Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Presentation January 2019: Shotgun Gold Project - Gold In Alaskan Elephant Country.

  1. 1. Gold Gold: Solid Values In Uncertain Times. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 1
  2. 2. Legal Disclaimer All information about McEwen Mining and International Lithium is presented with publicly available data. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 2
  3. 3. Legal Disclaimer For The US Please read legal disclaimers. There is no investment advice in this presentation. Always consult your qualified financial adviser. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 3
  4. 4. The Green Energy Metals Royalty Company & Gold. TNR Gold Corp. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 4
  5. 5. Record Debt World debt hits record $247T early 2018 and is much higher than before The Great Recession of 2008. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 5
  6. 6. US Dollar Purchasing power of the consumer Dollar. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 6
  7. 7. Gold vs S&P 500 The price of gold has crushed the market so far in the 21st century. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 7
  8. 8. China Gold Demand China gold demand is strong. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 8
  9. 9. Central Banks Buying Gold Central Banks added gold in first half of 2018 at fastest pace since 2015. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 9
  10. 10. Gold At 300 Year Low 300 year gold price chart adjusted for real inflation. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 10
  11. 11. Millennials Are Chasing Crypto Bubbles “Gold 2.0” - The demographic situation is not helping: “Gold Bugs” are facing extinction. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 11
  12. 12. Gold Mining Stocks Gold mining stocks are incredibly undervalued relative to broader equities. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 12
  13. 13. Longest And Deepest Bear Gold equities are coming out from “Longest and Deepest Bear” market. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 13
  14. 14. A Bullish Sign The price of gold just broke above its 200-day moving average. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 14
  15. 15. Gold In Q4 2018 Back to Safe Heaven - Gold was outperforming the market in Q4 2018. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 15
  16. 16. Bull Markets Gold equities Bull Markets over the past 77 years. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 16
  17. 17. Peak Gold Output from the world’s gold mines will top out in 2019 before declining. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 17
  18. 18. Gold Discoveries Annual exploration budgets vs gold discoveries. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 18
  19. 19. Where Do You Look For Elephants? Shotgun Gold project is located in Alaskan “Elephant Country”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 19
  20. 20. The Shotgun Gold Project Shotgun Gold is located in Donlin Gold Mining District, Alaska. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 20
  21. 21. Alaska A World-class Jurisdiction Leverage in a place where you can keep the rewards. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 21
  22. 22. Alaska’s Appeal At a time of extreme geopolitical uncertainty, Alaska is welcoming new responsible development. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 22
  23. 23. Donlin Gold Infrastructure Barrick Gold and NOVAGold are developing Donlin Gold opening new Mining District. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 23
  24. 24. The Shotgun Gold Project Exploration history. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 24
  25. 25. Regional Geologic Environment Region is truly unique “Elephant Country” for large scale gold deposits. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 25
  26. 26. Shotgun Ridge Mineralized intervals. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 26
  27. 27. Shotgun Ridge Drill holes plan view. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 27
  28. 28. Shotgun Ridge Resource model cross-section A-A’ Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 28
  29. 29. The Shotgun Project Mineral resource. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 29
  30. 30. Understanding targets Shotgun Ridge alone shows potential to host multiple closely spaced gold deposits. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 30
  31. 31. Opportunity Shotgun Ridge is just one of multiple gold target areas. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 31
  32. 32. Shotgun Ridge Inferred resource estimate. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 32
  33. 33. Strategic Partner TNR Gold is looking for strategic partner for Shotgun Gold development. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 33
  34. 34. GEM Royalty Portfolio • 0.36% NSR Royalty on the entire Los Azules, Argentina – one of the largest Copper projects under McEwen Mining management. • 1.8% NSR Royalty on the Mariana Lithium, Argentina – lithium brine project under Ganfeng Lithium management. • 90% Shotgun Gold project, Alaska. Gold in the Elephant Country - Donlin Gold mining district being developed by Barrick Gold and NOVAGold. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 34
  35. 35. GEM Royalty Co. - TNR Gold Corp. • Becoming The Green Energy Metals Royalty Co. • Assets with major companies as Operators. • Green Energy Metals: Copper and Lithium. • TNR holds NSR Royalty on Los Azules Copper. • TNR holds NSR Royalty on Mariana Lithium. • TNR holds 90% stake in Shotgun Gold, Alaska. • TNR Gold presentations on www.tnrgoldcorp.com • All Information is available on www.sedar.com Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 35
  36. 36. Thank you! Energy rEVolution. The World Just Before The INTERNET. Contact k.klip@btinternet.com Visit www.kirillklip.blogspot.com Follow on Twitter @kirillklipKirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold January 2019 36

