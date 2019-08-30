Successfully reported this slideshow.
CPEA Mathematics

  1. 1. Converting Fractions to Percent Remember that a percent is really just a special way of expressing a fraction as a number out of 100. To convert a fraction to a percent, first divide the numerator by the denominator. Then multiply the decimal by 100. That is, the fraction 4/8 can be converted to decimal by dividing 4 by 8. It can be converted to percent by multiplying the decimal by 100. 4�8=0.50 .5�100=50 So, the fraction 4/8 is equivalent to 50%. Example 1: Write 2/25 as a percent. Since 25 is larger than 2, in order to divide, we must add a decimal point and some zeroes after the 2. We may not know how many zeroes to add but it doesn't matter. If we add too many we can erase the extras; if we don't add enough, we can add more. So, 2/25=0.080 .08�100=8 Therefore, the fraction 2/25 is equivalent to 8%. Look at the image below, it shows that the fraction 2/25 is same as 88 out of 100, that is, 8%.
  2. 2. Example 2: Write 7474 as a percent. Divide 77 by 44 . So, 7 4=1.75 1.75�100=175 Therefore, the fraction 7 is equivalent to 175%. 4 Example 3: Write 1 as a percent 8 Divide 1 by .
  3. 3. So, 1 8 =0.1250. 125�100=12.5 Therefore, the fraction 1 is equivalent to 12.5%. 8

