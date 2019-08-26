[PDF] Download The Noisy Airplane Ride Ebook | READ ONLINE



The Noisy Airplane Ride by: Mike Downs







Now in Paperback!Just in time for summer travel, this paperback edition of THE NOISY AIRPLANE RIDE offers a rhyming tour of the variety of sounds a child might hear before, during, and after takeoff. Rhythmic noises make for a great read-aloud.A final double-page spread helps clarify some of the sights and physical sensations of a plane ride, from luggage loading to queasiness."Will no doubt provide comfort to young, first-time flyers." -Booklist"A contribution both cogent and soothing to the scanty library of preflight, or in-flight, reading matter for young, infrequent flyers."-Kirkus Reviews

