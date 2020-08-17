Successfully reported this slideshow.
https://www.knowyourrights.com
6 Ways To Safely Share the Road With Trucks

We've all felt our heart rate speed up, thumping loudly as we pass the semi in the next lane on the highway. As such, every American should know what precautions to take to protect themselves against a potentially fatal situation. Trucks will have an increasing presence on the roads in the coming years. These safety skills are your main defence against any danger. If you witness unsafe driving, report it to the authorities.
https://www.knowyourrights.com/newsarticles/ways-to-safely-share-the-road-with-trucks.aspx

Published in: Law
6 Ways To Safely Share the Road With Trucks

  Accident are traumatic. In USA, a life is lost every four minutes due to road accidents Ways to Safely Share the Road With Trucks
  We've all felt our heart rate speed up, thumping loudly as we pass the semi in the next lane on the highway. As such, every American should know what precautions to take to protect themselves against a potentially fatal situation. 6 Ways to Safely Share the Road
  What Can I Do to Avoid Car-Truck Accidents? Large trucks maneuver differently than cars. Take care as you approach a truck, especially around curves and street corners.
  Do not pass a truck on the right if they are turning right. This may seem obvious, but unless you have made certain their right turn signal is not on do not attempt to pass.
  Trucks swing wide to the left in order to safely make a right turn. If a truck seems to be slowing down and veering left, check to make sure the driver has signaled left before passing on the right.
  If you can't see a truck's side- mirrors, the driver can't see you. Trucks have more blind spots than cars. Be sure to stay clear of resting in any of them.
  Larger vehicles require more distance to successfully stop than cars. Cutting quickly in front of a truck or bus could result in a fatal rear-ending accident. Allow the large vehicle enough space to stop behind you.
  To properly pass on the highway, accelerate but maintain a consistent speed. Once you see their cab in the rear-view mirror, it is safe to signal and pull in front of them.
  Give a truck at least four to six seconds of space in wet/icy conditions and at highways speeds. This means, pretend there is another passenger car between you and the truck.
  Trucks will have an increasing presence on the roads in the coming years. These safety skills are your main defense against any danger.
  https://www.knowyourrights.com

