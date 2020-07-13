Smart highways market 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Smart Highways Market

  Global Smart Highways Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023smart road technology Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Smart Highways Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Summary The global smart highways market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for congestion free reliable and improved travel experience among the end users. Smart highways basically refer to incorporation of different technologies into the roads for generating solar energy, for improving the operation of autonomous cars or for lighting and monitoring the condition of the roads. Increasing need for better and sustainable roads and highways is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of smart highways market. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of smart highways is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). smart road technology are gaining popularity with growing need for reliable, safe and congestion free is driving the growth of smart highways market. Technological advancements and economic growth is influencing the industry dynamics. Also increasing demand for smart highways from medium and small enterprises is one major factor driving the market growth. Increasing adoption of intelligent transport system (ITS) and developing infrastructure are major factors expected to boost the growth of smart highways market
  4. 4. P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Smart Highways Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Major Key Players: • LG CNS Corporation (South Korea) • Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France) • Siemens AG (Germany) • Kapsch AG (Austria) • Cisco Systems (U.S.) • Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain) • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • Schneider Electric SE (France) • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) • rafficCom (Austria) Segmentation: The segmentation of the market is carried out on the basis of technology, display system, service, deployment, and regions. By technology, the market is segmented into intelligent transportation management system, intelligent traffic management system, communication system, and monitoring system. By display system, the market is segmented into variable message signs, digital signage, and others. By service, the market is segmented into consultancy, maintenance and operation, managed and others. By deployment, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud. Regional Analysis: The regional analysis of the market covers regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that the U.S. would be leading the North American region which would account for a bigger share in the smart highways market. The region has robust connectivity in terms of highways and therefore can offer more accurate information which can help in handling traffic issues. The infrastructure of the U.S. region is another contributing factor that is responsible for its increased market share. The study also observes that the Asia Pacific region is the most rapidly rising market which is likely to display significant growth in the smart highways market in the forecast period. The transportation companies are also offering intelligent highway solutions and services to permit smart city projects. The government is additionally supporting the highway technology vendors and supplier companies through investments to back them in developing new technologies and products.
  5. 5. P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Global Smart Highways Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

