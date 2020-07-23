Personal and entry level storage market 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Personal and Entry Level Storage

  Personal and Entry Level Storage Industry Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  Summary Based on storage system, the Personal and Entry Level Storage Industry has been classified as direct- attached, cloud storage, network-attached storage (NAS), unified storage, and software-defined storage (SDS). The NAS segment is expected to be the larger market and cloud storage is expected to register the higher growth rate during the review period. The technology sub-segments of the global PELS market are magnetic storage, solid-state storage. The solid-state storage segment is expected to dominate the market.
  Major Key Players: • Dell Inc. (US) • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company (US) • NetApp, Inc. (US) • Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) • IBM Corporation (US) • Toshiba Corporation (Japan) • Pure Storage, Inc. (US) Segmentation: • By product, the global personal and entry level storage market has been divided into cloud-based storage and non-cloud storage. The non-cloud storage segment has been further categorized as recordable discs, flash drives, hard disk drives, and solid-state drives. Based on storage system, the global personal and entry level storage market has been classified as direct-attached, cloud storage, network-attached storage (NAS), unified storage, and software- defined storage (SDS). • The technology sub-segments in the global personal and entry level storage market are magnetic storage and solid-state storage. Regional Analysis: The North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The regional market is expected to account for the largest share in the global PELS market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America can be credited to the presence of a large number of PELS providers in the region. The US is the leading country-level market while Mexico market is projected to be the fastest- growing during the forecast period. The US is a mature market, however, it faces the challenge of increasing their overall carbon footprint due to the lack of ecofriendly (green) storage solutions.
  business analytics market in the region

