47Урок математики в 6 классе "Признаки делимости на 10, на 5, на 2"

Урок математики в 6 классе "Признаки делимости на 10, на 5, на 2"

  1. 1. Цели: формировать умения и навыки использования признаков делимости; развивать умение решать комбинаторные задачи; проверить знания и навыки учащихся по изученному материалу. Ход урока I. Организационный момент II. Устный счет 1. 267 000 : 1000; 34 600 : 100; 34 000 : 1000; 34 500 : 100; 230 000 : 1000; 23 000 : 100. — Сформулируйте признак делимости на 100, 1000 и т.д. 2. Решите уравнения: у : 3 = 15 у — 3 = 15 у + 3 = 15 у · 3 = 15 — Что интересного заметили? В чем сходство? В чем различие? 3. — Какие дроби называются правильными? Какие дроби — неправильными? — Назовите 3 правильные дроби со знаменателем 8. — Назовите 3 неправильные дроби с числителем 12. 4. Задача. У бабушки в корзине было 4 яблока. Как надо разделить эти яблоки, не разрезая их, поровну между 4 внуками, чтобы одно яблоко осталось в корзине? (Одному внуку дают яблоко в корзине.) 5. В шахматном турнире участвуют 6 человек. Каждый друг с другом должен сыграть партию. Сколько партий было сыграно? (6 · 5 : 2 = 15.) III. Индивидуальная работа 2 человека работают у доски по индивидуальным карточкам, в это время с остальными учащимися проводится устная работа. В конце работы всем учащимся предлагается проверить правильность выполнения заданий. 1 карточка. I уровень Решите уравнения относительно х. а + х = с; х — b — с;
  2. 2. а : х = с; х · b = с. 2 карточка. II уровень Решите уравнения относительно x. (а + b) · х = с; (а — b) : х = с; х · (а — b) — с; х : (а + b) = с. 3 карточка. Повышенный уровень Решите уравнения относительно х: (а + b) · (х — d) — с; (а — b) : (х + d) = с; dx · (а - b) = с; dx : (а + b) = с. IV. Сообщение темы урока - Сегодня мы продолжим работу по теме «Признаки делимости на 10, на 5, на 2». V. Закрепление изученного материала 1. № 38 (а) стр. 11 (устно). — Приведите примеры, доказывающие ваши ответы. Уменьшаемое а Вычитаемое b Разность а — b четное нечетное нечетное четное четное четное нечетное четное нечетное нечетное нечетное четное 2. № 46, стр. 12 (устно).
  3. 3. Решение: Наименьший делитель числа 24—1. Наибольший делитель числа 24 — 24. Наименьшее кратное 24 — 24. Наибольшего кратного назвать нельзя. Почему? 60 - кратное 5 и 12. Как нашли? (12 · 5 — 60.) 3. № 76 стр. 16 (устно). (Ответ: нет, число, запись которого оканчивается цифрой 5, делится на 5, но такое число не делится на 10.) 4. — Какую цифру следует поставить вместо *, чтобы сумма 87* + 1*2 делилась на 10? (* = 8.) — Какую цифру следует поставить вместо *, чтобы разность 9*9 — 71* делилась на 10? (* = 9.) VI. Физкультминутка VII. Работа над задачей № 53 стр. 12—13 (полный разбор под руководством учителя). — К какому виду задач можно отнести эту задачу? (Это комбинаторная задача.) а) — Кто из мальчиков может начать прыгать первым? (Любой из шести.) — Тогда кто будет вторым? (Любой из оставшихся пяти.) — Тогда кто будет третьим? (Любой из оставшихся четырех.) — Тогда кто будет четвертым? (Любой из оставшихся трех.) — Тогда кто будет пятым? (Любой из оставшихся двух.) — Тогда кто будет шестым? (Любой из оставшихся ребят.) Тогда искомое количество комбинаций получается 6 · 5 · 4 · 3 · 2 · 1 = 720 (способов); б) 2 · 5 · 4 · 3 · 2 = 240 (способов). В задаче были подсчитаны всевозможные комбинации из 6 элементов, отличающиеся друг от друга только порядком расположения в них элементов. Такие комбинации называются перестановками из шести элементов. Таким образом, число перестановок из 6 элементов равно произведению всех натуральных чисел от 1 до 6. Вы знаете, что кратко это произведение можно записать по другому: 6 · 5 · 4 · 3 · 2 · 1 = 1 · 2 · 3 · 4 · 5 · 6 = 6!
  4. 4. — Вспомните, как читается такая запись. (Шесть факториал.) VIII. Повторение изученного материала 1. № 21 стр. 7 (на доске и в тетрадях), а = bс + r а — делимое; b — делитель; с — неполное частное; r — остаток. Решение: 15 · 8 + 4 = 124; а = 124 (458 - 8): 10 = 45; b = 45 273 : 10 = 27 (ост. 3); с = 27, r = 3. 2. № 43 стр. 11 (устно). Решение: Остатки отделения чисел на 6: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5. Так как к первому числу прибавили 4 и получилось число, которое нацело делится на 6, то остаток был равен 2. (Ответ: 2.) 3. № 52 (в, г) стр. 12 (у доски и в тетрадях). (Ответ: в) х = 1,5; г) х = 1,5.) 4. № 41 стр. 11. Записать только ответы. Учитель открывает на доске ответы, учащиеся самостоятельно проверяют. — Кто не согласен с моими ответами? Докажите. Почему я неправа? (Можно намеренно на дос ке допустить две ошибки.) IX. Самостоятельная работа (10 мин) Вариант I 1. Какие из чисел 23 478, 2355, 105 600, 3421, 7775, 20 000, 39 717 делятся: а) на 2; б) на 5; в) на 10. 2. Какие четные числа, удовлетворяют неравенству: 231 < х < 238? 3. В числе 234* замените * цифрой гак, чтобы полученное число: а) делилось на 5, но не делилось на 10; б) делилось на 2, но не делилось на 5; в) делилось на 2 и на 5;
  5. 5. г) не делилось ни на 2, ни на 5. Вариант II 1. Какие из чисел 54 783, 45 000, 84 855, 9871, 900 460, 1115, 567 896 делятся: а) на 2; б) на 5; в) на 10. 2. Какие нечетные числа, удовлетворяют неравенству: 432 < х < 439? 3. В числе 753* замените * цифрой так, чтобы полученное число: а) делилось на 5, но не делилось на 10; б) делилось на 2, но не делилось на 5; в) делилось на 2 и на 5; г) не делилось ни на 2, ни на 5. X. Подведение итогов урока — Как по записи натурального числа определить, делится ли оно без остатка на 10 или не делится на 10? — Как по записи натурального числа определить, делится ли оно без остатка на 5 или не делится на 5? — Как по записи натурального числа определить, делится ли оно без остатка на 2 или не делится на 2? Домашнее задание Учебник, стр. 9—10, повторить правила и определения; № 59 (б), 57, 58, 60 (г) стр. 13. Дополнительный материал К № 38 (а), стр. 11 — Найдите сумму чисел 1 + 3 + 5 + 7 + 9 + 11 + 13 + 15 + 17 + 19. — Как удобнее сосчитать? (Слагаемые объединить в пары.) — Сколько пар? (5 пар.) 1 + 19 = 20, 3 + 17 = 20 и т. д. Сумма двух чисел такой пары равна 20, то есть является числом четным, а таких пар 5, следовательно, сумма равна 100 — четное число. — Найдите сумму чисел 1 + 3 + 5 + 7 + 9+ 11 + 13 + 15 + 17 + 19 + +21. — Если объединять слагаемые в пары, то остается одно нечетное число, следовательно, вся сумма является нечетным числом.
  6. 6. — Сформулируйте свойства сложения четных и нечетных чисел. 1. Сумма двух любых четных чисел — четное число. 2. Сумма двух любых нечетных чисел — четное число. 3. Сумма четного и нечетного чисел — нечетное число. 4. Сумма, состоящая из нечетных слагаемых, является четным числом, если число слагаемых четно. И наоборот, если число нечетных слагаемых нечетно, то сумма — нечетна.

