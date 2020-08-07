Mobile value added services market 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to...
www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)...
  1. 1. Mobile Value Added Services Industry Research Report by Forecast to 2025 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size The global mobile value-added services are gaining traction due to factors such as expanding telecom and communication sectors that are allowing mobile subscribers to make usage of smartphones. In recent times, smartphones and tablets have become an integral part of everyday life and are now subjected to multiple developments to enhance the customer’s experience. Thus, this has increased the demand for smartphones across the world and has given a robust impression to the global mobile value-added service, which is now ready to achieve higher valuation during the assessment period. Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size At the same time, the constant modification and customization of services as per the consumer’s preference, especially in the field of education, advertisement, and IT and telecommunication industry have positively impacted the telecom operators and service breadwinners in the Mobile Value Added Services Industry. With this, the market can observe high growth rate in the coming years. Apart from this, the value-added services also deal with superior service experience and enhanced customer engagement and optimized investments, which is very beneficial for the service providers in this market. These factors are also contributing to the growth prospect of the market at a rapid pace. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size Forecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size Regional Analysis Europe was listed as the second-largest market in the Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size back in 2018. The region has countries like the UK, Germany, France, and entire Europe. Corresponding to the MRFR study, the UK is anticipated to attain the highest market share, after Germany, France, and the rest of Europe. The factors that are accountable for the market growth include an upsurge in the number of enterprises and verticals who are availing a variety of mobile value-added services. Mobile value-added services is swiftly used by businesses in the IT and telecommunication, retail, and BFSI verticals in Europe. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-value-added-services-market-2969
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size Application & Major Players in this Research: Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size Prominent Players: • AT&T Inc. (U.S.), • Apple Inc. (U.S.), • Google (U.S.), • Vodafone Group PLC (U.K.), • One97 Communications Limited (India), • InMobi Pte Ltd. (Singapore) Request a Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2969
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size Mobile Value-Added Services Market Size Segmented on the basis of Segment: • By the segment of type, the market includes short message service (SMS), voice, data, and value-added services (VAS). Amo these, SMS is leading the mobile value-added service market. On the other hand, voice is the second-largest segment, and the V segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR. • In terms of product, the market is characterized by email and IM, mobile music, mobile wallet, mobile commerce, mob advertising, mobile games, and others. Among these, mobile music and games are leading the Mobile Value-Added Services Mark Size.
