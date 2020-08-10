Voice assistant market 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Voice Assistant Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023
Voice Assistant Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Voice Assistant Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Summary Vo...
P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Voice Assistant Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Major Key ...
Voice Assistant Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 growth in the years ahead.
  Voice Assistant Market Size Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  Summary Voice search feature is gaining traction in recent times. This, in turn, is anticipated to accelerate the expansion of the voice assistant market in the forthcoming years. Also, technological innovations related to the product is projected to enhance its efficiency over the next couple of years. It is poised to drive the growth of the global market across the review period. The growing popularity of speech recognition and voice recognition technologies is projected to lead the proliferation of the voice assistant market during the assessment period. Increasing demand for smart technologies is another key driver of the Voice Assistant Market Size. The rising demand for smart homes is anticipated to revolutionize the growth pattern of the global market in the nearby future. In addition, the rising application of technology in online retail websites is further projected to catalyze market growth. Increasing penetration of smartphones is also poised to unleash developmental potential for the players in the global voice assistant market in the upcoming years. In addition, factors such as increasing penetration of internet services, coupled with declining prices of data services, are prognosticated to facilitate revenue generation over the next couple of years in the global market.
  Major Key Players: • Apple, Inc. (U.S.) • Amazon, Inc. (U.S.) • Google, Inc. (U.S.) • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) • Samsung Group (South Korea) • Orange S.A. (France) • Sony Corporation (Japan) • Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China) • Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.) • And Next IT Corporation (U.K.) Segmentation: Technology-based segmentation of the global voice assistant market includes text-to-speech recognition, speech recognition, and voice recognition. Application-wise, the voice assistant market is segmented into websites, messenger bots, and contact centers. Based on end-user, the segmental analysis of the global voice assistant market includes SMEs, individual users, and large enterprises. Regional Analysis: The geographical analysis of the voice assistant market is narrowed down to four regional segments that are analyzed on a country-level basis. These segments, on the basis of region, are - North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is estimated to pioneer the growth pattern of the market in the upcoming years. The first-hand adoption of new technologies in the region is likely to impact the expansion of the voice assistant market in the region positively over the next couple of years. Also, the key players in the region, such as Amazon, Google, Apple, etc. are prognosticated to expedite the rate of market expansion in the years to come. Asia Pacific is assessed to register a higher CAGR compared to other segments. The burgeoning IT sector in the region is poised to support the proliferation of the voice assistant market in the region.
  growth in the years ahead.

