Managed dns services market 5

Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends Research Report by Forecast to 2025 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Managed DNS Services Market Size DNS is a distributed, coherent, reliable, autonomous, hiera...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Managed DNS Services Market Size Services providers in the global Managed DNS Services Marke...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends Regional Analysis The global Managed DNS Services Ma...
Major Players: • VeriSign Inc. • Dyn Inc. • Neustar • ultraDNS • Akamai • Cloud flare • DNS made easy • Easy DNS • AWS route 53 • Cotendo Advanced DNS
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends E-Passport MarketSegmented on the basis of Segment: ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to...
www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)...
  1. 1. Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends Research Report by Forecast to 2025 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Managed DNS Services Market Size DNS is a distributed, coherent, reliable, autonomous, hierarchical database, the first and only one of its kind. The Domain Name System (DNS) translates Internet domain and host names to IP addresses and vice versa. On the Internet, DNS automatically converts between the names we type in our Web browser address bar to the IP addresses of Web servers hosting those sites. Larger corporations also use DNS to manage their own company intranet. Home networks use DNS when accessing the Internet but do not use it for managing the names of home computers. Some of the major functions of DNS include locating IP addresses to specific site names, and then storing this data. This process is also known as “maintaining records”. Second function is to distribute the DNS over a vast network of connections, and a DNS can also store a vast library of records. DNS is the term used to define a database and, most importantly, a database that can be easily shared. This is because each server holds only a minor portion of the host name to IP address mapping details. Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends Share Market
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Managed DNS Services Market Size Services providers in the global Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends are known to be active for more than the past 2 decades. These service providers are helping network operators with the provision of advancements and promotions of managed DNS services all over the world. A growing number of distributed denials of service attacks is another vital market driver for managed DNS services during the review period. With the proliferation in the average number of daily attacks and new techniques for the magnification of the impact undertaken by hackers and attackers, is leading to a higher need for managed DNS services, contributing to market growth. The global Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends is estimated to upscale at a robust CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of Global E-Passport & E-Visa MarketForecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends Regional Analysis The global Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends is analyzed for the geographical segments of Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa, South America, and North America. North America is expected to be the prime region for managed DNS services through the forecast period. This is attributable to the presence of several service providers in the region who are offering their services to local, as well as multinational clients. Europe is expected to fetch the second-largest share of the global Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends over the forecast period. Within Europe, the UK is estimated to lead the country-specific Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends over the forecast period. The rising number of small and medium-sized enterprises are availing managed DNS services, hence contributing to market growth. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/managed-dns-services-market-883
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends Application & Major Players in this Research: E-Passport MarketProminent Players: • VeriSign Inc. • Dyn Inc. • Neustar • ultraDNS • Akamai • Cloud flare • DNS made easy • Easy DNS • AWS route 53 • Cotendo Advanced DNS Request a Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/883
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Managed DNS Services Market Size Trends E-Passport MarketSegmented on the basis of Segment: Based on organization size, the global managed DNS market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. Small and medium-sized enterprises are expected to demand higher managed DNS services owing to its cost-effectiveness and comprehensiveness. Based on end-user, the market for managed DNS services is segmented into financial services and insurance (BFSI), media & entertainment, banking, retail and consumer goods, healthcare, government, education, and E-commerce. All these industry verticals a expected to deploy managed DNS services to do so without any additional investment.
