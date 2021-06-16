Successfully reported this slideshow.
Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP All Rights Reserved. 弊社サービスのご案内
会社概要 「 三協の精神 」のもと、誇れるパートナーを目指して 豊橋営業所 名古屋営業所 飯田営業所 中信事務所 山梨営業所 静岡中部営業所 御殿場営業所 福井営業所 石川営業所 富山中央営業所 富山営業所 長野営業所 三重営業所 兵庫営業所 ...
日々変化するHR業界において、お客様の課題に応じた 最適な人材ビジネススキームをご提供します。 労働者派遣事業 有料職業紹介事業 業務請負・業務受託 採用サイト活用 日系外国人活用 Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP...
• 全国の事業所で登録・採用された人材をお客様の繁忙に合わせてスピーディに派遣 致します。 • 経験豊かな人材が多数在籍しており、作業の内容によって様々な対応が 可能です。 • 人材の募集は弊社が行うことにより募集経費の削減ができ、人件費その他...
• 弊社の経験豊かな担当者がスキルチェック・キャリアカウンセリングを行い 最適な人材 をご紹介致します。 • 弊社がお客様採用活動をトータルサポートすることによって、お客様の募集経費の削 減と採用に付帯する時間を低減することが出来ます。 • 全...
• 景気変動に連動した生産量の調節が可能なため、固定費を変動費化することがで き、経営の効率化が可能になります。 • 長年培った弊社のノウハウにより速やかな各種管理体制を確立します。 弊社が人材教育を行うことにより、お客様の教育コスト削減に寄与...
• 「地域」と「職種」から仕事を探すシンプルな作りですが、最大15枚の画像と動画によ り文字では伝わりづらい職場の雰囲気やおすすめポイント、インタビューなどの情報を 「より具体的なイメージ」で提供することで、今のユーザーニーズに応えています。 ...
日系外国人活用 ＜ 通訳トレーナーによるサポート派遣 ＞ • 弊社は、日系人採用の累計実績＝50,000人以上、単一の請負職場では最大約 1,300名の日系人による組織を構築している実績があります。 • 弊社は国内の採用に加えブラジル現地に採用...
Jigyo

  1. 1. Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP All Rights Reserved. 弊社サービスのご案内
  2. 2. 会社概要 「 三協の精神 」のもと、誇れるパートナーを目指して 豊橋営業所 名古屋営業所 飯田営業所 中信事務所 山梨営業所 静岡中部営業所 御殿場営業所 福井営業所 石川営業所 富山中央営業所 富山営業所 長野営業所 三重営業所 兵庫営業所 岡山西営業所 関東営業ブロック 横浜営業所 埼玉営業所 群馬営業所 茨城営業所 東海営業ブロック 北陸営業ブロック 岡山・近畿営業ブロック 本社 商号 ：株式会社サンキョウテクノスタッフ 設立 ：1991年４月 資本金 ：4,000万円 代表者 ：代表取締役社長 山本 篤志 本社所在地 ：愛知県豊橋市西幸町幸22-2 事業内容 ：労働者派遣事業、製造請負、業務委託、 有料職業紹介、労務管理受託、他 許可番号 ：労働者派遣事業 「派23-300122」 有料職業紹介事業 「23-ユｰ300248」 URL ：https://www.sankyo-gr.com/ Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP All Rights Reserved.
  3. 3. 日々変化するHR業界において、お客様の課題に応じた 最適な人材ビジネススキームをご提供します。 労働者派遣事業 有料職業紹介事業 業務請負・業務受託 採用サイト活用 日系外国人活用 Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP All Rights Reserved.
  4. 4. • 全国の事業所で登録・採用された人材をお客様の繁忙に合わせてスピーディに派遣 致します。 • 経験豊かな人材が多数在籍しており、作業の内容によって様々な対応が 可能です。 • 人材の募集は弊社が行うことにより募集経費の削減ができ、人件費その他の費用削 減にも寄与します。 サービスの特徴 労働者派遣事業 ＜ 急な増産時に人手不足を解決 ＞ » 弊社の強みである「ものづくり」への派遣に加え、 全国の拠点から様々な環境に最適な人材の人選・ マッチングを迅速に行いご提案致します。 ▽派遣⇒請負への移行が可能です。 「優良派遣事業者認定制度」は、法令を遵守しているだけでなく、派遣社員のキャリア形成支援やより良 い労働環境の確保、派遣先でのトラブル予防など、派遣社員と派遣先の双方に安心できるサービスを提 供できているかどうかについて、一定の基準を満たした派遣事業者を「優良派遣事業者」として認定します。 株式会社サンキョウテクノスタッフは 「優良派遣事業者」です。 Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP All Rights Reserved.
  5. 5. • 弊社の経験豊かな担当者がスキルチェック・キャリアカウンセリングを行い 最適な人材 をご紹介致します。 • 弊社がお客様採用活動をトータルサポートすることによって、お客様の募集経費の削 減と採用に付帯する時間を低減することが出来ます。 • 全国の営業拠点で登録・選考された豊富な人材を、お客様の要望に合わせてスピー ディにご紹介致します。 サービスの特徴 Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP All Rights Reserved. » お客様のニーズに合った人材を募集・選考し、最適な 人材をご紹介致します。 ▽当社求人媒体を利用した「成果報酬型」 紹介サービスもご利用いただけます。 有料職業紹介とは、企業様が募集している求人情報に基づいた人材をご紹介するサービスです。面接の 日程や場所などは、すべて弊社が企業様と交渉して設定いたします。ご紹介後に企業様は求職者と面談 していただき、問題なければ採用となります。求職者と企業様は雇用契約を結び、企業様の社員として働 くことになります。 有料職業紹介 ＜ 中核を担う社員採用のサポート ＞
  6. 6. • 景気変動に連動した生産量の調節が可能なため、固定費を変動費化することがで き、経営の効率化が可能になります。 • 長年培った弊社のノウハウにより速やかな各種管理体制を確立します。 弊社が人材教育を行うことにより、お客様の教育コスト削減に寄与します。 • 業務請負（委託）を導入することで、お客様は基幹業務への集中や強化が可能と なります。 サービスの特徴 » 弊社の業務請負(委託)は、法令順守の下、独立し た業務遂行、安全衛生体制の確立、ＱＣＤ改善等 を実施し「ものづくり」においてお客様に最適なサービ スを提供いたします。 ▽徹底した品質とひとづくり、ものづくり教育の実施 株式会社サンキョウテクノスタッフは「製造請負優良適正事業者」です。 Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP All Rights Reserved. 業務請負・業務受託 ＜ 安定した生産体制と品質維持 ＞ 「製造請負優良適正事業者認定制度（ＧＪ認定制度）」は、製造業の請負事業に特化して国が設 けた制度で、健全な事業運営を行う能力が備わっている事業者を認定し、その「証し」を与える制度です。
  7. 7. • 「地域」と「職種」から仕事を探すシンプルな作りですが、最大15枚の画像と動画によ り文字では伝わりづらい職場の雰囲気やおすすめポイント、インタビューなどの情報を 「より具体的なイメージ」で提供することで、今のユーザーニーズに応えています。 • 「求人もあ」への掲載で、国内の主要な検索エンジンへの同時に掲載することが可能 となり、認知度の向上、ブランディング効果も見込めます。 サービスの特徴 » 「求人もあ」は、人材派遣会社である弊社が運営す る採用サイトです。「地域」と「職種」から仕事を探す シンプルな作りですが、おかげさまで月間34,000 人を超える新規ユーザーが訪れるサイトとなりました。 Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP All Rights Reserved. 自社採用サイト ＜ 求人もあ ＞ 「求人もあ」に訪れるユーザーは25才～44才の 若年層、ミドル層が多く、全体のおよそ６割を占めていま す。男女の比率はおよそ半々となっており、獲得が難しいとされる若年層～ミドル層の男女どちらも集客す ることに成功しました。 ▽無料掲載サービスを活用した「成果報酬型」 人材紹介サービスをご活用いただけます。
  8. 8. 日系外国人活用 ＜ 通訳トレーナーによるサポート派遣 ＞ • 弊社は、日系人採用の累計実績＝50,000人以上、単一の請負職場では最大約 1,300名の日系人による組織を構築している実績があります。 • 弊社は国内の採用に加えブラジル現地に採用拠点を持ち、採用からビザ取得、送り 出し、就労サポートまでワンストップで行える機能を保有しておりますので、お客様の ニーズに合わせた安定的な活用が可能です。 サービスの特徴 Copyright (C) 2021 SANKYO GROUP All Rights Reserved. » 就労制限が無く、就労意識の高い日系ブラジル人 の活用により高い出勤率と定着率を確保できます。 ▽ＣＳＲ監査への対応等、豊富な実績と採用力 でお客様からの様々なニーズに対応致します。 弊社では、日系ブラジル人を中心としたグローバル人材の活用に関して30年以上の実績があり、国内及 び現地での採用ノウハウの蓄積と堅実なネットワークにより安定した定着率と出勤率を確保し、不意に発 生する生産変動への対応など、お客様のニーズに合わせたサービスの提供が可能です。

