Giảng dạy trực tuyến với phần mềm Zoom

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Giảng dạy trực truyến với phần mềm ZOOM Trình bày: TRẦM VŨ KIỆT
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Giảng dạy trực truyến với phần mềm ZOOM Trình bày: TRẦM VŨ KIỆT
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Nội dung Tải phần mềm Zoom Tính năng của phần mềm Zoom Tổ chức tiết học với Zoom Các vấn đề ...
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Phần mềm Zoom là gì? 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 4
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Phần mềm Zoom • Là phần mềm hỗ trợ các phòng họp trực tuyến, buổi đào tạo và hỗ trợ kỹ thuật...
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Tải phần mềm Zoom https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 6
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 7
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Giao diện của phần mềm ZOOM khi mở trên máy tính. 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 8
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 9
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Chương <<>> Tên chương 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 10
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 11
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Khi sinh viên muốn giơ tay phát biểu, thì làm sao? 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 12
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Khi muốn viết một cái gì đó như là dùng phấn viết bảng, thì phải làm sao? 4/12/2020 https://...
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom http://elearning.ctuet.edu.vn:8089/ Kết hợp với hệ thống E-Learning CTUT 4/12/2020 https://c...
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Q&A 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 15
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Xin cảm ơn các Thầy/Cô đã tham gia 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 16
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Chúc quý Thầy/Cô giảng dạy thật tốt! 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 17
Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Hết 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 18
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Giảng dạy trực tuyến với phần mềm Zoom

34 views

Published on

Giảng dạy trực tuyến với phần mềm Zoom. Slide hướng dẫn cơ bản về cách sử dụng phần mềm Zoom để giảng dạy trực tuyến.
Author: Tram Vu Kiet

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Giảng dạy trực tuyến với phần mềm Zoom

  1. 1. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Giảng dạy trực truyến với phần mềm ZOOM Trình bày: TRẦM VŨ KIỆT
  2. 2. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Giảng dạy trực truyến với phần mềm ZOOM Trình bày: TRẦM VŨ KIỆT
  3. 3. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Nội dung Tải phần mềm Zoom Tính năng của phần mềm Zoom Tổ chức tiết học với Zoom Các vấn đề liên quan 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 3
  4. 4. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Phần mềm Zoom là gì? 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 4
  5. 5. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Phần mềm Zoom • Là phần mềm hỗ trợ các phòng họp trực tuyến, buổi đào tạo và hỗ trợ kỹ thuật. 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 5
  6. 6. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Tải phần mềm Zoom https://zoom.us/download#client_4meeting 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 6
  7. 7. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 7
  8. 8. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Giao diện của phần mềm ZOOM khi mở trên máy tính. 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 8
  9. 9. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 9
  10. 10. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Chương <<>> Tên chương 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 10
  11. 11. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 11
  12. 12. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Khi sinh viên muốn giơ tay phát biểu, thì làm sao? 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 12
  13. 13. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Khi muốn viết một cái gì đó như là dùng phấn viết bảng, thì phải làm sao? 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 13
  14. 14. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom http://elearning.ctuet.edu.vn:8089/ Kết hợp với hệ thống E-Learning CTUT 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 14
  15. 15. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Q&A 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 15
  16. 16. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Xin cảm ơn các Thầy/Cô đã tham gia 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 16
  17. 17. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Chúc quý Thầy/Cô giảng dạy thật tốt! 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 17
  18. 18. Giảng dạy trực tuyến với Zoom Hết 4/12/2020 https://ctuet.edu.vn/ 18

×