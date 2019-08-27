Klaytn developer meetup 20190827

Successfully reported this slideshow.
● Eric Kim, Developer Evangelist at Ground X Meetup Topic ● 19:00 ~ 19:30 (30") 등록 확인 ● 19:30 ~ 20:20 (50") Klaytn 세션 ● 20...
Klaytn 101 #1: Klaytn 플랫폼과 주요 Features 이해하기 Eric Kim, Ground X Developer Evangelist
Klaytn Cypress Goals, current status, roadmap, and examples
Klaytn Cypress 4,000 TPS 1 second 1/10 gas cost compared to Ethereum EVM & Solidity support Secure scalable BFT 23 highly ...
Secure Scalable BFT ● Trustful node operators form a network called Governance Council (GC) ● For each block, Klaytn rando...
Service Chain - L2 solution for Klaytn Klaytn World Service Chain ● L2 scalability solution ● Designed for privacy with in...
Current Status Category Achievement Throughput 4000+ TPS Block Interval 1 second with instant finality Smart contract Supp...
Roadmap Stability Focusing on base components (Klaytn, SDKs, toolkits) Secure initial user-base 2019 2020 2021 Expansion U...
Today’s Agenda Introducing Klaytn EOA Improved security and usability with role-based keys 1. Introducing Klaytn EOA and r...
Role-Based Keys Private Key Public Key Account Private Key Public Key ... Role 1 Role 2 Previously Klaytn EOA Each account...
Improved Security with Role-Based Keys: Update and Signing Roles Private Key Public Key Address Update Signing Update Sign...
Role-Based Keys Use Case Klaytn Secret key 1 (SK1) Public key 1 (PK1) Alice Registration Compromised Account Account Updat...
Creating and Updating Klaytn EOA 1. Creating a legacy account
Creating and Updating Klaytn EOA 2. Invoking account update by sending ACCOUNT_UPDATE type transaction
Creating and Updating Klaytn EOA 3. Set the new TX key in the wallet and try sending VALUE_TRANSFER transaction with the n...
Creating and Updating Klaytn EOA 4. Update TX key alone; make sure you use the account update key this time
User Adoption Obstacle: Gas Fee Alice Sending a TX costs gas fee; no exception Why do I need to pay fees when setting up m...
Fee Delegation via Fee Paying Role Key ● Klaytn allows anyone with fee paying role key to pay gas fees on users’ behalf ● ...
Fee Delegation Ex - Client 1. A client encodes and signs a transaction with type = FEE_DELEGATED_VALUE_TRANSFER
Fee Delegation Ex - Client 2. Send the signed raw transaction to fee payer’s server
Fee Delegation Ex - Server 3. Fee payer accepts client’s request by signing and sending the raw TX with his/her fee payer ...
Klaytn Docs (docs.klaytn.com)
Thank you
Klaytn developer meetup 20190827
Klaytn developer meetup 20190827

Klaytn 101 #1: Klaytn 플랫폼과 주요 Features 이해하기

Klaytn developer meetup 20190827

