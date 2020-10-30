Successfully reported this slideshow.
smart highway Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREP...
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 smart highway The global smart highway is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 smart highway According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The gl...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 smart highway Regional Analysis The regional analysis of the market covers regions such as E...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 smart highway Application & Major Players in this Research: smart highway Prominent Players:...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 smart highway smart highway Segmented on the basis of Segment: • The segmentation of the mar...
Smart Highways Market

Smart highways market 4

  1. 1. smart highway Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 smart highway The global smart highway is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for congestion free, reliable and improved travel experience among the end users. smart highways basically refer to incorporation of different technologies into the roads for generating solar energy, for improving the operation of autonomous cars or for lighting and monitoring the condition of the roads. Increasing need for better and sustainable roads and highways is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of smart highway. smart highway
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 smart highway According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of smart highways is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023). smart highway are gaining popularity with growing need for reliable, safe and congestion free is driving the growth of smart highway. Technological advancements and economic growth is influencing the industry dynamics. Also, increasing demand for smart highways from medium and small enterprises is one major factor driving the market growth. Increasing adoption of intelligent transport system (ITS) and developing infrastructure are major factors expected to boost the growth of smart highway “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of smart highway Forecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 smart highway Regional Analysis The regional analysis of the market covers regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that the U.S. would be leading the North American region which would account for a bigger share in the smart highway. The region has robust connectivity in terms of highways and therefore can offer more accurate information which can help in handling traffic issues. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/smart-highways-market-2931
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 smart highway Application & Major Players in this Research: smart highway Prominent Players: • LG CNS Corporation (South Korea) • Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France) • Siemens AG (Germany) • Kapsch AG (Austria) • Cisco Systems (U.S.) • Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain) • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • Schneider Electric SE (France) Request a Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2931
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 smart highway smart highway Segmented on the basis of Segment: • The segmentation of the market is carried out on the basis of technology, display system, service, deployment, and regions. By technology, the market is segmented into intelligent transportation management system, intelligent traffic management system, communication system, and monitoring system. • By display system, the market is segmented into variable message signs, digital signage, and others. By service, the market is segmented into consultancy, maintenance and operation, managed and others. By deployment, the market is divided into on- premise and cloud.
