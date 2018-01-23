Uncomfortable Creative Blog1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Marketing
  1. 1. Becoming Comfortably Uncomfortable With Your Creative.
  2. 2. If you’re like most people in marketing, at one time or another you’ve probably heard someone say something like, “I don’t care about creativity. The only thing I care about is sales.” But why does one have to preclude the other? It can be argued that not only can advertising be both creative and effective at selling, it must be. When it comes to creative, your advertising should be risky enough that it makes you a little nervous and uncomfortable. If you think staying in your comfort zone is safe for your brand, you could be missing out on sales.
  3. 3. The truth is, no one is sitting at home waiting for your ad to appear on his or her TV or computer. So when it does, you need to capture their attention with something. That something is your creativity. Think of your favorite ad. Is it amusing? Intriguing? Emotional? Whatever it is, chances are it isn’t boring or ordinary. “Look!Thecommercialsareon!"
  4. 4. The things in life that make an impact on us are the things that initially scared us or made our heart flutter due to our uncertainty about them. Would we get a hit or strike out in Little League? Would we pass our driver’s test? Would our first crush like us back? Would we get hired for that big job we wanted so much? Likewise, the advertising that people pay attention to usually begins with this same sort of trepidation on the part of the marketer. What if it’s too funny and frivolous? Or not funny enough to make people laugh? What if people don’t get it? Or what if they do and don’t like it?
  5. 5. Every client has a lot of information they’d like to deliver about their product in a small ad space. But by trying to pack too much in, an ad’s overall impact can be diluted. The most successful creative strategically focuses on clearly delivering only one single unique selling propostion (USP), and using the rest of the time in an ad to creatively engage the viewer’s imagination. The best advertising doesn’t try to force consumers to listen to all the things you want to tell them, it tells them something they enjoy hearing. It gives them a reward for listening to your message something interesting and different they hadn’t expected to see.
  6. 6. The 2017 Super Bowl featured a much buzzed about commercial that dealt with the controversial issue of immigration. The 84 Lumber team and agency felt strongly about the message of equal opportunity for everyone and the power of hard work and determination, and were prepared for strong reactions from both sides of the aisle. To say reviews were mixed is an understatement. Some loved it and some hated it. Some will shop at 84 Lumber exclusively as a result, while others will never return. But when all was said and done, the commercial garnered a massive amount of attention for the company through social discourse. “If you’re going to create a really impactful ad, it’s not going to resonate with everyone the same way,” said a company representative. “If you try to please everyone, you won’t please anyone.”
  7. 7. As Einstein is reported to have said, “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” Success typically only occurs when you step a bit outside of your comfort zone and take a chance. Risk leads to reward, and you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take. So, the next time someone shows you a “crazy” idea, don’t be too quick to dismiss it. And get comfortable with feeling a little uncomfortable with your creative.

