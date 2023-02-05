Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold Lithium Presentation
Back into the Future
Lithium Will Power Us for the Next 50 Years
and then Robots
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
2.
Energy rEVolution
The World Just Before the INTERNET
The future is already here, not everybody can see it yet.
Technology to stop burning oil is here and it is beautiful.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
3.
Back into the Future
The future is already here, not everybody can see it yet, but
megatrends are manifesting themselves. rEVolution.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
4.
Legal Disclaimer
All information about Ganfeng Lithium presented using
publicly available data.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
5.
Legal Disclaimer for the US
Please read legal disclaimers. There is no investment advice in this
presentation. Always consult your qualified financial adviser.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
6.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
8.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
10.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
11.
Lithium ATH
Bloomberg: “Powerful Rally”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
12.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
13.
The Green Energy Metals Royalty Co.
TNR Gold Corp.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
14.
TNR Gold Holds NSR
Royalty on
Mariana Lithium,
Argentina.
Ganfeng Lithium Operator
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
15.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
16.
Lithium Salars
Mariana Lithium Project – Salar Llullaillaco.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
17.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
18.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
19.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
20.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
21.
Clean Air
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
22.
DIEselGate
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
23.
EVs: The End of the ICE Age
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
24.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
25.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
26.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
27.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
28.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
29.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
30.
We do not have to burn things.
Electricity is the most efficient form of Energy known to humans.
And now we can Store It and USE IT When We Want.
Cheap Lithium Batteries Change Everything.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
31.
Lithium February 2023
32.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
33.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
34.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
35.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
36.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
37.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
38.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
39.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
40.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
41.
Lithium February 2023
42.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
43.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
44.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
45.
Lithium February 2023
46.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
47.
Lithium February 2023
48.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
49.
Lithium February 2023
50.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
51.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
52.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
53.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
54.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
55.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
56.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
57.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
58.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
59.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
60.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
61.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
62.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
63.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
64.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
65.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
66.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
67.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
68.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
69.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
70.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
71.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
72.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
73.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
74.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
75.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
76.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
77.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
78.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
79.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
80.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
81.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
82.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
83.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
84.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
85.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
86.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
87.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
88.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
89.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
90.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
91.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
92.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
93.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
94.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
95.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
96.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
97.
China’s State Grid Is
Getting Ready For 100
Million Electric Cars By
2030
Can We Reach 200 Million EVs Globally
by That Time?
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
98.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
99.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
100.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
101.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
102.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
103.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
104.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
105.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
106.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
107.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
108.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
109.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
110.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
111.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
112.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
113.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
114.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
115.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
116.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
117.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
118.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
119.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
120.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
121.
China Is the Centre of the
Lithium Universe.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
122.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
123.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
124.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
125.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
126.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
127.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
128.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
129.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
130.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
131.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
132.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
133.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
134.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
135.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
136.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
137.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
138.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
139.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
140.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
141.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
142.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
143.
Lithium February 2023
144.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
145.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
146.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
147.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
148.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
149.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
150.
Lithium February 2023
151.
Lithium February 2023
152.
Lithium February 2023
153.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
154.
Lithium February 2023
155.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
156.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
157.
Lithium February 2023
158.
Lithium February 2023
159.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
160.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
161.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
162.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
163.
Lithium February 2023
164.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
165.
Lithium February 2023
166.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
167.
Lithium February 2023
168.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
169.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
170.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
171.
Lithium February 2023
172.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
173.
Lithium February 2023
174.
Lithium February 2023
175.
Lithium February 2023
176.
Lithium February 2023
177.
Lithium February 2023
178.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
179.
Lithium February 2023
180.
Lithium February 2023
181.
Lithium February 2023
182.
Lithium February 2023
183.
Lithium February 2023
184.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
185.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
186.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
187.
Lithium February 2023
188.
Lithium February 2023
189.
Lithium February 2023
190.
Lithium February 2023
191.
Lithium February 2023
192.
Lithium February 2023
193.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
194.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
195.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
196.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
197.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
198.
Lithium February 2023
199.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
200.
Lithium February 2023
201.
Lithium February 2023
202.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
203.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
204.
205.
206.
Lithium February 2023
207.
Lithium February 2023
208.
Lithium February 2023
209.
Lithium February 2023
210.
Lithium February 2023
211.
How To Cross Digital Divide And
Finance Tesla rEVolution?
Lithium industry was starving, now the best Lithium
companies can get Capital.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
212.
Mining & rEVolution
Bloomberg: “Cumulative capital for new investment in
the EV industry”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
213.
How To Cross Digital Divide And
Finance Tesla rEVolution?
Lithium industry was starving, now the best Lithium
companies can get Capital.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
214.
Battery Metals
Elements: “Expensive battery metals”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
215.
Battery Metals Investments
The metal needed to support a 2-degree trajectory
would require over $1T investments.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
216.
Energy Transition
BNEF: “Driving Investment”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
217.
Energy Metals
Elements: “The Key Minerals in an EV Battery”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
218.
We Need to Produce
12 Million T of Lithium
LCE by 2030
2030: To Have 200 Million Electric Cars – 12 Million T of Lithium
2040: To Have 600 Million Electric Cars – 36 Million T of Lithium
2050: To Have All New Cars Electric – 100 Million T of Lithium
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
219.
Lithium Production
Elements: “25 years of Lithium production”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
220.
The End of the ICE Age & Oil
New Players Are at the Table
Who will control the future of Tesla Energy rEVolution?
The Lithium Race Is ON.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
221.
Lithium Mining Companies
Elements: “The World’s Top 10 Lithium Mining
Companies”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
222.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
223.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
224.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “China’s Largest Lithium Compounds
Producer”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
225.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “Lithium Resources Development”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
226.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “Lithium chemical capacity”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
227.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “Lithium capacity in expansion”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
228.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “Ganfeng Lithium Battery”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
229.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “Solid-State Battery”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
230.
Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries
Solid-State Lithium-Metal Batteries can provide safer
energy storage foe EVS with longer range.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
231.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “Vertically Integrated Business
Model”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
232.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “World-leading Position in Lithium
Compounds and Metals”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
233.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “Access to Secure, High Quality
Supply of Lithium Raw Materials”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
234.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “Access to Secure, High Quality
Supply of Lithium Raw Materials”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
235.
China’s Lithium Giant
Ganfeng Lithium: “Blue-chip Customer Base with High
Visibility for Growing Demand”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
237.
Ganfeng Lithium Customers
Ganfeng Lithium supplies Tesla, Volkswagen and BMW.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
238.
Ganfeng Tesla Supply Deal
Ganfeng made Lithium supply deal with Tesla.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
239.
Energy Security - It Is Not About Oil Anymore
Tesla’s Lithium supply chain goes all around the globe
and back to China now.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
240.
Ganfeng Volkswagen Deal
Ganfeng made Lithium supply deal with Volkswagen.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
241.
Ganfeng BMW Supply Deal
Ganfeng made Lithium supply deal with BMW.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
242.
Mariana Lithium
Ganfeng Lithium Operator
Ganfeng Lithium brings the capital and technology to extract
and process Lithium for an established and growing market.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
243.
TNR Gold Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
244.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
245.
Mariana Lithium in Salta
Ganfeng Lithium Operator
Ganfeng Lithium brings the capital and technology to extract
and process Lithium for an established and growing market.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
246.
Mariana Lithium “Phase I”
20,000 T Lithium Chloride
Ganfeng Lithium brings the capital and technology to extract
and process Lithium for an established and growing market.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
247.
The Green Energy Metals
Royalty & Gold Company.
TNR Gold Corp.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
248.
GEM Royalty Co.
TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR)
The Green Energy Metals Royalty & Gold Company.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
249.
GEM Royalty Co.
TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR)
The Green Energy Metals Royalty & Gold Company.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
250.
GEM Royalty Co.
TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR)
The Green Energy Metals Royalty & Gold Company.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
251.
GEM Royalty Co.
TNR Gold Corp. (TSXV: TNR)
The Green Energy Metals Royalty & Gold Company.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
252.
TNR Gold Corp. Global Assets
TNR Gold Corp. Current Holdings.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
253.
TNR Gold Business Model
We do not have to contribute any capital to the
development of Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
254.
TNR Gold Corp. Global Assets
TNR Gold Corp. Current Holdings.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
255.
Mariana Lithium, Argentina
Mariana Lithium PEA released December 2018.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
256.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
257.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
258.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
259.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
260.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
261.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
262.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
263.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
264.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
265.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
266.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
267.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
268.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
269.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
270.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
271.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
272.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
273.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
274.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
275.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
276.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
277.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
278.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
279.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
280.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
281.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
282.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
283.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
284.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
285.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
286.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
287.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
288.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
289.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
290.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
291.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
292.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
293.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
294.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
295.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
296.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
297.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
298.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
299.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
300.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
301.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
El Pregon Minera: ”The Operational Phase of the Marina
Project Began”.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
302.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
303.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
304.
Ganfeng to Invest US$600M
TNR Gold NSR Royalty: Ganfeng plans 20K LiCl T/Y over
PEA est. of 10K T/Y LCE at Mariana Lithium.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
305.
Mariana Lithium NSR Royalty
TNR Gold reports on Mariana Lithium Royalty Holding.
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
306.
GEM Royalty Co.
TNR Gold Corp.
• Becoming The Green Energy Metals Royalty Co.
• Assets with major companies as Operators.
• Green Energy Metals: Lithium, Copper and Silver.
• TNR holds NSR Royalty on Mariana Lithium.
• TNR holds NSR Royalty on Los Azules Copper.
• TNR holds NPR Royalty on Batidero, Josemaria.
• TNR holds 90% stake in Shotgun Gold, Alaska.
• TNR Gold presentations on www.tnrgoldcorp.com
• All information is available on www.sedar.com
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
307.
Thank you!
Energy rEVolution.
The World Just Before The INTERNET.
Contact k.klip@btinternet.com
Visit www.kirillklip.blogspot.com
Follow on Twitter @kirillklip
Kirill Klip GEM Royalty TNR Gold
Lithium February 2023
