSB CAMP倶楽部」 ▼⽇時： 令和2年7⽉10⽇(⾦) 19:00-21:00 ▼場所： Kochi Startup BASE® ▼参加⼈数： 4⼈（内1⼈オンライン参加） ▼参加費： 500円（税込） ▼主催： Kochi Startup BASE® 〒781-0084 ⾼知県⾼知市南御座90-1 ⾼知 蔦屋書店3F 3 ▼今回のイベント内容 最初に⾃⼰紹介を⾏い、それぞれのキャンプ経験や今⽇期待 することなどをシェアしました。その後、それぞれキャンプ にまつわる気になるワードをチャットで⼊⼒してもらい、参 加者同⼠で情報をシェアし合いました。
  4. 4. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/イベントの様⼦ オンラインの⽅も⼀緒に⾃⼰紹介 CAMPの話題は笑顔があふれます。 CAMPと⾔えばのワードを付箋にかき出します。 4 ⾃宅にあったプロジェクターを⾒せてくれました 今回は初参加の⽅も含めて4名で開催。⾃⼰紹介では「⼦どもの時に経験がある」「久しぶりにキャンプに⾏ってみた い」など、これからキャンプを楽しむ機会を増やしたいという参加者が集まりました。仲間との過ごし⽅として、家庭⽤ のプロジェクターを使ってテントに投影し盛り上がったという話題では、オンライン参加の⽅から「そういえば（プロ ジェクターが）あったので持ってきます」と⾃宅参加ならではの⾏動も。いつものように話は尽きず、終了時には「キャ ンプ熱が⾼まりました！」と感想も聞かれ、それぞれが「やってみたい！」を触発される回となりました。
  5. 5. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ SNSアカウント Kochi Startup BASE® 〜⼀⼈ひとりがチェンジメーカーとして⾃分らしく⼀歩を進める場〜 Kochi Startup BASE®は、⾼知県初の共創型スタートアップ⽀援施設です。⾼ 知 蔦屋書店（https://store.tsite.jp/kochi/）内に開設され、新規事業創造セミ ナーや起業家育成プログラムのほか、 LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® メソッドを活 ⽤したワークショップ、キャリアアップを⽬的としたセミナーの開催、コワー キングスペースやイベントスペースの提供を⾏っています。また、⾃分らしい ⽣き⽅や働き⽅を実現できるきっかけづくりを⽬指した様々なプロジェクトを 展開しています。 住所 ⾼知県⾼知市南御座90ー1 （⾼知 蔦屋書店３Fフロア内） 参照： https://www.facebook.com/kochitsutayabooks/ Twitter https://twitter.com/ksb_2018 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ksb_2018/ LINE@ @kochistartupbase Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KochiStartupBASE/ 5 note https://note.com/kochistartupbase
  6. 6. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ 問い合わせ エイチタス株式会社 ⾼知⽀社（担当：公⽂） Kochi Startup BASE® TEL：088-802-6221 E-Mail：ksb@htus.jp ※本資料の無断での配布、外部組織や個⼈への配布・閲覧、及び⼆次使⽤は、固く禁⽌させて頂きます。 6

