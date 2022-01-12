Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
Jan. 12, 2022
The gorgeous hair how to take care for your clip in extensions

Business
Jan. 12, 2022
33 views

Human Hair Extensions are the best options when it comes to adding volume and length to your hair. They are also your styling partner as they can be Curled, Washed, or Coloured to get your Dream Hairstyles. The best part of Human Hair Extensions is that they give you a complete natural look in no time. Also, they are easy-to-wear with no Salon Professional help.

The gorgeous hair how to take care for your clip in extensions

  1. 1. The Gorgeous Hair How to take care for your Clip In Extensions
  2. 2. Introduction Every girl dreams of her Fairy Wedding Day since the childhood. It is one of the most precious days in every girl’s life. Each girl desires to look gorgeous with the best dress, the best jewellery and the perfect hairstyle. With the Gorgeous Hair Extensions, your dream hairstyle can be achieved in minutes without worrying about your own length and volume.
  3. 3. Clip in Extensions Human Hair Extensions are the best options when it comes to adding volume and length to your hair. They are also your styling partner as they can be Curled, Washed, or Coloured to get your Dream Hairstyles. The best part of Human Hair Extensions is that they give you a complete natural look in no time. Also, they are easy-to-wear with no Salon Professional help.
  4. 4. Wash but don’t overwash You should not wash your Hair Extensions every day. It is advisable to wash only after using them for a minimum of 8-10 times. You can wash them by applying a sulphate-free shampoo and gently rinse them with water. You can do this at home by placing your hair-extensions in a small tub or using a hand shower. After washing, Moisturise and condition them before drying and squeeze excess water.
  5. 5. Natural Dry your Hair Extensions Once you wash your hair extensions, run your fingers through them to remove all tangles before letting them air dry. Avoid Excessive heating. Let your Hair Extensions naturally dry in a well-ventilated place. Once the Hair-Extensions are dry, you can brush or style them before using.
  6. 6. Comb your Hair Extensions with a Loop Brush You can use a loop brush or a wide-tooth comb to brush your Hair Extensions. Brush them from bottom working your way up. Never brush right from the top to the end. Always comb it carefully before putting on to attain natural and tangle-free hair.
  7. 7. Prevent Tangling Tangling is a natural occurrence with not just your natural hair but with all types of Hair Extensions. This can happen due to lack of constant brushing. A common reason is because of a combination of sweat, heat and friction. Therefore, a good hair extension habit demands constant brushing and combing your hair during the day.
  8. 8. Storing Hair Extensions Store your Hair Extensions with love. Deposit them in a box that is big enough to accommodate them. Make sure they are lied down nicely, de-tangled and not in a pile. Don’t forget it’s your jewel, it needs to be safe and secure.
  9. 9. Coloring/Dyeing your Hair Extensions Gorgeous Hair Extensions are made up of 100% Human Hair. They are made with multi-tonal adapt colouring systems, which means there are subtle highlights and lowlights, lighter strands and darker strands throughout each strand. This gives a shade movement and ensures that the extension blends with your natural hair even if your hair colour fades off. If you decide to colour or highlight your Hair Extensions, it’s always best to head straight to the salon and get it done under expert’s assistance.
  10. 10. Thank You!

Human Hair Extensions are the best options when it comes to adding volume and length to your hair. They are also your styling partner as they can be Curled, Washed, or Coloured to get your Dream Hairstyles. The best part of Human Hair Extensions is that they give you a complete natural look in no time. Also, they are easy-to-wear with no Salon Professional help.

