Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 Ne...
P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 VI...
P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 Su...
P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 Ma...
P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 gr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Network as a service market 3

2 views

Published on

Network as a Service Market

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Network as a service market 3

  1. 1. P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 Network as a Service Market Growth Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022
  2. 2. P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 Summary Rapid development in network virtualization, increasing demand for cloud computing and adoption of cloud-based services over the traditional practices, and inclination towards subscription-based (pay per use) business models are some of the major drivers that are empowering the proliferation of the global network as a service market. The emergence of software-defined networking (SDN), network virtualization, rise in the need for global connectivity and increasing awareness about the economic benefits of NaaS are factors inducing the demand for NaaS in the Network as a Service Market Growth.
  4. 4. P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 Major Key Players: • Alcatel Lucent (U.S.) • Brocade Communications Systems Inc. (U.S.) • Ciena Corporation (U.S) • Cisco Systems (U.S.) • IBM Corp. (U.S.) • Juniper Networks (U.S.) • NEC Corp. (Japan) • VMware (U.S.) Segmentation: The global network as a service market has been segmented on the basis of type, service, component, deployment and end-user. On the basis of type, the NaaS market is segmented into local area network (LAN) and wide area network (WAN). By service, the market is divided into network virtual function (NVF), WAN connection, data center, bandwidth on demand and others. Component of NaaS market includes infrastructure and technology service. By deployment, it is divided into on-cloud and on-premise. Regional Analysis: By region, the global network as a service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Inclination towards the adoption of advanced technology, intense research and development in telecom industry, increase in the number cloud-based services and other factors are driving the market in North America.
  5. 5. P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Network as a Service Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2022 growth in Analytics as a Service market.transitCAGR.business analytics market in the region

×