Virtual classroom market 5

  Virtual Classroom Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  2. 2. Virtual Classroom Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  Summary At the same time, the revolution in education systems has successfully transformed the traditional VS Market and learning methods, which has been considered as more magnificent than anything else in prospering the market scenario. Therefore, the inclination towards information technology of the education system makers has outstandingly boosted the market for a virtual classroom. With the rapid expansion of the virtual world in the education system, across the globe, will eventually take the market towards high revenue generation direction in the coming years. On the other hand, even the most educational institutes are increasingly adopting advanced methods and tools for teaching. The new technique includes whiteboards, projectors and smart notebooks. Also, the rising coordination between hardware provider, software innovator and education material provider, together are making learning accessible for students as well as distant students to study. All these factors are also having a crucial role in the expansion of the market during the forecast period.
  Major Key Players: • BrainCert (U.S.) • SAP SE (Germany) • Docebo (Italy) • Saba Software (U.S.) • Skyprep (Canada) • Oracle Corporation (U.S.) • Edvance360 (U.S.) • Brainier (U.S.) • Bluevolt (U.S.) • Canvas (U.S.) Segmentation: • In terms of type: teleconferencing, the world wide web, the combination of teleconferencing, and the worldwide web are the segments. • In terms of service: Managed Service and Professional Service are the segments. • In terms of deployment: Cloud and On-Premise are the segments. • In terms of applications: Government, enterprise/business education, professional services, healthcare, it & telecommunication, and school & college are the segments. • By organization size: Small and medium organizations and large organizations are the segments. Regional Analysis: Geographically, the market of the virtual classroom market has also been studied among the regions of North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World. Among these, the Asia‐Pacific region is might be the fastest-growing market due to the high adoption of virtual classroom techniques in developing countries. The North America market leads the global virtual classroom market by owning the largest market share. The outstanding growth of the market in this region is mainly due to the augmenting demand for cutting- edge technology solutions for training & development purposes across education as well as corporate sectors. Also, significant investments & escalating expenses transpiring in the field training along with broad uptake of Virtual Reali is on the rocks for the market to expand largely in this region.
  5. 5. Virtual Classroom Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. advertising sectorbenefit the IP phones market in the region

×