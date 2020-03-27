Prezentacja (5)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
STANISŁAW IGNACY WITKIEWICZ Witkacy 1885-1939
Stanisław IgnacyWitkiewicz – polski pisarz, malarz, filozof, dramaturg i fotografik, urodził się wWarszawie 24 lutego 1885...
Młody StanisławWitkiewicz z ojcem, ok 1893r.
Witkiewicz nie podzielał poglądów politycznych swojego ojca, zwolennika Piłsudskiego, i uważał, że Polacy powinni w nowym ...
Około 1926 roku Witkacy odpuścił malarstwo olejne. Ograniczył się do wykonywania portretów w pastelowych kolorach w ramach...
Kategorie portretów ■ Typ A: osoba portretowana była przedstawiona bardzo dokładnie, bez przerysowań, bez cienia karykatur...
Znaki na obrazachWitkacego Witkacy bardzo często na swoich obrazach (najczęściej portretach) dopisywał pod wpływem czego t...
Portret StefaniiTuwimowej, luty 1929 Portret Neny Stachurskiej, 1930
Sztuki teatralne i literatura Mimo ówczesnych niepowodzeń inscenizacyjnych jego sztuk teatralnych, Witkacy nie zrezygnował...
Dziękuje za uwagę! KlaudiaWiśniewska 3RTB
