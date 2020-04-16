Krimi i Organizuar ne Republiken Maqedonis 1.0 (2020)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KRIMI I ORGANIZUAR NE REPUBLIKEN E MAQEDONIS OpenSourc3MK Klubi I Kriminalistikes dhe Sigurisë 2019
PERMBAJTA 1.HYRJE 2.DEFINIMI I KRIMIT TE ORGANIZUAR DHE TERRORIZMIT 3.HISTORIA E KRIMIT TE ORGANIZUAR 4.KRIMI I ORGANIZUAR...
SHKURTESAT PP – PROKURORIAPUBLIKE PSP – PRUKORORIA PUBLIKE SPECIALE RMV- REPUBLIKA E MAQEDONIS VERIORE N. – NENI UÇK – USH...
1.HYRJE Krimi i organizuar është një kategori grupimesh transnacionale, nacionale ose lokale të ndërmarrjeve shumë të cent...
2.DEFINIMI I KRIMIT TE ORGANIZUAR DHE TERRORIZMIT Shtimi i hovshem i krimit te organizuar,perhapja e disa formave te rrezi...
marrëdhënia e tyre, qëllimi i grupeve të tilla mund të gjurmohet gjithmonë në të njëjtën lojë përfundimtare: duke fituar p...
larmie metodash për të siguruar lëshime më të mëdha, mbrojtje adekuate dhe status shoqëror për krerët e organizatave krimi...
për të treguar se jemi në rrugën e duhur. Mafia maqedonase (Maqedonisht: Македонска мафијаis Makedonska mafija) është orga...
më shumë rrugë se 15 vjet më parë. Se nuk kishte pritur bukë dhe qumësht në vitet nëntëdhjetë. Nuk kishte edhe Wizz Air. E...
Por përveç zbulimit të abuzimit, ne besojmë se është e rëndësishme t'u tregoni qytetarëve se cilat janë efektet e korrupsi...
filluan të tejkalojnë fuqitë e tyre. Në Prilep, në një tubim masiv të opozitës, ata rrahën një grup qytetarësh paqësorë, t...
parë është se gjërat konsiderohen në LSDM. Në përplasjen, një të udhëhequr nga kryetari i Kuvendit Tito Petkovsky, ai tani...
Me përjashtim të një bombe makine që kreu atentatin e pasuksesshëm të Kiro Gligorov i cili ishte i paaftë pas kti atentati...
8. MARJAN TUSHEVSKI “POSTJERI” Një nga reketuesit më të mëdhenj që kujton Shkupin është një njeri që bëri rekord të tërë G...
Që nga pavarësia e Maqedonisë, Marjan Tusevski ka qenë i pari që akuzohet për zhvatje. Babai i tij, i cili me vite kishte ...
10. GORAN GJORGJIEVSKI MUJO “KOMANDANTI” Edhe pse përkundër spekulimeve të shumta që Mujo nuk ishte një kriminel, reketash...
11. MAFIA E FRANKFURTIT Një nga grupet më të mëdha dhe më serioze kriminale në Maqedoni deri më tani, i zyrtarizuar dhe po...
Sipas aktgjykimit , i akuzuari Nove Nikolovski u dënua me tre vjet e gjysmë burg, dhe Mustafa Ziberi dhe Risto Pop Pecev u...
Gjashtë muaj më vonë as pushteti nuk u tërhoq e as opozita nuk përfundoi në burg. Në vend të kësaj, me ndërmjetësim ndërko...
Zaev: Janë përgjuar të gjithë, me përjashtim të Gruevskit dhe Mijallkovit Në vazhdim të pres konferencës Zaev ka thënë se ...
ish – kryeministrit Nikola Gruevski në aferën “Bombat”, është kthyer në vendin e punës pas publikimit të këtyre përgjimeve...
mbrenda një ore" dhe "me shqiptarët duhet ti lajmë duart". Më 21 prill 2015 afër 40 pjesëtarë të UÇK-së sulmuan policinë k...
Shumë prej dëshmitarëve të mbrojtur (policë) kanë zbuluar se 3-4 ditë përpara kanë hyrë në lagje. Policia ka mundur ndrysh...
një librari e madhe e përgjimeve që përmbante biseda midis zyrtarëve të Qeverisë së udhëhequr nga VMRO-DPMNE. Zaev këmbëng...
nënkontraktuesve kinezë dhe maqedonas për të cilat ishte duke u negociuar si pjesë e kontratës). Kushëriri i Gruevskit, sh...
ishin urdhëruar nga prokurorët e PP, të cilët mund të fillonin raste të reja pa asnjë kufizim kohor, dhe pa pasur nevojë t...
gjatë natës. Boki gjithashtu shpesh do të postonte fotografi me Zoran Zaev, Sekretarin e Përgjithshëm të partisë së LSDM-s...
Disa herë, sipas Ruskoska, Kamçev do të kërkonte të merrte garanci nga vetë Katica Janeva, dhe ajo do të thirrej dhe do të...
Besohet se ky trajtim gradual i ndryshuar i Kamçevit nga Zyra e Prokurorit Special ishte kushtëzuar nga pagesa që ai bënte...
Si Zaev, edhe Sekerinska mohoi çdo lidhje me skandalin. Ajo që pranohet në mënyrë universale në publik, është se nuk ka as...
