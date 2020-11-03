Workforce analytics market 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Workforce Analytics Research Report By Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Industrial Analytics Market Growth Workforce analytics is focused on conjunctures of algorithms and software tools applying the statistical structures to workforce related data, which is beneficial for business. Workforce analytics can greatly optimize human resource management for enterprises. A study conducted by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals that the global Workforce Analyticsis poised to demonstrate a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2017 to 2023. In addition, the market is expected to surpass a valuation of USD 1000 Mn by the end of forecast period.
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Industrial Analytics Market Growth Workforce Analyticsenables enterprises to create and enhance recruitment procedure and effectively streamline hiring system. Further, these analytical tools assist business in identifying new position requirement and analyses employee efficiency. Organisation are also being driven towards such tools to their cost benefits. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of Industrial Analytics Market Growtht Forecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Industrial Analytics Market Growth Regional Analysis The regions covered in the report include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC) and rest of the world (RoW). North America commands the largest share of the global Workforce Analyticsin terms of revenues. The region is home to a large number of market players, which puts it in a favourable position. Countries like Canada and the U.S. are early adopters of cloud technology, which has partly influencing the shift towards various solutions including cloud-based workforce analytics. Europe, following on the heels of North America, acquires the second spot in the global workforce analytics market. Europe has strong presence of the diversified companies operating in multiple sectors. The region remains an important investment destination for technology companies. Meanwhile, APAC is viewed as an emerging market for workforce analytics. The region is expected to present attractive opportunities for market players over the next couple of years. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/workforce-analytics-market-4607
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Industrial Analytics Market Growth Application & Major Players in this Research: Workforce Analytics Prominent Players: • ADP LLC (U.S.), • Aquire, Inc (U.S.) • Cornerstone OnDemand Inc (U.S.) • Genpact Ltd (Bermuda) • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • Kronos Inc (U.S.) • Oracle Corporation (U.S.) • PeopleSreme Pty. Ltd (Australia) • SAP SE (Germany) Request a Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4607
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Workforce Analytics Workforce Analytics Segmented on the basis of Segment: • On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into services and solutions. The services segment is further sub-segme into managed services, system integration service and consulting service. The services segment expected to remain highly attra during the forecast period. The evolving global labour landscape is necessitating workflow analytics services. It has been obse that the demand for consulting services has increased significantly in recent years. Such factors are supporting the growth o segment. • • On the basis of deployment, the market has been segmented into on cloud and on premise. The on cloud segment is expecte remain highly attractive during the assessment period. On cloud deployment is more feasible as compared to on pre deployment. Moreover, on cloud deployment has relatively lower environmental repercussions. On the basis of organization the market has been small & medium sized and large sized. On the basis of industry, the market has been segmented into insur government, logistics, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and banking.
  7. 7. www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. For more information kindly visit www.marketresearchfuture.com or contact us at info@marketresearchfuture.com Copyright © 2018 Market Research Future All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of Market Research Future. No part of it may be circulated, copied, quoted, or otherwise reproduced without the written approval of Market Research Future.
  8. 8. www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

