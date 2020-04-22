Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY
CONTENTS BACKGROUND • DEFINITION • CLASSIFICATION • EPIDEMIOLOGY • ANATOMY AND PATHOANATOMY ASSESSMENT TREATMENT OPTIONS C...
DEFINITION OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY IS DEFINED AS THE SYMPTOMATIC AND PATHOLOGIC CONDITION I...
CLASSIFICATION
SEVERITY. A DISLOCATION IS DEFINED AS A COMPLETE SYMPTOMATIC DISSOCIATION OF THE ARTICULAR SURFACES OF THE HUMERAL HEAD AN...
ETIOLOGY. TRAUMATIC, NEUROMUSCULAR, ATRAUMATIC, AND MICROTRAUMATIC • NEUROMUSCULAR CAUSES LIKE SEIZURES AND STROKES IN WHI...
FREQUENCY AND CHRONICITY • INITIAL OR RECURRENT • ACUTE IS BEST DEFINED AS A TIME FROM THE EPISODE TO PRESENTATION IN WHIC...
VOLITION. • ATRAUMATIC AND CAN BE ASSOCIATED WITH PSYCHIATRIC PROBLEMS OR SECONDARY GAIN • THEY CAN REPRODUCE THEIR INSTAB...
DIRECTION ANTERIOR UNIDIRECTIONAL INSTABILITY IS, BY FAR, THE MOST COMMON THE TYPICAL ANTERIOR DISLOCATION, REPRESENTING A...
SUBGLENOID DISLOCATIONS, IN WHICH THE HUMERAL HEAD IS INFERIOR TO THE GLENOID, REPRESENTS ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF DISLOCATIONS ...
• POSTERIOR INSTABILITY: 10% OF INSTABILITY • A DIRECTLY INFERIOR DISLOCATION IS ALSO KNOWN AS LUXATIO ERECTA THE HUMERAL ...
• SUPERIOR DISLOCATIONS ARE EXTREMELY HIGH-ENERGY INJURIES THAT HAVE ONLY BEEN DESCRIBED IN CASE REPORTS • MDI: INSTABILIT...
Superior migration of the humeral head associated with a chronic massive rotator cuff tear. This superior displacement sho...
EPIDEMIOLOGY OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • THE GLENOHUMERAL JOINT IS THE MOST COMMONLY DISLOCATED JOINT IN THE BODY REPRES...
• THE PEAK INCIDENCE OF DISLOCATION (47.8/100,000 PERSON-YEARS) OCCURRED BETWEEN AGES 20 AND 29 YEARS WITH 46.8% OF ALL DI...
ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA ASSOCIATION IN THIS SYSTEM, THE SHOULDER REGION IS “10.” THE FIRST DIGIT (“1”) SPECIFIES THE SHOULDER G...
ANATOMY AND PATHOANATOMY ANATOMY OF GLENOHUMERAL STABILITY • THE STATIC STABILIZERS INCLUDE THE BONY ANATOMY, THE GLENOID ...
STATIC CONSTRAINTS BONE. GLENOID FACE IS PEAR-SHAPED, 24 AND 35 MM. THE GLENOID COVERS ONLY A MAXIMUM OF 25% TO 30% OF THE...
RADIUS OF CURVATURE OF THE GLENOID SURFACE IS GREATER (LESS CURVED) THAN THE HUMERAL HEAD BY 2.3 MM TO PREVENT IMPINGEMENT...
• LABRUM ITS PURPOSE IS TO DEEPEN THE GLENOID FOSSA AND TO CREATE MORE SURFACE AREA ANATOMICALLY, THE LABRUM AND CARTILAGE...
• INTRA-ARTICULAR PRESSURE: THE OSMOTIC ACTION OF THE SYNOVIUM TO REMOVE FLUID CREATES A NEGATIVE INTRA-ARTICULAR PRESSURE...
DEPENDING ON THE POSITION OF THE SHOULDER, CERTAIN CAPSULOLIGAMENTOUS STRUCTURES WILL TIGHTEN AND ACT AS A RESTRAINT AGAIN...
2. THE MIDDLE GLENOHUMERAL LIGAMENT • IT CAN ARISE FROM THE SUPRAGLENOID TUBERCLE, ANTEROSUPERIOR ASPECT OF THE LABRUM, OR...
3. THE INFERIOR GLENOHUMERAL LIGAMENT COMPLEX • IGHL HAS 3 COMPONENTS: ANTERIOR BAND, AXILLARY POUCH AND POSTERIOR BAND • ...
THE CORACOHUMERAL LIGAMENT AND THE ROTATOR INTERVAL • ORIGINS FROM LATERAL ASPECT OF THE CORACOID PROCESS PASSES WITHIN TH...
THE CORACOACROMIAL LIGAMENT • ORIGINATING FROM THE LATERAL ASPECT OF THE CORACOID AND ATTACHING TO THE ANTERIOR PORTION OF...
DYNAMIC STABILIZERS 1. THE ROTATOR CUFF • CONTRACTION OF THE ROTATOR CUFF COMPRESSES THE HUMERAL HEAD AGAINST THE GLENOID,...
• OTHER DYNAMIC STABILIZERS THE DELTOID AND THE SCAPULAR STABILIZERS ALL LIKELY PLAY SOME ROLE IN THE NORMAL STABILIZATION...
PATHOANATOMY OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • LABRUM, CAPSULE OR LIGAMENT • ROTATOR CUFF • BONE
BANKART LESION DISRUPTION BETWEEN THE ANTERIOR INFERIOR LABRUM AND THE GLENOID, AS SEEN IN TRAUMATIC ANTERIOR INSTABILITY,...
THIS DISRUPTION IS CRITICAL IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF RECURRENT INSTABILITY BECAUSE IT SERVES AS THE ANCHOR FOR THE IGHLC, WHI...
SECOND, THE CONCAVITY–COMPRESSION EFFECT (DESCRIBED ABOVE) FORMED THROUGH THE COMBINATION OF DYNAMIC HUMERAL HEAD COMPRESS...
ANTERIOR LABRAL LIGAMENTOUS PERIOSTEAL SLEEVE AVULSION. ALPSA LESIONS ARE TECHNICALLY MORE DIFFICULT TO TREAT AND THE OUTC...
HUMERAL AVULSION OF GLENOHUMERAL LIGAMENTS. • THIS INJURY IS A TRAUMATIC RUPTURE OF THE IGHLC AT ITS HUMERAL ATTACHMENT • ...
ROTATOR CUFF • ROTATOR CUFF TEARS ARE UNCOMMON IN PATIENTS UNDER 40 YEARS OF AGE WITH GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY, BUT CAN BE...
BONE • GLENOID SOME PATIENTS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY RETROVERTED, HYPOPLASTIC GLENOIDS ARE PREDISPOSED TO RECURRENT POSTERIOR I...
• HUMERAL HEAD. A COMPRESSION FRACTURE OF THE POSTEROSU PEROLATERAL HUMERAL HEAD, ALSO KNOWN AS A HILL–SACHS LESION, IS A ...
• REVERSE HILL SACHS IT IS VISUALISED AS ANY LOSS OF NORMAL CONVEXITY IN THE ANTEROMEDIAL ASPECT OF THE HUMERAL HEAD. For ...
An axial cut of a CT scan showing chronic anterior glenoid bone loss (black arrows) and a large Hill–Sachs lesion (white a...
ASSESSMENT OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY ANTERIOR INSTABILITY OCCURS THROUGH AN INDIRECT MECHANISM WITH ARM ABDUCTION, EXTEN...
NEUROMUSCULAR EVENTS (E.G., ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL, SEIZURES OR ELECTRIC SHOCK) ACCOUNT FOR 30% OF ALL POSTERIOR DISLOCATIONS ...
SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • ACUTE INSTABILITY HISTORY: CLEARLY DESCRIBE THE MECHANISM OF INJURY AND S...
PHYSICAL EXAMINATION: THIN PATIENTS, FULLNESS IS OFTEN NOTED IN THE ANTERIOR OR POSTERIOR SHOULDER DEPENDING ON THE DIRECT...
HUMERAL HEAD MAY BE PALPABLE OR PROMINENT BENEATH THE SKIN AND THE LATERAL EDGE AND POSTEROLATERAL CORNER OF THE ACROMION ...
DELTOID STRENGTH AND AXILLARY NERVE SENSATION SHOULD BE CAREFULLY EXAMINED. THE MUSCULOCUTANEOUS NERVE IS THE NEXT MOST CO...
• MOVEMENT RESTRICTION AT SHOULDER IN DISLOCATIONS ANTERIOR: INTERNAL ROTATION AND ABDUCTION POSTERIOR: EXTERNAL ROTATION ...
AFTER A REDUCTION IS PERFORMED AND VERIFIED RADIOGRAPHICALLY THE EXAMINATION MAY BE LIMITED BY GUARDING. TESTING POSTREDUC...
A patient with recurrent right shoulder instability with scapular dyskinesis and asymmetric motion. Note right posterior i...
GENERAL TESTS FOR LAXITY • DRAWER TEST: MC TEST FOR LAXITY PATIENT SITTING WITH THE EXAMINER BEHIND THE PATIENT
The Drawer Test. While stabilizing the scapula with one hand, the other hand grasps the humeral head. A gentle pressure is...
FOR NORMAL SHOULDERS, THIS TRANSLATION IS SMOOTH IF THE TRANSLATION IS EXCESSIVE, THE PATIENT HAS INCREASED LAXITY, BUT NO...
LOAD AND SHIFT TEST • SUPINE AND ARM IN 60 DEGREE ABDUCTION • AN AXIAL PRESSURE IS APPLIED TO THE HUMERAL HEAD TO PRESS TH...
SULCUS TEST SEATED WITH THEIR ARM RELAXED AT THEIR SIDE AND THE ARM IS THEN PULLED DOWNWARD A POSITIVE TEST REVEALS A “SUL...
GAGEY HYPERABDUCTION TEST EXAMINER STANDS BEHIND THE PATIENT WITH THEIR FOREARM PUSHED DOWN AGAINST THE SHOULDER GIRDLE PA...
The Gagey abduction test for inferior laxity. The examiner stands behind the patient with their forearm pushed down agains...
SPECIFIC EXAMINATIONS FOR ANTERIOR INSTABILITY APPREHENSION TESTS. PATIENT SUPINE OR SITTING WITH THE EXAMINER BEHIND THE ...
The apprehension test for anterior instability. In the apprehension test, the shoulder is abducted and externally rotated ...
In the fulcrum test, this sensation of instability is accentuated by placing an anteriorly directed force on the posterior...
IN THE RELOCATION TEST AS DESCRIBED BY JOBE A POSTERIORLY DIRECTED FORCE IS PLACED ON THE ANTERIOR ASPECT OF THE SHOULDER ...
A VARIATION OF THIS TEST IN WHICH AN ANTERIOR-DIRECTED PRESSURE IS ADDED TO THE HUMERAL HEAD IS CALLED THE CRANK TEST The ...
JERK TEST WITH THE ARM ELEVATED TO 90 DEGREES AND INTERNALLY ROTATED AN AXIAL LOAD IS PLACED SUCH THAT THE HUMERAL HEAD IS...
The jerk test for posterior instability. With the patient in either sitting or supine position, the arm is abducted and in...
IMAGING AND OTHER DIAGNOSTIC STUDIES FOR GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY Technique for obtaining anteroposterior (AP) thorax (A) ...
Techniques for obtaining axillary lateral (A) and trauma axillary lateral (B) view radiographs
The radiographic view of the axillary lateral is demonstrated.
CT IS NECESSARY TO DETERMINE THE SIZE AND DISPLACEMENT OF A SUSPECTED GLENOID FRACTURE OR THE PRESENCE OF PROXIMAL HUMERUS...
CT SCAN WITH THREE-DIMENSIONAL RECONSTRUCTIONS IS THE IDEAL STUDY FOR THE EVALUATION OF BONY PATHOLOGY: • ACUTE FRACTURE, ...
TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • ANTERIOR INSTABILITY FIRST-TIME DISLOCATION EVENTS CAN TYPICALLY BE MANAG...
CLOSED REDUCTION
HIPPOCRATES METHOD
STIMSON TECHNIQUE Slow, steady traction provided by the attached weights results in fatigue and relaxation of the shoulder...
MILCH METHOD • EITHER A SUPINE OR PRONE POSITION THE ARM IS SLOWLY ABDUCTED WHILE STABILIZING THE HUMERAL HEAD WITH THE OP...
KOCHER METHOD • SITTING • TRACTION WITH EXTERNAL ROTATION • ADDUCTION • INTERNAL ROTATION
POSTOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT • CONFIRMED WITH FLUOROSCOPY OR PLAIN RADIOGRAPHS • POSTREDUCTION DOCUMENTATION OF THE NEUROVASCU...
OPEN REDUCTION OF AN ANTERIOR DISLOCATION ACUTE SETTING, OPEN REDUCTION MAY BE ALL THAT IS NEEDED TO STABILIZE THE JOINT; ...
SURGICAL APPROACH AND TECHNIQUE STANDARD DELTOPECTORAL APPROACH, WITH THE LONG HEAD OF THE BICEPS TENDON AS A GUIDE TO FIN...
HILL–SACHS DEFECTS INVOLVING 25% OR MORE OF THE HUMERAL HEAD MAY BE ADDRESSED WITH ALLOGRAFT RECONSTRUCTION OR PARTIAL RES...
ARTHROPLASTY. AS NOTED ABOVE, SHOULDER ARTHROPLASTY MAY BE NECESSARY FOR LARGER HUMERAL HEAD DEFECTS, OR IF ADVANCED DEGEN...
OPEN SOFT TISSUE PROCEDURES FOR RECURRENT ANTERIOR INSTABILITY ANTERIOR INSTABILITY OPEN ANTERIOR SHOULDER STABILIZATION C...
ARTHROSCOPIC SOFT TISSUE PROCEDURES FOR RECURRENT ANTERIOR INSTABILITY • EQUIVALENT OUTCOMES • REMPLISSAGE IS THE TERM USE...
FIGURE 40-45 Intraoperative images of arthroscopic Bankart repair. A: Diagnostic arthroscopy demonstrates the torn anteroi...
BONY PROCEDURES FOR RECURRENT ANTERIOR INSTABILITY LARGE HILL–SACHS DEFECT, EITHER IN THE PRIMARY OR REVISION SETTING, IS ...
HOWEVER, THE LATARJET PROCEDURE, INVOLVING TRANSFER OF THE CORACOID PROCESS TO THE ANTEROINFERIOR GLENOID, HAS BEEN THE MO...
Anteroposterior (A) and (B) lateral views following fixation of the coracoid graft to the anterior glenoid. The stump of t...
RECONSTRUCTION OF HILL–SACHS DEFECT. TO ACCESS THE HILL–SACHS DEFECT THROUGH A STANDARD DELTOPECTORAL APPROACH, A SUBSCAPU...
POSTERIOR INSTABILITY MANAGEMENT SHOULD BE DISCUSSED BY THE TYPE OF INSTABILITY: ACUTE DISLOCATION (<3 WEEKS) WHICH IS RAR...
CLOSED REDUCTION. MANY POSTERIOR DISLOCATIONS ARE LOCKED AND INITIALLY MISSED WITH THE EXACT TIMING OF THE INJURY SOMETIME...
TECHNIQUE • THE REDUCTION MANEUVER IS FORWARD FLEXION WITH THE ARM IN ADDUCTION AND INTERNAL ROTATION • ASSISTANT - GENTLE...
OPEN ANTERIOR PROCEDURES FOR CHRONIC POSTERIOR DISLOCATIONS • SUBSCAPULARIS TRANSFER • LESSER TUBEROSITY TRANSFER. • ALLOG...
The McLaughlin operation. In the presence of a large anterior humeral head lesion, the subscapularis tendon can be transfe...
MULTIDIRECTIONAL INSTABILITY • NON OPERATIVE FOCUSES ON IMPROVING THE COORDINATION OF THE DYNAMIC STABILIZERS TO IMPROVE T...
L PRAKASH METHOD • MODIFIED KOCHER • SITTING • ASSISTANT +/- • NO TRACTION • EXTERNAL ROTATION – ADDUCTION – INTERNAL ROTA...
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©

17 views

Published on

Dr Kiran Srinivas
PGY2, Dept of Orthopaedics
KIMS, Hubballi

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Gleno Humeral Instability - Dr Kiran Srinivas ©

  1. 1. GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY
  2. 2. CONTENTS BACKGROUND • DEFINITION • CLASSIFICATION • EPIDEMIOLOGY • ANATOMY AND PATHOANATOMY ASSESSMENT TREATMENT OPTIONS COMMON SURGICAL APPROACHES COMPLICATIONS
  3. 3. DEFINITION OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY IS DEFINED AS THE SYMPTOMATIC AND PATHOLOGIC CONDITION IN WHICH THE HUMERAL HEAD DOES NOT REMAIN CENTERED IN THE GLENOID FOSSA • LAXITY IS DEFINED AS THE DEGREE TO WHICH THE HUMERAL HEAD PASSIVELY TRANSLATES, RELATIVE TO THE GLENOID, WITH THE APPLICATION OF A LOAD. • IMPORTANTLY, INSTABILITY IS NOT THE SAME AS LAXITY, WHICH IS A PHYSICAL EXAMINATION FINDING THAT IS A PROPERTY OF NORMAL JOINTS.
  4. 4. CLASSIFICATION
  5. 5. SEVERITY. A DISLOCATION IS DEFINED AS A COMPLETE SYMPTOMATIC DISSOCIATION OF THE ARTICULAR SURFACES OF THE HUMERAL HEAD AND GLENOID WITHOUT SPONTANEOUS REDUCTION A SUBLUXATION IS A SYMPTOMATIC DISSOCIATION OF THE ARTICULAR SURFACES WITH SPONTANEOUS REDUCTION
  6. 6. ETIOLOGY. TRAUMATIC, NEUROMUSCULAR, ATRAUMATIC, AND MICROTRAUMATIC • NEUROMUSCULAR CAUSES LIKE SEIZURES AND STROKES IN WHICH THE IMBALANCE OF THE GLENOHUMERAL MUSCULAR STABILIZERS LEADS TO INSTABILITY • MICROTRAUMATIC INSTABILITY IS A CONTROVERSIAL THEORETICAL CATEGORY IN WHICH REPETITIVE SYMPTOMATIC AND ASYMPTOMATIC MICROTRAUMA LEAD TO CHRONIC JOINT CHANGES AND SUBSEQUENT INSTABILITY. • ATRAUMATIC OR MICRO TRAUMATIC INSTABILITY IS OFTEN ASSOCIATED WITH POSTERIOR, BIDIRECTIONAL, AND MULTIDIRECTIONAL INSTABILITY AND UNDERLYING HYPERLAXITY • CONGENITAL: RELATED TO GLENOID DYSPLASIA, OR SYSTEMIC SYNDROMES LIKE EHLERS– DANLOS
  7. 7. FREQUENCY AND CHRONICITY • INITIAL OR RECURRENT • ACUTE IS BEST DEFINED AS A TIME FROM THE EPISODE TO PRESENTATION IN WHICH A CLOSED REDUCTION IS LIKELY TO SUCCEED (3 TO 6 WEEKS) • CHRONIC DISLOCATIONS ARE TYPICALLY LOCKED OR FIXED, MEANING THE HUMERAL HEAD IS IMPALED ON THE EDGE OF THE GLENOID MAKING REDUCTION DIFFICULT
  8. 8. VOLITION. • ATRAUMATIC AND CAN BE ASSOCIATED WITH PSYCHIATRIC PROBLEMS OR SECONDARY GAIN • THEY CAN REPRODUCE THEIR INSTABILITY, BUT ARE SYMPTOMATIC AND TRY TO AVOID THESE POSITIONS
  9. 9. DIRECTION ANTERIOR UNIDIRECTIONAL INSTABILITY IS, BY FAR, THE MOST COMMON THE TYPICAL ANTERIOR DISLOCATION, REPRESENTING ABOUT TWO-THIRDS OF ANTERIOR DISLOCATIONS, IS CALLED A SUBCORACOID DISLOCATION AS THE HUMERAL HEAD IS LOCATED BELOW THE CORACOID PROCESS
  10. 10. SUBGLENOID DISLOCATIONS, IN WHICH THE HUMERAL HEAD IS INFERIOR TO THE GLENOID, REPRESENTS ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF DISLOCATIONS AP view of a subglenoid dislocation. Note the associated greater tuberosity fracture.
  11. 11. • POSTERIOR INSTABILITY: 10% OF INSTABILITY • A DIRECTLY INFERIOR DISLOCATION IS ALSO KNOWN AS LUXATIO ERECTA THE HUMERAL HEAD IS DIRECTLY INFERIOR TO THE GLENOID AND THE HUMERUS IS LOCKED IN 100 TO 160 DEGREES OF ABDUCTION
  12. 12. • SUPERIOR DISLOCATIONS ARE EXTREMELY HIGH-ENERGY INJURIES THAT HAVE ONLY BEEN DESCRIBED IN CASE REPORTS • MDI: INSTABILITY IN TWO OR MORE DIRECTIONS TYPICALLY ANTEROINFERIOR OR POSTEROINFERIOR
  13. 13. Superior migration of the humeral head associated with a chronic massive rotator cuff tear. This superior displacement should be distinguished from a superior dislocation which is caused by a rare, acute, high-energy injury mechanism
  14. 14. EPIDEMIOLOGY OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • THE GLENOHUMERAL JOINT IS THE MOST COMMONLY DISLOCATED JOINT IN THE BODY REPRESENTING 45% OF ALL DISLOCATIONS. • THE DATA DOES NOT INCLUDE PATIENTS WITH SELF-REDUCED DISLOCATIONS OR SUBLUXATIONS WHO DID NOT PRESENT TO EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS. • A TOTAL OF 8,940 DISLOCATIONS WERE SEEN OVER A 4-YEAR PERIOD BETWEEN 2002 AND 2006. MEN, COMPARED TO WOMEN, HAD AN INCIDENCE RATE RATIO OF 2.64, WITH 71.8% OF DISLOCATIONS OCCURRING IN MEN.
  15. 15. • THE PEAK INCIDENCE OF DISLOCATION (47.8/100,000 PERSON-YEARS) OCCURRED BETWEEN AGES 20 AND 29 YEARS WITH 46.8% OF ALL DISLOCATIONS OCCURRING IN PATIENTS BETWEEN 15 AND 29 YEARS OF AGE. • BIMODAL DISTRIBUTION, HOWEVER PEAK INCIDENCE BETWEEN 80 AND 89 YEARS OF AGE • THE RISK OF RECURRENT ANTERIOR INSTABILITY IS HIGHEST AMONG YOUNG MALE PATIENTS • ROBINSON ET AL IN THEIR PROSPECTIVE OBSERVATIONAL COHORT STUDY FOUND PATIENTS BETWEEN 15 AND 35 YEARS OF AGE DEVELOPED RECURRENT INSTABILITY IN 55.7% OF SHOULDERS WITHIN THE FIRST 2 YEARS AFTER DISLOCATION
  16. 16. ORTHOPAEDIC TRAUMA ASSOCIATION IN THIS SYSTEM, THE SHOULDER REGION IS “10.” THE FIRST DIGIT (“1”) SPECIFIES THE SHOULDER GIRDLE WHEREAS THE SECOND DIGIT (“0”) SPECIFIES DISLOCATION. A LETTER IS USED TO IDENTIFY THE SPECIFIC JOINT A, GLENOHUMERAL; B, STERNOCLAVICULAR; C, ACROMIO CLAVICULAR; D, SCAPULOTHORACIC FOLLOWED BY ANOTHER NUMBER TO DESCRIBE THE DIRECTION (1, ANTERIOR; 2, POSTERIOR; 3, LATERAL (THEORETICAL); 4, MEDIAL (THEORETICAL); 5, OTHER (INFERIOR-LUXATION ERECTA)).
  17. 17. ANATOMY AND PATHOANATOMY ANATOMY OF GLENOHUMERAL STABILITY • THE STATIC STABILIZERS INCLUDE THE BONY ANATOMY, THE GLENOID LABRUM, NEGATIVE INTRA-ARTICULAR PRESSURE, ADHESION–COHESION, CAPSULOLIGAMENTOUS STRUCTURES, AND THE ROTATOR CUFF. • DYNAMIC STABILIZERS INCLUDE THE ROTATOR CUFF MUSCLES, THE BICEPS TENDON, THE DELTOID, SCAPULAR MOTION, AND PROPRIOCEPTION.
  18. 18. STATIC CONSTRAINTS BONE. GLENOID FACE IS PEAR-SHAPED, 24 AND 35 MM. THE GLENOID COVERS ONLY A MAXIMUM OF 25% TO 30% OF THE HUMERAL HEAD315 AND THEREFORE THE GLENOHUMERAL JOINT HAS LIMITED INTRINSIC BONY STABILITY. STABILITY IS ENHANCED BY A SLIGHT CONCAVITY OF THE GLENOID The glenoid face is pear shaped with the inferior twothirds roughly a circle. The diameter of the red circle is exactly twothirds the blue line, the height of the glenoid
  19. 19. RADIUS OF CURVATURE OF THE GLENOID SURFACE IS GREATER (LESS CURVED) THAN THE HUMERAL HEAD BY 2.3 MM TO PREVENT IMPINGEMENT OF THE HEAD AT THE PERIPHERY OF THE GLENOID THE GLENOID ALSO HAS A SLIGHT (5 TO 10 DEGREES) SUPERIOR INCLINATION RELATIVE TO THE VERTICAL AXIS OF THE SCAPULAR BODY. THIS INCLINATION MAY PLAY A ROLE IN PREVENTING INFERIOR INSTABILITY OF THE GLENOHUMERAL JOINT AS PATIENTS WITH MDI ARE MORE LIKELY TO HAVE A DOWNWARD FACING GLENOID
  20. 20. • LABRUM ITS PURPOSE IS TO DEEPEN THE GLENOID FOSSA AND TO CREATE MORE SURFACE AREA ANATOMICALLY, THE LABRUM AND CARTILAGE TOGETHER EFFECTIVELY DEEPEN THE GLENOID BY 80% HELPING TO PREVENT THE HEAD FROM ROLLING OVER THE GLENOID EDGE A: Cross-sectional anatomy of a normal shoulder. Note the close relationship between the subscapularis tendon and the anterior capsule. B: A magnified view of the anterior joint is essentially devoid of fibrocartilage and is composed of tissues from nearby hyaline
  21. 21. • INTRA-ARTICULAR PRESSURE: THE OSMOTIC ACTION OF THE SYNOVIUM TO REMOVE FLUID CREATES A NEGATIVE INTRA-ARTICULAR PRESSURE IN THE JOINT • ADHESION–COHESION: THE GLENOHUMERAL JOINT NORMALLY ONLY CONTAINS 1 CC OF SYNOVIAL FLUID THAT NOURISHES THE ARTICULAR SURFACE. THIS FLUID ALSO PROVIDES A MINOR STABILIZING MECHANISM THROUGH ADHESION–COHESION. • CAPSULE AND LIGAMENT: THE LIGAMENTS AND CAPSULE IN THE SHOULDER ARE GENERALLY LAX AND ONLY PROVIDE STABILITY AT THE EXTREMES OF MOTION UNDER TENSION THE NORMAL GLENOHUMERAL JOINT CAPSULE IS LOOSE AND REDUNDANT TO ALLOW FOR RANGE OF MOTION
  22. 22. DEPENDING ON THE POSITION OF THE SHOULDER, CERTAIN CAPSULOLIGAMENTOUS STRUCTURES WILL TIGHTEN AND ACT AS A RESTRAINT AGAINST HUMERAL HEAD TRANSLATION. 1. THE SUPERIOR GLENOHUMERAL LIGAMENT. ORIGINS FROM THE ANTERIOR SUPERIOR ASPECT OF THE GLENOID (ANTERIOR AND INFERIOR TO THE BICEPS ORIGIN) AND EXTENDS TO THE ANTERIOR ASPECT OF THE HUMERAL HEAD TO THE SUPERIOR EDGE OF THE LESSER TUBEROSITY IT IS THE MOST CONSISTENT OF ALL THE GLENOHUMERAL LIGAMENTS AND IS PRESENT IN OVER 90% OF SHOULDERS THE SGHL, HOWEVER, CLEARLY LIMITS INFERIOR HUMERAL HEAD TRANSLATION AND EXTERNAL ROTATION IN THE ADDUCTED ARM. IN ADDITION, IT LIMITS POSTERIOR HUMERAL HEAD TRANSLATION WITH THE ARM IN FORWARD FLEXION ADDUCTION, AND INTERNAL ROTATION
  23. 23. 2. THE MIDDLE GLENOHUMERAL LIGAMENT • IT CAN ARISE FROM THE SUPRAGLENOID TUBERCLE, ANTEROSUPERIOR ASPECT OF THE LABRUM, OR THE SCAPULAR NECK AND INSERT VARIABLY ON THE ANTERIOR HUMERAL HEAD MEDIAL AND INFERIOR TO THE LESSER TUBEROSITY. • ONE-THIRD OF SHOULDERS IT MAY BE ABSENT OR SIGNIFICANTLY ATTENUATED, POTENTIALLY CONTRIBUTING TO ANTERIOR INSTABILITY • THE MGHL IS MAXIMALLY TAUT IN EXTERNAL ROTATION AND ABOUT 45 DEGREES OF ABDUCTION, FUNCTIONING AS A PRIMARY STABILIZER OF ANTERIOR TRANSLATION AND A SECONDARY STABILIZER TO EXTERNAL ROTATION IN ABDUCTION
  24. 24. 3. THE INFERIOR GLENOHUMERAL LIGAMENT COMPLEX • IGHL HAS 3 COMPONENTS: ANTERIOR BAND, AXILLARY POUCH AND POSTERIOR BAND • THE LIGAMENT ORIGINATES FROM THE ANTEROINFERIOR–POSTEROINFERIOR LABRUM AND EXTENDS TO THE INFERIOR ASPECT OF THE LESSER TUBEROSITY AND AROUND THE ANATOMIC NECK OF THE HUMERUS. • IGHLC IS TENSIONED IN FURTHER ABDUCTION AND EXTERNAL ROTATION AND IN THIS POSITION HAS BEEN DEMONSTRATED TO BE THE PRIMARY STABILIZER AGAINST ANTERIOR AND INFERIOR TRANSLATION OF THE HUMERAL HEAD. • IN ADDUCTION, THE IGHLC IS A SECONDARY STABILIZER TO INFERIOR TRANSLATION THE IGHLC IS THE MOST IMPORTANT LIGAMENT CLINICALLY
  25. 25. THE CORACOHUMERAL LIGAMENT AND THE ROTATOR INTERVAL • ORIGINS FROM LATERAL ASPECT OF THE CORACOID PROCESS PASSES WITHIN THE INTERVAL BETWEEN THE SUBSCAPULARIS AND THE SUPRASPINATUS TENDONS BLENDING WITH THE CAPSULE, AND ATTACHING IN TWO BANDS TO THE LESSER AND GREATER TUBEROSITIES, RESPECTIVELY • CHL PLAYS THE SAME ROLE AS THE SGHL, LIMITING EXTERNAL ROTATION AND INFERIOR TRANSLATION WHEN THE ARM IS ADDUCTED.
  26. 26. THE CORACOACROMIAL LIGAMENT • ORIGINATING FROM THE LATERAL ASPECT OF THE CORACOID AND ATTACHING TO THE ANTERIOR PORTION OF THE ACROMION • THE LIGAMENT IS A CONSTRAINT TO SUPERIOR ESCAPE OF THE HUMERAL HEAD IN THE SETTING OF MASSIVE ROTATOR CUFF TEARS THE POSTERIOR CAPSULE • CAPSULE EXTENDING FROM THE POSTERIOR BAND OF THE IGHLC TO THE BICEPS INSERTION IS TERMED THE POSTERIOR CAPSULE • IT HELPS TO LIMIT POSTERIOR TRANSLATION WHEN THE SHOULDER IS FLEXED, ADDUCTED, AND INTERNALLY ROTATED
  27. 27. DYNAMIC STABILIZERS 1. THE ROTATOR CUFF • CONTRACTION OF THE ROTATOR CUFF COMPRESSES THE HUMERAL HEAD AGAINST THE GLENOID, INCREASING THE ROLE OF THE LABRUM FOR STABILITY AND THE FORCE NEEDED TO TRANSLATE THE HEAD • LAST, IN THEIR FUNCTION TO ROTATE AND ELEVATE THE HUMERUS, THE CUFF MUSCLES CAN DYNAMICALLY TIGHTEN THE CAPSULE AND LIGAMENTS. 2. THE BICEPS TENDON SOME STUDIES INDICATE THAT BOTH PASSIVELY AND DYNAMICALLY THE LHB HELPS LIMIT ANTERIOR, POSTERIOR, AND INFERIOR TRANSLATION OF THE HUMERAL HEAD, ESPECIALLY IN ADDUCTION
  28. 28. • OTHER DYNAMIC STABILIZERS THE DELTOID AND THE SCAPULAR STABILIZERS ALL LIKELY PLAY SOME ROLE IN THE NORMAL STABILIZATION OF THE GLENOHUMERAL JOINT, BUT THE EXTENT AND THE EXACT MECHANISM OF EACH IS NOT WELL DEFINED IN OUR CURRENT SCIENCE. • PROPRIOCEPTION MECHANORECEPTORS HAVE BEEN FOUND IN THE CAPSULE AND LABRUM AND LIKELY PROVIDE POSITIONAL FEEDBACK OF HUMERAL HEAD AND JOINT POSITIONING A NUMBER OF STUDIES HAVE NOTED ALTERED PROPRIOCEPTION IN PATIENTS WITH MDI AND IN PATIENTS AFTER A TRAUMATIC DISLOCATION
  29. 29. PATHOANATOMY OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • LABRUM, CAPSULE OR LIGAMENT • ROTATOR CUFF • BONE
  30. 30. BANKART LESION DISRUPTION BETWEEN THE ANTERIOR INFERIOR LABRUM AND THE GLENOID, AS SEEN IN TRAUMATIC ANTERIOR INSTABILITY, WAS TERMED THE “ESSENTIAL LESION” BY BANKART IN 1938.
  31. 31. THIS DISRUPTION IS CRITICAL IN THE DEVELOPMENT OF RECURRENT INSTABILITY BECAUSE IT SERVES AS THE ANCHOR FOR THE IGHLC, WHICH IS THE PRIMARY STATIC STABILIZER AGAINST ANTERIOR AND INFERIOR HUMERAL TRANSLATION IN ABDUCTION AND EXTERNAL ROTATION.
  32. 32. SECOND, THE CONCAVITY–COMPRESSION EFFECT (DESCRIBED ABOVE) FORMED THROUGH THE COMBINATION OF DYNAMIC HUMERAL HEAD COMPRESSION AND THE INCREASED GLENOID CONCAVITY BY THE LABRUM IS DISRUPTED. IMPORTANTLY, AN ISOLATED LABRAL LESION IS LIKELY NOT ENOUGH TO LEAD TO GROSS INSTABILITY AND NEEDS TO INCLUDE DETACHMENT OF THE CAPSULOLIGAMENTOUS COMPLEX IF THE IGHLC DETACHES WITH A SMALL PIECE OF AVULSED GLENOID, THE LESION IS CALLED A BONY BANKART
  33. 33. ANTERIOR LABRAL LIGAMENTOUS PERIOSTEAL SLEEVE AVULSION. ALPSA LESIONS ARE TECHNICALLY MORE DIFFICULT TO TREAT AND THE OUTCOMES HAVE BEEN SHOWN TO BE INFERIOR TO TREATMENT OF MORE ACUTE CAPSULE LIGAMENTOUS TEARS (I.E., BANKART LESIONS) An axial cut of a T2-weighted MR arthrogram with a chronic ALPSA lesion (arrow) characterized by medial displacement of the labrum with surrounding fibrous scar tissue
  34. 34. HUMERAL AVULSION OF GLENOHUMERAL LIGAMENTS. • THIS INJURY IS A TRAUMATIC RUPTURE OF THE IGHLC AT ITS HUMERAL ATTACHMENT • TYPICALLY IT OCCURS WITH THE ARM IN HYPERABDUCTION AND EXTERNAL ROTATION AND OFTEN RESULTS IN INSTABILITY. A coronal cut of a T2-weighted MRI showing a humeral avulsion of the glenohumeral ligament from the humeral neck, or HAGL lesion.
  35. 35. ROTATOR CUFF • ROTATOR CUFF TEARS ARE UNCOMMON IN PATIENTS UNDER 40 YEARS OF AGE WITH GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY, BUT CAN BE SEEN IN HIGH-ENERGY INJURIES. • SUPRASPINATUS AND SUBSCAPULARIS TEARS ARE THE MOST COMMON IN TRAUMATIC EVENTS
  36. 36. BONE • GLENOID SOME PATIENTS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY RETROVERTED, HYPOPLASTIC GLENOIDS ARE PREDISPOSED TO RECURRENT POSTERIOR INSTABILITY THE PATHOANATOMY IN TRAUMATIC ANTERIOR INSTABILITY IS MOST OFTEN BONE LOSS OF THE ANTERIOR-INFERIOR GLENOID EITHER FROM AN ACUTE FRACTURE/BONY BANKART OR CHRONIC BONY EROSION FROM MULTIPLE DISLOCATIONS
  37. 37. • HUMERAL HEAD. A COMPRESSION FRACTURE OF THE POSTEROSU PEROLATERAL HUMERAL HEAD, ALSO KNOWN AS A HILL–SACHS LESION, IS A SEQUELA OF AN ANTERIOR DISLOCATION. LESION IS CREATED WITH THE ARM IN ABDUCTION AND EXTERNAL ROTATION WITH THE POSTERIOR HUMERAL HEAD CRUSHED ON THE ANTERIOR GLENOID RIM
  38. 38. • REVERSE HILL SACHS IT IS VISUALISED AS ANY LOSS OF NORMAL CONVEXITY IN THE ANTEROMEDIAL ASPECT OF THE HUMERAL HEAD. For posterior dislocations, the initial size of a “reverse” Hill–Sachs on the anterior humeral head is an important predictor of who may have recurrent instability
  39. 39. An axial cut of a CT scan showing chronic anterior glenoid bone loss (black arrows) and a large Hill–Sachs lesion (white arrow).
  40. 40. ASSESSMENT OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY ANTERIOR INSTABILITY OCCURS THROUGH AN INDIRECT MECHANISM WITH ARM ABDUCTION, EXTENSION, AND EXTERNAL ROTATION WITH THE HUMERAL HEAD CHALLENGING THE ANTERIOR CAPSULE AND LIGAMENTS, GLENOID RIM, AND ROTATOR CUFF. POSTERIOR INSTABILITY OCCURS THROUGH THE INDIRECT MECHANISM OF FLEXION, ADDUCTION, AND INTERNAL ROTATION WITH AN AXIAL LOAD (E.G., FALL ON AN OUTSTRETCHED ARM). PATIENTS MAY SUFFER EITHER A POSTERIOR DISLOCATION FROM A SINGLE TRAUMATIC EVENT OR MAY DEVELOP RECURRENT SUBLUXATIONS FROM REPETITIVE MICROTRAUMA IN THIS POSITION.
  41. 41. NEUROMUSCULAR EVENTS (E.G., ALCOHOL WITHDRAWAL, SEIZURES OR ELECTRIC SHOCK) ACCOUNT FOR 30% OF ALL POSTERIOR DISLOCATIONS AND LEAD TO INSTABILITY THROUGH VIOLENT MUSCLE CONTRACTION LUXATIO ERECTA EXTREME HYPERABDUCTION IN WHICH THE PROXIMAL HUMERUS LEVERS AGAINST THE ACROMION AND DISLOCATES INFERIORLY. SUPERIOR DISLOCATIONS ARE EXTREMELY RARE, BUT OCCUR WITH EXTREME UPWARD FORCE THROUGH AN ADDUCTED ARM
  42. 42. SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • ACUTE INSTABILITY HISTORY: CLEARLY DESCRIBE THE MECHANISM OF INJURY AND SHOULDER POSITION DURING DISLOCATION. THOUGH ANTERIOR DISLOCATIONS REPRESENT THE VAST MAJORITY OF ACUTE TRAUMA, SUSPICION OF A POSTERIOR DISLOCATION SHOULD BE RAISED WITH A HISTORY OF A HIGH-ENERGY TRAUMA OR STRONG MUSCLE CONTRACTION AS SEEN WITH A SEIZURE OR ELECTRIC SHOCK. AS WITH ANY INJURY, PREVIOUS EPISODES, AND PRIOR TREATMENTS SHOULD ALL BE NOTED.
  43. 43. PHYSICAL EXAMINATION: THIN PATIENTS, FULLNESS IS OFTEN NOTED IN THE ANTERIOR OR POSTERIOR SHOULDER DEPENDING ON THE DIRECTION OF INSTABILITY
  44. 44. HUMERAL HEAD MAY BE PALPABLE OR PROMINENT BENEATH THE SKIN AND THE LATERAL EDGE AND POSTEROLATERAL CORNER OF THE ACROMION MAY APPEAR PROMINENT SOMETIMES A POSTERIOR FULLNESS CAN BE NOTED WITH ANTERIOR FLATTENING AND A CORRESPONDING PROMINENCE OF THE CORACOID ANTERIORLY A COMPLETE NEUROVASCULAR EXAMINATION OF THE UPPER EXTREMITY MUST BE PERFORMED AND DOCUMENTED
  45. 45. DELTOID STRENGTH AND AXILLARY NERVE SENSATION SHOULD BE CAREFULLY EXAMINED. THE MUSCULOCUTANEOUS NERVE IS THE NEXT MOST COMMONLY INJURED NERVE AND CAREFUL ATTENTION TO CONTRACTION OF THE BICEPS OR BRACHIALIS IS IMPORTANT ALONG WITH TESTING OF SENSATION IN THE LATERAL ANTEBRACHIAL CUTANEOUS DISTRIBUTION ON THE LATERAL ASPECT OF THE FOREARM. BRACHIAL, RADIAL, AND ULNAR PULSE SHOULD ALWAYS BE EXAMINED
  46. 46. • MOVEMENT RESTRICTION AT SHOULDER IN DISLOCATIONS ANTERIOR: INTERNAL ROTATION AND ABDUCTION POSTERIOR: EXTERNAL ROTATION AND ABDUCTION WITH LIMITED PASSIVE ELEVATION TO 90 DEGREES LUXATIO ERECTA: LOCKED IN A FULLY ABDUCTED POSITION
  47. 47. AFTER A REDUCTION IS PERFORMED AND VERIFIED RADIOGRAPHICALLY THE EXAMINATION MAY BE LIMITED BY GUARDING. TESTING POSTREDUCTION RANGE OF MOTION IS NOT ADVISED OR SHOULD BE VERY LIMITED IF THE PATIENT IS AWAKE. IN ADDITION, TESTING MAY LEAD TO ANOTHER DISLOCATION. A THOROUGH NEUROVASCULAR EXAMINATION SHOULD BE REPERFORMED.
  48. 48. A patient with recurrent right shoulder instability with scapular dyskinesis and asymmetric motion. Note right posterior incision from a failed capsulorrhaphy
  49. 49. GENERAL TESTS FOR LAXITY • DRAWER TEST: MC TEST FOR LAXITY PATIENT SITTING WITH THE EXAMINER BEHIND THE PATIENT
  50. 50. The Drawer Test. While stabilizing the scapula with one hand, the other hand grasps the humeral head. A gentle pressure is then applied toward the center of the glenoid. At the same time, the humeral head is manually translated in the anterior and in the posterior direction. (A and B) Illustration and clinical photo of the Drawer Test.
  51. 51. FOR NORMAL SHOULDERS, THIS TRANSLATION IS SMOOTH IF THE TRANSLATION IS EXCESSIVE, THE PATIENT HAS INCREASED LAXITY, BUT NOT NECESSARILY INSTABILITY. IF THE MANEUVER REPRODUCES THE CLINICAL SYMPTOMS OF APPREHENSION OR PAIN, A PRESUMED DIAGNOSIS OF INSTABILITY (ANTERIOR OR POSTERIOR) MAY BE ESTABLISHED IF CONSISTENT WITH THE HISTORY AND OTHER EXAMINATION FINDING
  52. 52. LOAD AND SHIFT TEST • SUPINE AND ARM IN 60 DEGREE ABDUCTION • AN AXIAL PRESSURE IS APPLIED TO THE HUMERAL HEAD TO PRESS THE HUMERAL HEAD AGAINST THE GLENOID WITH THE FOREARM IN NEUTRAL POSITION • SIMILAR TO THE DRAWER TEST, THE HUMERAL HEAD IS THEN GRASPED AND TRANSLATED IN EITHER THE ANTERIOR OR POSTERIOR DIRECTION TO ASSESS FOR LAXITY AND PAIN
  53. 53. SULCUS TEST SEATED WITH THEIR ARM RELAXED AT THEIR SIDE AND THE ARM IS THEN PULLED DOWNWARD A POSITIVE TEST REVEALS A “SULCUS” OR HOLLOW AREA BELOW THE ACROMION The sulcus test for inferior instability of the shoulder. With the patient in the sitting position, a downward traction is placed on the adducted arm (A). With a positive test (B), excessive inferior translation produces a dimple (arrow) on the lateral aspect of the acromion. By performing this test with the arm in external rotation, the maneuver can also be used to test the integrity of the
  54. 54. GAGEY HYPERABDUCTION TEST EXAMINER STANDS BEHIND THE PATIENT WITH THEIR FOREARM PUSHED DOWN AGAINST THE SHOULDER GIRDLE PATIENTS WHO CAN BE ABDUCTED OVER 105 DEGREES HAVE INCREASED LAXITY WHEREAS THOSE WITH SYMPTOMS OF APPREHENSION SUGGEST A DIAGNOSIS OF INFERIOR INSTABILITY. NORMAL ABDUCTION SHOULD BE 85 TO 90 DEGREES.
  55. 55. The Gagey abduction test for inferior laxity. The examiner stands behind the patient with their forearm pushed down against the shoulder girdle using the other hand to gently passively abduct the patient’s arm. Normal abduction is about 90 degrees as seen in this patient. Abduction over 105 degrees reflects increased laxity, whereas symptoms of apprehension suggest a
  56. 56. SPECIFIC EXAMINATIONS FOR ANTERIOR INSTABILITY APPREHENSION TESTS. PATIENT SUPINE OR SITTING WITH THE EXAMINER BEHIND THE PATIENT. FROM A POSITION OF 90 DEGREES OF ABDUCTION AND NEUTRAL ROTATION, THE SHOULDER IS EXTERNALLY ROTATED UNTIL IT REACHES ITS MAXIMAL LIMIT OR UNTIL THE FEELING OF APPREHENSION IS REPORTED BY THE PATIENT IT MAY BE NECESSARY TO HOLD THE ARM IN THIS POSITION FOR 1 TO 2 MINUTES TO FATIGUE THE SUBSCAPULARIS BEFORE APPREHENSION IS FELT FROM CAPSULAR INSUFFICIENCY.
  57. 57. The apprehension test for anterior instability. In the apprehension test, the shoulder is abducted and externally rotated such that it is in a position vulnerable to dislocation with the patient in supine position. Symptomatic patients will report the sensation of apprehension or “getting ready to dislocate.”
  58. 58. In the fulcrum test, this sensation of instability is accentuated by placing an anteriorly directed force on the posterior humeral head
  59. 59. IN THE RELOCATION TEST AS DESCRIBED BY JOBE A POSTERIORLY DIRECTED FORCE IS PLACED ON THE ANTERIOR ASPECT OF THE SHOULDER TO ELIMINATE THE FEELING OF APPREHENSION The relocation test for anterior instability. With the patient supine, the shoulder is abducted and externally rotated such that it is in a position vulnerable to dislocation. With a positive relocation test, the apprehension is reduced with a posteriorly directed force on the shoulder
  60. 60. A VARIATION OF THIS TEST IN WHICH AN ANTERIOR-DIRECTED PRESSURE IS ADDED TO THE HUMERAL HEAD IS CALLED THE CRANK TEST The crank test for anterior instability. The shoulder is abducted and externally rotated such that it is in a position vulnerable to anterior dislocation with the patient in sitting position. With an anteriorly directed force on the posterior humeral head, the instability is accentuated to cause the sensation of apprehension or “getting ready to dislocate.”
  61. 61. JERK TEST WITH THE ARM ELEVATED TO 90 DEGREES AND INTERNALLY ROTATED AN AXIAL LOAD IS PLACED SUCH THAT THE HUMERAL HEAD IS COMPRESSED AGAINST THE GLENOID AND THE SCAPULA IS STABILIZED BY THE EXAMINER’S OTHER HAND. BY GRADUALLY ADDUCTING THE SHOULDER, THE HUMERAL HEAD MAY SUBLUXATE OR EVEN DISLOCATE POSTERIORLY AND PRODUCE A SUDDEN JERK. WHEN THE SHOULDER IS RETURNED TO ITS ORIGINAL POSITION, THE HUMERAL HEAD WILL ABRUPTLY REDUCE BACK ONTO THE GLENOID AND PRODUCE ANOTHER JERK
  62. 62. The jerk test for posterior instability. With the patient in either sitting or supine position, the arm is abducted and internally rotated. An axial load is then placed on the humerus while the arm is moved horizontally across the body. With a positive test, a sudden jerk occurs when the humeral head slides off of the back of the glenoid and when it is reduced back onto the glenoid
  63. 63. IMAGING AND OTHER DIAGNOSTIC STUDIES FOR GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY Technique for obtaining anteroposterior (AP) thorax (A) and true AP (B) radiographs of the shoulder. In an AP view, the radiograph actually represents an oblique view of the shoulder joint. In a true AP view, the x-ray beam is parallel to the joint so that there is minimal overlap between the
  64. 64. Techniques for obtaining axillary lateral (A) and trauma axillary lateral (B) view radiographs
  65. 65. The radiographic view of the axillary lateral is demonstrated.
  66. 66. CT IS NECESSARY TO DETERMINE THE SIZE AND DISPLACEMENT OF A SUSPECTED GLENOID FRACTURE OR THE PRESENCE OF PROXIMAL HUMERUS FRACTURES AS ROUTINE RADIOGRAPHS CAN BE DIFFICULT TO INTERPRET IN THE SUBACUTE (FIRST OFFICE VISIT OF A FIRST TIME DISLOCATER) OR A NONACUTE SETTING, IF CONSIDERATION IS GIVEN TO SURGICAL TREAMENT, MRI (IN COMPARISON TO CT) IS CONSIDERED THE STANDARD OF REFERENCE FOR THE DETERMINATION OF PATHOANATOMY BECAUSE THE MAJORITY OF INJURIES ARE CAPSULOLIGAMENTOUS MRI IS ALSO NECESSARY TO EVALUATE FOR ROTATOR CUFF TEARS AND HUMERAL AVULSIONS OF THE GLENOHUMERAL LIGAMENTS (HAGL)
  67. 67. CT SCAN WITH THREE-DIMENSIONAL RECONSTRUCTIONS IS THE IDEAL STUDY FOR THE EVALUATION OF BONY PATHOLOGY: • ACUTE FRACTURE, • ANTERIOR-INFERIOR GLENOID HUMERAL BONE LOSS, AND • HILL–SACHS DEFORMITIES
  68. 68. TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR GLENOHUMERAL INSTABILITY • ANTERIOR INSTABILITY FIRST-TIME DISLOCATION EVENTS CAN TYPICALLY BE MANAGED NONOPERATIVELY, WITH CLOSED REDUCTION FOLLOWED BY SHOULDER REHABILITATION ULTIMATELY, THE DECISION TO PROCEED WITH NONOPERATIVE VERSUS OPERATIVE MANAGEMENT SHOULD BE MADE ON A CASE-BY-CASE BASIS, BASED ON THE PATIENT’S AGE, ACTIVITY LEVEL, PRESENTING HISTORY, AND TYPE AND SEVERITY OF PATHOLOGY
  69. 69. CLOSED REDUCTION
  70. 70. HIPPOCRATES METHOD
  71. 71. STIMSON TECHNIQUE Slow, steady traction provided by the attached weights results in fatigue and relaxation of the shoulder musculature that disengages the humeral head reduces the shoulder after traction is released. This method usually takes up to 15 to 20 minutes to produce its effect; however, the patient should be monitored closely to avoid a prolonged period of time in this position that could result in traction injury to a nerve.
  72. 72. MILCH METHOD • EITHER A SUPINE OR PRONE POSITION THE ARM IS SLOWLY ABDUCTED WHILE STABILIZING THE HUMERAL HEAD WITH THE OPPOSITE HAND. THE SHOULDER IS THEN SLOWLY EXTERNALLY ROTATED, CAUSING THE HUMERAL HEAD TO SPONTANEOUSLY REDUCE WHEN THE SHOULDER HAS REACHED APPROXIMATELY 90 DEGREES OF ABDUCTION AND 90 DEGREES OF EXTERNAL ROTATION.
  73. 73. KOCHER METHOD • SITTING • TRACTION WITH EXTERNAL ROTATION • ADDUCTION • INTERNAL ROTATION
  74. 74. POSTOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT • CONFIRMED WITH FLUOROSCOPY OR PLAIN RADIOGRAPHS • POSTREDUCTION DOCUMENTATION OF THE NEUROVASCULAR STATUS OF THE ARM SHOULD ALSO BE PERFORMED AND COMPARED TO THE PRE-REDUCTION EXAMINATION FOR ANY CHANGES • TO RESTORE FUNCTION AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE, A BRIEF PERIOD OF IMMOBILIZATION SHOULD BE FOLLOWED BY MOBILIZATION AND REHABILITATION OUTCOMES. • THE MOST COMMON COMPLICATION AFTER A SUCCESS FUL CLOSED REDUCTION IS THE DEVELOPMENT OF RECURRENT INSTABILITY.
  75. 75. OPEN REDUCTION OF AN ANTERIOR DISLOCATION ACUTE SETTING, OPEN REDUCTION MAY BE ALL THAT IS NEEDED TO STABILIZE THE JOINT; HOWEVER, OTHER SOFT TISSUE SURGERY MAY BE REQUIRED, SUCH AS CAPSULOLABRAL REPAIR OR ROTATOR CUFF REPAIR BONE LOSS IS MORE LIKELY TO BE PRESENT IN THE HUMERAL HEAD AND/OR GLENOID AND ADDITIONAL SURGERY MAY BE NEEDED TO ADDRESS THE BONE DEFECTS
  76. 76. SURGICAL APPROACH AND TECHNIQUE STANDARD DELTOPECTORAL APPROACH, WITH THE LONG HEAD OF THE BICEPS TENDON AS A GUIDE TO FIND THE LESSER TUBEROSITY AND THE ROTATOR INTERVAL IF A SIGNIFICANT HUMERAL HEAD DEFECT IS PRESENT FOLLOWING REDUCTION, HUMERAL HEAD DISIMPACTION MAY BE CONSIDERED.
  77. 77. HILL–SACHS DEFECTS INVOLVING 25% OR MORE OF THE HUMERAL HEAD MAY BE ADDRESSED WITH ALLOGRAFT RECONSTRUCTION OR PARTIAL RESURFACING. SHOULDER ARTHROPLASTY MAY BE NECESSARY FOR EVEN LARGER DEFECTS, ESPECIALLY IN OLDER PATIENTS WITH HILL–SACHS DEFECTS INVOLVING 40% TO 45% OR MORE OF THE HUMERAL HEAD AN INDICATION FOR COMPLETE HUMERAL HEAD REPLACEMENT
  78. 78. ARTHROPLASTY. AS NOTED ABOVE, SHOULDER ARTHROPLASTY MAY BE NECESSARY FOR LARGER HUMERAL HEAD DEFECTS, OR IF ADVANCED DEGENERATIVE CHANGES ARE PRESENT HEMIARTHROPLASTY IS USUALLY PERFORMED IN YOUNGER PATIENTS BELOW THE AGE OF 50 AND PATIENTS WITH GOOD GLENOID CARTILAGE. TOTAL SHOULDER ARTHROPLASTY IS INDICATED IN OLDER PATIENTS WITH SIGNIFICANT GLENOID DEGENERATIVE CHANGES. IN THE ELDERLY PATIENT, REVERSE TOTAL SHOULDER ARTHROPLASTY MAY BE NECESSARY IF THE ROTATOR CUFF IS DEFICIENT
  79. 79. OPEN SOFT TISSUE PROCEDURES FOR RECURRENT ANTERIOR INSTABILITY ANTERIOR INSTABILITY OPEN ANTERIOR SHOULDER STABILIZATION CONSISTING OF A CAPSULOLABRAL (BANKART) REPAIR HAS TRADITIONALLY BEEN CONSIDERED THE “GOLD STANDARD” FOR SURGICAL TREATMENT OF RECURRENT ANTERIOR INSTABILITY, WITH MANY STUDIES REPORTING GOOD-TO-EXCELLENT OUTCOMES IN THE VAST MAJORITY OF PATIENTS
  80. 80. ARTHROSCOPIC SOFT TISSUE PROCEDURES FOR RECURRENT ANTERIOR INSTABILITY • EQUIVALENT OUTCOMES • REMPLISSAGE IS THE TERM USED TO DESCRIBE ARTHROSCOPIC POSTERIOR CAPSULODESIS AND INFRASPINATUS TENODESIS, IN WHICH THE POSTERIOR CAPSULE AND INFRASPINATUS ARE ANCHORED INTO THE SURFACE OF A HILL– SACHS DEFECT TO PREVENT ENGAGEMENT OF THE LESION
  81. 81. FIGURE 40-45 Intraoperative images of arthroscopic Bankart repair. A: Diagnostic arthroscopy demonstrates the torn anteroinferior capsulolabral tissue (arrow). B: The torn labrum is reattached to the glenoid rim using suture anchors, with the initial anchors placed inferiorly. C: Completed Bankart repair
  82. 82. BONY PROCEDURES FOR RECURRENT ANTERIOR INSTABILITY LARGE HILL–SACHS DEFECT, EITHER IN THE PRIMARY OR REVISION SETTING, IS AN INDICATION FOR A BONY PROCEDURE FOR SURGICAL TREATMENT OF RECURRENT ANTERIOR INSTABILITY GLENOID BONE LOSS MORE THAN 25% IS AN INDICATION SEVERAL DIFFERENT BONE AUGMENTATION TECHNIQUES HAVE BEEN DESCRIBED; INCLUDING THE LATARJET PROCEDURE, USE OF ILIAC CREST AUTOGRAFT, OR USE OF STRUCTURAL ALLOGRAFT. ALL FUNCTION TO FILL THE GLENOID DEFECT WITH A STRUCTURAL BONE GRAFT TAKEN FROM ANOTHER SITE.
  83. 83. HOWEVER, THE LATARJET PROCEDURE, INVOLVING TRANSFER OF THE CORACOID PROCESS TO THE ANTEROINFERIOR GLENOID, HAS BEEN THE MOST WELL STUDIED AND POPULAR OF THESE TECHNIQUES Coracoid exposure and osteotomy for Latarjet procedure. Coracoid osteotomy can be performed with an osteotome or angled, oscillating saw, with the cut made starting along the superior surface of the bone, just anterior to the coracoclavicular ligaments near the coracoid base, in a medial-to-lateral direction. A 1-cm stump of the coracoacromial ligament is left attached to the coracoid
  84. 84. Anteroposterior (A) and (B) lateral views following fixation of the coracoid graft to the anterior glenoid. The stump of the coracoacromial ligament is repaired to the lateral capsular flap made during capsular incision. Note the sling effect created by placement of the coracoid graft through the split in the subscapularis. The inferior third of the subscapularis is maintained in an inferior
  85. 85. RECONSTRUCTION OF HILL–SACHS DEFECT. TO ACCESS THE HILL–SACHS DEFECT THROUGH A STANDARD DELTOPECTORAL APPROACH, A SUBSCAPULARIS TENOTOMY IS PERFORMED HUMERAL HEAD IS THEN DISLOCATED FROM THE GLENOHUMERAL JOINT AND THE HILL–SACHS DEFECT EXPOSED WITH SIMULTANEOUS ADDUCTION, EXTENSION, AND MAXIMAL EXTERNAL ROTATION OF THE ARM, OSCILLATING SAW IS USED TO CONTOUR THE BONE INTO A WEDGE-SHAPED DEFECT TO ACCEPT AN ALLOGRAFT After appropriate contouring of the defect and graft, the allograft bone is fitted into the Hill–Sachs defect and provisionally held in place with guidewires. Cannulated screws can be placed over the guidewires for definitive graft fixation
  86. 86. POSTERIOR INSTABILITY MANAGEMENT SHOULD BE DISCUSSED BY THE TYPE OF INSTABILITY: ACUTE DISLOCATION (<3 WEEKS) WHICH IS RARE, CHRONIC DISLOCATION WHICH IS EVEN MORE UNCOMMON, AND RECURRENT INSTABILITY WHICH IS THE MOST COMMON FORM. THE USE OF 3 WEEKS IS ARBITRARY, BUT AS DISCUSSED BELOW, ATTEMPTED CLOSED REDUCTION BECOMES LESS SUCCESSFUL AROUND THIS TIME.
  87. 87. CLOSED REDUCTION. MANY POSTERIOR DISLOCATIONS ARE LOCKED AND INITIALLY MISSED WITH THE EXACT TIMING OF THE INJURY SOMETIMES UNCLEAR. IN ADDITION, 30% TO 40% OF DISLOCATIONS HAVE AN ASSOCIATED FRACTURE AND FOR THESE REASONS, CLOSED REDUCTION REQUIRES COMPLETE MUSCLE RELAXATION AND FLUOROSCOPY UNSUCCESSFUL, CONSIDERATION FOR OPEN OR ARTHROSCOPIC REDUCTION.
  88. 88. TECHNIQUE • THE REDUCTION MANEUVER IS FORWARD FLEXION WITH THE ARM IN ADDUCTION AND INTERNAL ROTATION • ASSISTANT - GENTLE CROSS-BODY TRACTION, GENTLE DIGITAL PRESSURE IS PLACED ON THE POSTERIOR HUMERAL HEAD • ONCE THE HEAD IS DISIMPACTED, THE HEAD SHOULD BE BROUGHT ANTERIORLY AND EXTERNALLY ROTATED • POSTREDUCTION, THE ARM SHOULD BE PLACED IN NEUTRALROTATION WITH A BUMP UNDER THE SLING OR A “GUN-SLINGER ORTHOSIS” SPLINT
  89. 89. OPEN ANTERIOR PROCEDURES FOR CHRONIC POSTERIOR DISLOCATIONS • SUBSCAPULARIS TRANSFER • LESSER TUBEROSITY TRANSFER. • ALLOGRAFT RECONSTRUCTION. • ARTHROPLASTY. POSTERIOR APPROACH: OPEN OR ARTHROSCOPIC POSTERIOR CAPSULORRHAPHY
  90. 90. The McLaughlin operation. In the presence of a large anterior humeral head lesion, the subscapularis tendon can be transferred into the defect. A subsequent modification by Neer transfers the lesser tuberosity with the attached subscapularis tendon
  91. 91. MULTIDIRECTIONAL INSTABILITY • NON OPERATIVE FOCUSES ON IMPROVING THE COORDINATION OF THE DYNAMIC STABILIZERS TO IMPROVE THE SCAPULOTHORACIC MOTION, TO STRENGTHEN THE ROTATOR CUFF, AND TO IMPROVE THE GLENOHUMERAL PROPRIOCEPTION. ALL PATIENTS DIAGNOSED WITH MDI SHOULD HAVE A PHYSICAL THERAPY PROGRAM FOR A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS BEFORE SURGICAL INTERVENTION IS CONSIDERED.
  92. 92. L PRAKASH METHOD • MODIFIED KOCHER • SITTING • ASSISTANT +/- • NO TRACTION • EXTERNAL ROTATION – ADDUCTION – INTERNAL ROTATION

×