Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Geekerella Author : Ashley Poston Author : Ashley Poston Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Quirk Books Language : eng ISBN-10 ...
Book Descriptions : Geek girl Elle Wittimer lives and breathes Starfield, the classic science-fiction series she grew up w...
Geekerella
q q q q q q Book Detail : Author : Ashley Poston Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Quirk Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 159474...
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD THIS BOOK CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Download For Geekerella PDF File

2 views

Published on

Geekerella

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Download For Geekerella PDF File

  1. 1. Geekerella Author : Ashley Poston Author : Ashley Poston Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Quirk Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1594749477 ISBN-13 : 9781594749476
  2. 2. Book Descriptions : Geek girl Elle Wittimer lives and breathes Starfield, the classic science-fiction series she grew up watching with her late father. So when she sees a cosplay contest for a new Starfield movie, she has to enter. The prize? An invitation to the ExcelsiCon Cosplay Ball and a meet-and-greet with the actor slated to play Federation Prince Carmindor in the reboot. With savings from her gig at the Magic Pumpkin food truck and her dad's old costume, Elle's determined to win - unless her stepsisters get there first.Teen actor Darien Freeman used to live for cons - before he was famous. Now they're nothing but autographs and awkward meet-and-greets. Playing Carmindor is all he has ever wanted, but Starfield fandom has written him off as just another dumb heartthrob. As ExcelsiCon draws near, Darien feels more and more like a fake - until he meets a girl who shows him otherwise. But when she disappears at midnight, will he ever be able to find her again?Part-romance, part-love letter to nerd
  3. 3. Geekerella
  4. 4. q q q q q q Book Detail : Author : Ashley Poston Pages : 320 pages Publisher : Quirk Books Language : eng ISBN-10 : 1594749477 ISBN-13 : 9781594749476
  5. 5. IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD THIS BOOK CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD

×