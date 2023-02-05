Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium Presentation

Feb. 05, 2023
  1. 1. Back into the Future Lithium Will Power Us for the Next 50 Years and then Robots Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 1
  2. 2. Energy rEVolution The World Just Before the INTERNET The future is already here, not everybody can see it yet. Technology to stop burning oil is here and it is beautiful. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 2
  3. 3. Back into the Future The future is already here, not everybody can see it yet, but megatrends are manifesting themselves. rEVolution. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 3
  4. 4. Legal Disclaimer All information about Ganfeng Lithium presented using publicly available data. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 4
  5. 5. Legal Disclaimer for the US Please read legal disclaimers. There is no investment advice in this presentation. Always consult your qualified financial adviser. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 5
  6. 6. Tesla Optimus The future is already here, not everybody can see it yet, but megatrends are manifesting themselves. rEVolution. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 6
  7. 7. Tesla Optimus The future is already here, not everybody can see it yet, but megatrends are manifesting themselves. rEVolution. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 7
  8. 8. Tesla Optimus The future is already here, not everybody can see it yet, but megatrends are manifesting themselves. rEVolution. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 8
  9. 9. Tesla Optimus The future is already here, not everybody can see it yet, but megatrends are manifesting themselves. rEVolution. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 9
  10. 10. Elon Musk & Lithium CNBC: “Elon Musk says Tesla may have to get into the Lithium business because cost are so “insane”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 10
  11. 11. Lithium ATH Bloomberg: “Powerful Rally”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 11
  12. 12. Elon Musk & Lithium Elon Musk: “It is looking increasingly like … that Tesla will need to get into the Mining Business”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 12
  13. 13. The Green Energy Metals Royalty Co. TNR Gold Corp. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 13
  14. 14. TNR Gold Holds NSR Royalty on Mariana Lithium, Argentina. Ganfeng Lithium Operator 14 Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023
  15. 15. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 15
  16. 16. Lithium Salars Mariana Lithium Project – Salar Llullaillaco. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 16
  17. 17. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M Ganfeng will install 150MW Solar Park at Mariana Lithium. (CGI) Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 17
  18. 18. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 18
  19. 19. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M El Pregon Minera: ”The Operational Phase of the Marina Project Began”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 19
  20. 20. TNR Gold Corp. Northstar: TNR Gold Corp. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 20
  21. 21. Clean Air Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 21
  22. 22. DIEselGate Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 22
  23. 23. EVs: The End of the ICE Age Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 23
  24. 24. Electric Cars: Safety & Personal Freedom Electric Cars provide health safety, personal freedom and reduce carbon footprint. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 24
  25. 25. Electric Cars Are Cleaner Than ICE By 2019, lifecycle EV emissions were around 3 times lower than ICE conventional car. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 25
  26. 26. Electric Cars Are Cleaner Than ICE Lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions: ICE conventional vs. Tesla (US battery). Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 26
  27. 27. Electric Cars Are Cleaner Than ICE Life Cycle Global Warming Emissions: EVs vs. Gasoline Cars and Trucks. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 27
  28. 28. Electric Cars Are Cleaner Than ICE CleanTechnica: Tesla Model 3 lifetime emissions are 65% less than Mercedes C class. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 28
  29. 29. Energy rEVolution The World Just Before the INTERNET “Maximum Plaid” of Tesla Roadster: Elon Musk has demonstrated the potential of Electric Cars. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 29
  30. 30. The End of the ICE Age & Oil Domination For centuries we have been burning things just to get some energy. It has been mostly Oil for the last 100 years. Not Anymore. We do not have to burn things. Electricity is the most efficient form of Energy known to humans. And now we can Store It and USE IT When We Want. Cheap Lithium Batteries Change Everything. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 30
  31. 31. Tesla Model S Before we had the best Electric Cars & affordable EVs. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 31
  32. 32. Tesla Model 3 Before we had the best Electric Cars & affordable EVs. Now we have the first best & more affordable Electric Cars. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 32
  33. 33. The End of the ICE Age Tesla Model S was an earthquake, followed by tsunami of Model 3. Model Y will end The ICE Age. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 33
  34. 34. The End of the ICE Age Tesla Model S was an earthquake, followed by tsunami of Model 3. Model Y will end The ICE Age. On the roads. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 34
  35. 35. Tesla 2022 Tesla delivers 3 million electric cars. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 35
  36. 36. Tesla 2022 Statista: Tesla Vehicles Deliveries 2012 - 2022. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 36
  37. 37. Tesla 2022 Statista: Tesla Vehicles Deliveries 2012 - 2022. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 37
  38. 38. Tesla Shattered Legacy Autos Tesla shattered legacy automakers. (Chart by Holger Zschaepitz) Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 38
  39. 39. Tesla 2021 Tesla vs. Legacy Automakers. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 39
  40. 40. Tesla’s Vertical Landing Tesla’s vertical landing. (Chart by Holger Zschaepitz) Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 40
  41. 41. Tesla Dumps Bitcoin CNBC: “Tesla has dumped 75% of its bitcoin holdings”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 41
  42. 42. Tesla and Competition Tesla Team must concentrate on EVs production execution to justify its valuation. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 42
  43. 43. Tesla’s Vertical Landing Tesla in Ludicrous Crypto FSD Mode: FUD, Sweat and Tears. (Chart by Holger Zschaepitz) Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 43
  44. 44. Tesla’s Vertical Landing Tesla in Ludicrous Crypto FSD Mode: FUD, Sweat and Tears. (Chart by Holger Zschaepitz) Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 44
  45. 45. Tesla’s Vertical Landing Bloomberg: “Tesla’s Big Step Up in Production”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 45
  46. 46. Tesla’s Vertical Landing Tesla is back on the launch pad. (Chart by Bloomberg) Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 46
  47. 47. Tesla and Competition Volkswagen accelerates battery EV production. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 47
  48. 48. Tesla Semi Tesla Semi is testing new limits for Electric Cars technology. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 48
  49. 49. Electric Trucks T&E: “Electric trucks can go the distance”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 49
  50. 50. Cheaper Lithium Batteries Change Everything Advanced materials are the base of Energy rEVolution. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 50
  51. 51. Cheaper Lithium Batteries Change Everything Advanced materials are the base of Energy rEVolution. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 51
  52. 52. Cheaper Lithium Batteries Change Everything BNEF: “Estimated cost of VW’s future battery packs”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 52
  53. 53. Total Cost of Ownership Is Lower with EVs CleanTechnica: “Large auto leasing company - Electric Cars have mostly lower total cost In Europe”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 53
  54. 54. Total Cost of Ownership Is Lower with EVs BNEF: “Light electric vans and trucks are already competitive in some markets”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 54
  55. 55. Maintenance Is Lower with EVs CleanTechnica: Electric Cars repair and maintenance cost is 50% lower than ICE cars. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 55
  56. 56. Maintenance Is Lower with EVs Energy.gov: Electric Cars maintenance cost is lower than ICE cars. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 56
  57. 57. Electric Vans Cheaper T&E: “Electric vans cheaper than DIEsel for all users”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 57
  58. 58. EV & ICE Car Cost Parity We are closing on EV & ICE car cost parity. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 58
  59. 59. EV & ICE Car Cost Parity We are closing on EV & ICE car cost parity. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 59
  60. 60. EV & ICE Cost Parity T&E: “EVs will be cheaper than fossil-fuel vehicles in Europe by 2025-2027”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 60
  61. 61. Tesla Battery Day We are closing on EV & ICE car cost parity. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 61
  62. 62. Tesla Battery Day We are closing on EV & ICE car cost parity. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 62
  63. 63. EV & ICE Car Cost Parity We are closing on EV & ICE car cost parity. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 63
  64. 64. Tesla Ahead of the Curve Catalyst: Elon Musk talks about Lithium cells cost & battery packs below $100 per kWh. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 64
  65. 65. Lithium Battery Prices BNEF: “Hit the Brakes”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 65
  66. 66. The End of the ICE Age Tesla $25,000 Electric Car. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 66
  67. 67. The End of the ICE Age Tesla $25,000 Electric Car. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 67
  68. 68. Tesla Energy rEVolution Tesla’s rEVolution contribution. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 68
  69. 69. Tesla Energy rEVolution Electric Cars are coming much faster than a lot of people are anticipating it. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 69
  70. 70. Tesla Energy rEVolution Electric Cars are coming much faster than a lot of people are anticipating it. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 70
  71. 71. Not Just Tesla Anymore S&P: “Automakers’ investments in next-generation vehicles to exceed $500B by 2030”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 71
  72. 72. The Switch: Mass Market for EVs Now all automakers are rushing to catch up with Tesla. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 72
  73. 73. The Switch: The End of the ICE Age China’s ICE engines passenger vehicles sales collapsed. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 73
  74. 74. The Switch Flipped Electric Cars are forecast to account for all the growth in passenger vehicles sales from 2023. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 74
  75. 75. Mercedes Kills ICE Engines Daimler stops developing new generations of ICE engines and will concentrate on electric powertrains. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 75
  76. 76. The Switch Flipped Global sales of traditional fuel-powered cars and trucks may have already peaked. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 76
  77. 77. The Switch Flipped EV sales to grow on price parity, new models. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 77
  78. 78. The Switch Flipped EV sales to grow on price parity, new models. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 78
  79. 79. Electric Surge Bloomberg: “DIEsel is being eclipsed by Electric Cars in Europe”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 79
  80. 80. Peak ICE Is Behind Us Bloomberg: “Peak ICE Is Behind Us”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 80
  81. 81. Global Electric Vehicles Sales Bloomberg: “Passenger EVs sales as a percentage of total sales, quarterly”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 81
  82. 82. Peak ICE Is Behind Us Bloomberg: “Peak ICE Is Behind Us”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 82
  83. 83. Global Electric Vehicles Sales Statista & Forbes: “EVs Market to Hit Ludicrous Mode ”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 83
  84. 84. Global Electric Vehicles Sales BNEF: “Global passenger EVs sales by drivetrain”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 84
  85. 85. Global Electric Vehicles Sales BNEF: “Global passenger EVs sales by region”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 85
  86. 86. Global Electric Vehicles Sales BNEF: “Global passenger EVs sales by region”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 86
  87. 87. Global Electric Vehicles Sales BNEF: “Global passenger EVs sales by region”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 87
  88. 88. Global Electric Vehicles Sales BNEF: “Global passenger EVs sales by region”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 88
  89. 89. EVs Sales Soar in the UK Bloomberg: “EVs Sales Soar in the UK”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 89
  90. 90. Global Electric Vehicles Fleet BNEF: “Global EV fleet set to top 25 million in 2022”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 90
  91. 91. Norway Electric Cars Sales BNEF: “How Fast Is the Switch to Electric Cars?” Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 91
  92. 92. Global Electric Vehicles Fleet BNEF: “Global EV fleet set to top 25 million in 2022”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 92
  93. 93. Global Electric Vehicles Sales BNEF: “Global passenger EVs sales by region”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 93
  94. 94. My 20/200 Formula The Switch: we are getting there - mass market for EVs USD$20k buys you BMW 2 style EV with 200 miles range. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 94
  95. 95. Electric Vehicles Sales Elements: “10 Years of Global EV Sales”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 95
  96. 96. China Bets on Electric Cars Projected percent composition of passenger vehicles in China over the next two decades. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 96
  97. 97. China’s State Grid Is Getting Ready For 100 Million Electric Cars By 2030 Can We Reach 200 Million EVs Globally by That Time? Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 97
  98. 98. China’s EV Growth S&P Global: “China’s Explosive EV Growth to Stay on Track”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 98
  99. 99. China’s EV Share BNEF: “China’s EV share of passenger car segments”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 99
  100. 100. EVs in China BNEF: “Chinese sales of NEV”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 100
  101. 101. EVs in China Bloomberg: “Soaring Export Sales”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 101
  102. 102. Tesla Comes to China Shanghai welcomes Elon Musk and Tesla Gigafactory 3. Transfer of technology is unavoidable. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 102
  103. 103. Tesla Gigafactory 3, China Tesla’s $2B China Gigafactory covers the size of 121 football pitches, aimed to make 3k EVs a week. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 103
  104. 104. Tesla Gigafactory 3, China Tesla’s $2B China Gigafactory: “machine is building machines”, reached 8k EVs a week capacity in 2020. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 104
  105. 105. Tesla Gigafactory 3, China Tesla’s China Gigafactory: “Machine is building machines”, prepares 21k EVs a week capacity in 2022. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 105
  106. 106. Tesla Gigafactory 4, Germany Germany welcomes Tesla Gigafactory 4! Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 106
  107. 107. Tesla Gigafactory 4, Germany Tesla comes to the motherland of the iconic legacy automakers and will keep them on their toes. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 107
  108. 108. Tesla Gigafactory 5, Texas! Tesla selected Texas as location for its Cybertruck Gigafactory 5. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 108
  109. 109. Tesla Gigafactory 5, Texas! Tesla selected Texas as location for its Cybertruck Gigafactory 5. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 109
  110. 110. Rivian New players are coming in. Rivian is backed by Amazon and Ford. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 110
  111. 111. Hummer GM launches Electric Hummer. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 111
  112. 112. Ford F-150 Electric Ford launches Electric F-150 Lightning. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 112
  113. 113. Tesla Energy rEVolution We must stop burning oil. Solar and Wind. Electricity. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 113
  114. 114. Green Energy: Clean Equals Cheap All-in cost for clean energy plus storage is getting cheaper. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 114
  115. 115. Energy Storage Wood Mackenzie: “Percentage of Distributed Solar Systems Paired with Energy Storage”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 115
  116. 116. Lithium Batteries BNEF: “Clear Leader”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 116
  117. 117. Lithium Batteries Boom Demand for Lithium batteries is forecast to surge. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 117
  118. 118. EVs & Mining Mining makes the cars of today and tomorrow possible. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 118
  119. 119. Energy & Metals S&P Global: “Electrify Everything”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 119
  120. 120. Lithium Market Bloomberg: “Lithium Is a Small But Rapidly Growing Market”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 120
  121. 121. China Is the Centre of the Lithium Universe. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 121
  122. 122. The Lithium Universe TNR Gold NSR Royalty on Mariana Lithium with Ganfeng. Wormholes: Entry Into The Lithium Universe – China. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 122
  123. 123. The Green Energy Metals Royalty Co. TNR Gold Corp. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 123
  124. 124. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 124
  125. 125. Ganfeng Lithium is the Largest Integrated Lithium Producer in China Ganfeng Lithium: “Focus, Innovation, Sustainability”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 125
  126. 126. Ganfeng Lithium is the Largest Integrated Lithium Producer in China Ganfeng Lithium: “China’s Largest Lithium Compounds Producer”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 126
  127. 127. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Our Worldwide Operations”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 127
  128. 128. Entry into Vertically Integrated Lithium Business with Ganfeng TNR Gold’s Royalty on Mariana Lithium provides an entry point into Vertically Integrated Lithium Business with Ganfeng Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 128
  129. 129. Entry into Vertically Integrated Lithium Business with Ganfeng TNR Gold’s Royalty on Mariana Lithium provides an entry point into Vertically Integrated Lithium Business with Ganfeng Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 129
  130. 130. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 130
  131. 131. TNR Gold Holds NSR Royalty on Mariana Lithium, Argentina. Ganfeng Lithium Operator 131 Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023
  132. 132. Lithium Batteries BMI: “Global gigafactory pipeline passes the 300 mark”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 132
  133. 133. Battery Metals Boom BNEF: “Rising EV demand supercharges demand forecast for a group of metals”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 133
  134. 134. The Global Battery Arms Race Statista: “Asian Batteries Power Global EV Fleet”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 134
  135. 135. The Global Battery Arms Race Elements: “The Top 10 EV Battery Manufacturers”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 135
  136. 136. Lithium Supply Chain BMI: “Where does China’s dominance lie in the Lithium supply chain?” Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 136
  137. 137. Lithium Supply Chain BMI: “China’s dominance in mid-stream processing”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 137
  138. 138. Lithium Battery Supply Chain IEA: “China dominates EV battery supply chain”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 138
  139. 139. Lithium Prices Skyrocket Bloomberg: “Powering Up”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 139
  140. 140. Lithium ATH The Economist: “Metal Mania”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 140
  141. 141. Lithium Prices Hit ATH Time: “Price per metric ton of Lithium Carbonate”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 141
  142. 142. Lithium Prices Skyrocket Bloomberg: “A Nearly 500% Surge”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 142
  143. 143. Lithium Prices Skyrocket Bloomberg: “Scarcity Pricing”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 143
  144. 144. Lithium Record-Making Gains BNEF: “EV battery boom catapults Lithium prices to a record in China”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 144
  145. 145. Lithium Power Surge BNEF: “With demand outstripping supply, Lithium is driving up the cost of the energy transition”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 145
  146. 146. Lithium Prices Skyrocket Bloomberg: “Surging prices for the battery material are piling pressure on car-makers”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 146
  147. 147. Lithium ATH Bloomberg: “Rising Again”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 147
  148. 148. Lithium ATH Investing.com: “Lithium Carbonate 99.5% China Spot Overview”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 148
  149. 149. Lithium ATH Investing.com: “Lithium Carbonate 99.5% China Spot Overview”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 149
  150. 150. Lithium ATH Bloomberg: “Lithium’s Eye-Popping Gains”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 150
  151. 151. Lithium ATH Bloomberg: “Powerful Rally”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 151
  152. 152. Lithium Prices BMI: “There is not one price for Lithium”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 152
  153. 153. Lithium Boom Bloomberg: “Electric vehicle rEVolution will fuel global demand for Lithium”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 153
  154. 154. Lithium Carbonate Use CNBC: “Lithium carbonate use for various devices”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 154
  155. 155. UBS Lithium Demand Forecast Over 1,000,000 T LCE/Y 2026 UBS Lithium demand forecast. Actual production: 2020 - 369,000 T LCE. 2021 – 497,000 T LCE. 2022 – 680,000 T LCE. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 155
  156. 156. Lithium Accelerated Demand BNEF: “The world is going to need five times more Lithium by end of the decade”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 156
  157. 157. Lithium Accelerated Demand BNEF: “Metals demands from Lithium-ion batteries”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 157
  158. 158. Lithium Supply & Demand BMI: “Lithium & The Great Raw Material Disconnect”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 158
  159. 159. Lithium Supply & Demand BMI: “Lithium and the great raw material disconnect”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 159
  160. 160. Lithium Supply & Demand BMI: “Integration - It takes much longer to build a raw material project than a battery or car plant”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 160
  161. 161. Lithium Demand BMI: “How much raw material will Tesla’s Gigafactory consume?” Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 161
  162. 162. Lithium Supply & Demand BMI: “The disconnect between Lithium supply and battery ambitions”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 162
  163. 163. Lithium Demand BMI: “Lithium demand skyrockets to 2050”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 163
  164. 164. Lithium Supply & Demand Bloomberg: “Supply and Demand Both Set For Double- Digit Growth in 2023”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 164
  165. 165. Lithium Demand Albemarle: “Lithium Demand - 3.7M T LCE by 2030”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 165
  166. 166. Lithium Supply & Demand BNEF: “BNEF battery metals supply and demand forecast”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 166
  167. 167. Global Lithium Supply Elon Musk: Hard? Or Easy? Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 167
  168. 168. Lithium Supply BMI: “Lithium batteries is totally reliant on steady raw materials supply”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 168
  169. 169. Lithium Supply Chains BMI: “Lithium supply chains are complicated and need billions in investment”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 169
  170. 170. Summer 2017 My “Totally Outrageous” Forecast 36M T LCE Needed By 2040 For 600M EVs 100M T Lithium LCE Needed by 2050 if Elon Musk and Warren Buffett Are Right About Electric Cars. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 170
  171. 171. Lithium - Most Wanted Worldwide Lithium demand and supply. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 171
  172. 172. Lithium Demand – Batteries! BMI: “A complete 180 degrees in 5 years! Lithium batteries dictate the Lithium industry”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 172
  173. 173. Lithium Demand Bloomberg: “Electric rEVolution”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 173
  174. 174. Lithium Batteries BMI: “Timeline - Battery commercialisation”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 174
  175. 175. Lithium Batteries BMI: “Lithium-ion Battery Cell Capacity by Country”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 175
  176. 176. Lithium Batteries BNEF: “Pole Position”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 176
  177. 177. Lithium Batteries BMI: “The Lithium Batteries: from Niche to Mainstream”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 177
  178. 178. Lithium Batteries BMI: “Supply Chain Impact – Mean Rising Battery Costs”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 178
  179. 179. Lithium Batteries BMI: “Europe’s Top 5 EV Lithium battery makers”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 179
  180. 180. Lithium Batteries BNEF: “Global Lithium-ion Battery Demand”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 180
  181. 181. Lithium Batteries Statista: “High Demand for Lithium Batteries”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 181
  182. 182. Lithium Batteries BNEF: “Greedy for Gigawatts”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 182
  183. 183. Lithium Batteries BMI: “The Energy Storage Has Arrived”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 183
  184. 184. Lithium Batteries BMI: “USA Giga Pace Must Triple and Target at Least 3TWh by 2032”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 184
  185. 185. Lithium Batteries BMI: “USA Battery Cell Capacity and Raw Material Demand by 2032”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 185
  186. 186. Lithium Batteries BMI: “China’s Dominance Will Not Be Bridged This Decade”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 186
  187. 187. Lithium Batteries BMI: “The Elements of Energy Storage rEVolution”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 187
  188. 188. Lithium Demand BMI: “Raw Materials & Mining – the Limiting Factor”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 188
  189. 189. Lithium Market Deficit BNEF: “Looming Deficit”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 189
  190. 190. Lithium Market Deficit BNEF: “Under Pressure”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 190
  191. 191. Lithium Supply Bloomberg: “A Handful of Suppliers”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 191
  192. 192. Lithium Supply BNEF: “Lithium Plans”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 192
  193. 193. 100M T Lithium LCE Needed by 2050 100M T Lithium LCE needed ONLY for All New Electric Cars. The Economist: 1.8 Billion Electric Cars by 2040. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 193
  194. 194. Growing U.S. Energy Storage Energy Storage Systems will consume more Lithium batteries’ capacity than Electric Cars in the future. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 194
  195. 195. Energy Storage Systems Solar & Wind Energy Storage Systems will consume more Lithium batteries’ capacity than Electric Cars in the future. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 195
  196. 196. Energy Storage Systems Solar & Wind Energy Storage Systems will consume more Lithium batteries’ capacity than Electric Cars in the future. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 196
  197. 197. Energy Storage Systems Tesla: “Goal One – 100% electric transportation requires 100X growth”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 197
  198. 198. Energy Storage Systems Tesla: “100% renewable energy requires 1600X growth”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 198
  199. 199. Tesla Giant Battery Tesla deployed the largest Lithium battery plant in Australia. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 199
  200. 200. Energy Security - It Is Not About Oil Anymore Tesla’s Lithium supply chain goes all around the globe and back to China now. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 200
  201. 201. Energy Security - It Is Not About Oil Anymore Tesla’s Lithium supply chain goes all around the globe and back to China now. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 201
  202. 202. Tesla Goes Lithium Upstream Lithium batteries is totally reliant on steady raw materials supply. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 202
  203. 203. The Real Lithium Scare You can’t get secure supply of battery grade Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 203
  204. 204. Security Of Lithium Supply • Autos are here now: The Price of Lithium is the second thought after you have established Secure Supply of Lithium with battery grade quality. • The Future: The Price of Lithium and its Amount Somewhere will be not important if You Can’t Get It. • Scene One: China is diverting Supply of Lithium Chemicals for Batteries to Their Own Producers. • Scene Two: Australia, Chile, Argentina, Canada and Others Prohibit The Export of Any Battery Grade Chemicals other than In Lithium Batteries. • Industry was starving for Capital: further concentration. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 204
  205. 205. Disruption of $12T Industries: Energy and Transportation • Disruption of $12 Trillion Industries: $8T Energy & $4T Transportation is based on $10B Lithium Market by sales in 2021. • Industry needs $20B Investment to meet UBS 1M T/y LCE demand by 2026. • Investors were burnt and retreated – Price Shocks Are Imminent after consolidation. • M&A will redistribute the existing production first and near-future supply development second. • Tesla Energy rEVolution – All Known Reserves of Lithium will be produced, but who will own it then? Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 205
  206. 206. Smart Money Controls Bottlenecks Energy Security. Electrification. Disruption of $12T Energy and Transportation depended on $10B Lithium market. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 206
  207. 207. Energy Security - It Is Not About Oil Anymore Tesla’s Lithium supply chain goes all around the globe and back to China now. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 207
  208. 208. Lithium Supply BNEF: “Buried Treasure”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 208
  209. 209. Lithium Supply Bloomberg: “Get Digging”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 209
  210. 210. How To Cross Digital Divide And Finance Tesla rEVolution? Capital is coming to global renewable energy space, but only the best Lithium companies can get it. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 210
  211. 211. How To Cross Digital Divide And Finance Tesla rEVolution? Lithium industry was starving, now the best Lithium companies can get Capital. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 211
  212. 212. Mining & rEVolution Bloomberg: “Cumulative capital for new investment in the EV industry”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 212
  213. 213. How To Cross Digital Divide And Finance Tesla rEVolution? Lithium industry was starving, now the best Lithium companies can get Capital. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 213
  214. 214. Battery Metals Elements: “Expensive battery metals”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 214
  215. 215. Battery Metals Investments The metal needed to support a 2-degree trajectory would require over $1T investments. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 215
  216. 216. Energy Transition BNEF: “Driving Investment”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 216
  217. 217. Energy Metals Elements: “The Key Minerals in an EV Battery”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 217
  218. 218. We Need to Produce 12 Million T of Lithium LCE by 2030 2030: To Have 200 Million Electric Cars – 12 Million T of Lithium 2040: To Have 600 Million Electric Cars – 36 Million T of Lithium 2050: To Have All New Cars Electric – 100 Million T of Lithium Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 218
  219. 219. Lithium Production Elements: “25 years of Lithium production”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 219
  220. 220. The End of the ICE Age & Oil New Players Are at the Table Who will control the future of Tesla Energy rEVolution? The Lithium Race Is ON. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 220
  221. 221. Lithium Mining Companies Elements: “The World’s Top 10 Lithium Mining Companies”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 221
  222. 222. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 222
  223. 223. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 223
  224. 224. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “China’s Largest Lithium Compounds Producer”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 224
  225. 225. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Lithium Resources Development”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 225
  226. 226. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Lithium chemical capacity”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 226
  227. 227. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Lithium capacity in expansion”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 227
  228. 228. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Ganfeng Lithium Battery”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 228
  229. 229. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Solid-State Battery”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 229
  230. 230. Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries can provide safer energy storage foe EVS with longer range. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 230
  231. 231. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Vertically Integrated Business Model”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 231
  232. 232. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “World-leading Position in Lithium Compounds and Metals”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 232
  233. 233. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Access to Secure, High Quality Supply of Lithium Raw Materials”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 233
  234. 234. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Access to Secure, High Quality Supply of Lithium Raw Materials”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 234
  235. 235. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Blue-chip Customer Base with High Visibility for Growing Demand”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 235
  236. 236. China’s Lithium Giant Ganfeng Lithium: “Lithium Battery – Ganfeng LiEnergy”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 236
  237. 237. Ganfeng Lithium Customers Ganfeng Lithium supplies Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 237
  238. 238. Ganfeng Tesla Supply Deal Ganfeng made Lithium supply deal with Tesla. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 238
  239. 239. Energy Security - It Is Not About Oil Anymore Tesla’s Lithium supply chain goes all around the globe and back to China now. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 239
  240. 240. Ganfeng Volkswagen Deal Ganfeng made Lithium supply deal with Volkswagen. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 240
  241. 241. Ganfeng BMW Supply Deal Ganfeng made Lithium supply deal with BMW. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 241
  242. 242. Mariana Lithium Ganfeng Lithium Operator Ganfeng Lithium brings the capital and technology to extract and process Lithium for an established and growing market. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 242
  243. 243. TNR Gold Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 243
  244. 244. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 244
  245. 245. Mariana Lithium in Salta Ganfeng Lithium Operator Ganfeng Lithium brings the capital and technology to extract and process Lithium for an established and growing market. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 245
  246. 246. Mariana Lithium “Phase I” 20,000 T Lithium Chloride Ganfeng Lithium brings the capital and technology to extract and process Lithium for an established and growing market. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 246
  247. 247. The Green Energy Metals Royalty & Gold Company. TNR Gold Corp. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 247
  248. 248. GEM Royalty Co. TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) The Green Energy Metals Royalty & Gold Company. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 248
  249. 249. GEM Royalty Co. TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) The Green Energy Metals Royalty & Gold Company. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 249
  250. 250. GEM Royalty Co. TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) The Green Energy Metals Royalty & Gold Company. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 250
  251. 251. GEM Royalty Co. TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR) The Green Energy Metals Royalty & Gold Company. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 251
  252. 252. TNR Gold Corp. Global Assets TNR Gold Corp. Current Holdings. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 252
  253. 253. TNR Gold Business Model We do not have to contribute any capital to the development of Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 253
  254. 254. TNR Gold Corp. Global Assets TNR Gold Corp. Current Holdings. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 254
  255. 255. Mariana Lithium, Argentina Mariana Lithium PEA released December 2018. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 255
  256. 256. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 256
  257. 257. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 257
  258. 258. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 258
  259. 259. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 259
  260. 260. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 260
  261. 261. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 261
  262. 262. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 262
  263. 263. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 263
  264. 264. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 264
  265. 265. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 265
  266. 266. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 266
  267. 267. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 267
  268. 268. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 268
  269. 269. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 269
  270. 270. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 270
  271. 271. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 271
  272. 272. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 272
  273. 273. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 273
  274. 274. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 274
  275. 275. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 275
  276. 276. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 276
  277. 277. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 277
  278. 278. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 278
  279. 279. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 279
  280. 280. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 280
  281. 281. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 281
  282. 282. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 282
  283. 283. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 283
  284. 284. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 284
  285. 285. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 285
  286. 286. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 286
  287. 287. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 287
  288. 288. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 288
  289. 289. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 289
  290. 290. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 290
  291. 291. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 291
  292. 292. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 292
  293. 293. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 293
  294. 294. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 294
  295. 295. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 295
  296. 296. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 296
  297. 297. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 297
  298. 298. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 298
  299. 299. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 299
  300. 300. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 300
  301. 301. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M El Pregon Minera: ”The Operational Phase of the Marina Project Began”. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 301
  302. 302. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 302
  303. 303. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 303
  304. 304. Ganfeng to Invest US$600M TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 304
  305. 305. Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding. Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 305
  306. 306. GEM Royalty Co. TNR Gold Corp. • Becoming The Green Energy Metals Royalty Co. • Assets with major companies as Operators. • Green Energy Metals: Lithium, Copper and Silver. • TNR holds NSR Royalty on Mariana Lithium. • TNR holds NSR Royalty on Los Azules Copper. • TNR holds NPR Royalty on Batidero, Josemaria. • TNR holds 90% stake in Shotgun Gold, Alaska. • TNR Gold presentations on www.tnrgoldcorp.com • All information is available on www.sedar.com Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 306
  307. 307. Thank you! Energy rEVolution. The World Just Before The INTERNET. Contact k.klip@btinternet.com Visit www.kirillklip.blogspot.com Follow on Twitter @kirillklip Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium February 2023 307

