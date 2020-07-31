Successfully reported this slideshow.
「Do!after7 -夜7時からのワタシ時間-」 ビジュアルレポート 202...
Do!after7-夜7時からのワタシ時間- 2 ▼⽇時：令和2年7⽉15⽇（⽔）19:00〜21:00 ▼参加⼈数：2...
今⽉の開催は、7⽉8⽇と15⽇の2回。どちらの回も初めての参加者とスタッフの2名で作業時間を共有しました。 1回⽬は共に...
Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ SNSアカウント Kochi Startup BASE® 〜⼀⼈ひとりがチェンジメーカーとして⾃分らしく⼀歩を進める場〜...
Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ 問い合わせ エイチタス株式会社 ⾼知⽀社（担当：堀江） Kochi Startup BASE® TEL：088-802-...
Do!after7 -夜7時からのワタシ時間-

Do!after7
-夜7時からのワタシ時間-
ビジュアルレポート
2020.07.08/07.15

  1. 1. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ Kochi Startup BASE 1 「Do!after7 -夜7時からのワタシ時間-」 ビジュアルレポート 2020.07.08/07.15
  2. 2. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ Do!after7-夜7時からのワタシ時間- 2 ▼⽇時：令和2年7⽉15⽇（⽔）19:00〜21:00 ▼参加⼈数：2名 ▼イベント内容 Do!after7は、⾃分の作業をより効率化するためにみんなで⾼め合う時間です。 資格試験などの勉強、⼿帳を書く、本を読む、新しいスキルを習得してみる…など作業は⾃由です！ もちろん、途中参加・退室もオッケーです。また様々な興味関⼼、スキルを持ったKSBスタッフが ご⼀緒し、皆さんの充実した時間をサポート致します。 ▼場所：Kochi Startup BASE® 〒781-0084 ⾼知県⾼知市南御座90-1 ⾼知 蔦屋書店3F ▼参加費：無料 ▼主催：Kochi Startup BASE® ▼⽇時：令和2年7⽉8⽇（⽔）19:00〜21:00 ▼参加⼈数：3名
  3. 3. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ 今⽉の開催は、7⽉8⽇と15⽇の2回。どちらの回も初めての参加者とスタッフの2名で作業時間を共有しました。 1回⽬は共に同じテーマで対話しながら知識を深め、2回⽬はそれぞれ⽤意した読書に挑戦。「集中してできた」「誰かと⼀緒 にできて有意義な時間を過ごせた」という⾔葉もいただけ、今回も良い時間を共有できたように思います。 イベントの様⼦ 7⽉15⽇の様⼦ 対話しながらテーマについての学びを深めました。 実際に読書後に書いているメモを共有してくれました。 3 7⽉8⽇の様⼦
  4. 4. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ SNSアカウント Kochi Startup BASE® 〜⼀⼈ひとりがチェンジメーカーとして⾃分らしく⼀歩を進める場〜 Kochi Startup BASE®は、⾼知県初の共創型スタートアップ⽀援施設です。⾼ 知 蔦屋書店（https://store.tsite.jp/kochi/）内に開設され、新規事業創造セミ ナーや起業家育成プログラムのほか、 LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® メソッドを活 ⽤したワークショップ、キャリアアップを⽬的としたセミナーの開催、コワー キングスペースやイベントスペースの提供を⾏っています。また、⾃分らしい ⽣き⽅や働き⽅を実現できるきっかけづくりを⽬指した様々なプロジェクトを 展開しています。 住所 ⾼知県⾼知市南御座90ー1 （⾼知 蔦屋書店３Fフロア内） 参照： https://www.facebook.com/kochitsutayabooks/ Twitter https://twitter.com/ksb_2018 Instagram https://www.instagram.com/ksb_2018/ LINE@ @kochistartupbase Facebook https://www.facebook.com/KochiStartupBASE/ 4 note https://note.com/kochistartupbase
  5. 5. Kochi Startup BASE® ©2020 H-tus. Ltd. http://startup-base.jp/ 問い合わせ エイチタス株式会社 ⾼知⽀社（担当：堀江） Kochi Startup BASE® TEL：088-802-6221 E-Mail：ksb@htus.jp ※本資料の無断での配布、外部組織や個⼈への配布・閲覧、及び⼆次使⽤は、固く禁⽌させて頂きま す。 5

