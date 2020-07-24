Location as a service market 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
location based services applications Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 location based services applications Market Research Future (MRFR), in its newly published r...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 location based services applications Augmented utilization of smartphones and smart devices ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 location based services applications Regional Analysis The component is segmented into softw...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 location based services applications Application & Major Players in this Research: location ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 location based services applications segmented on the basis of Segment: The connectivity typ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to...
MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE
  location based services applications Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 location based services applications Market Research Future (MRFR), in its newly published research report, asserts that the global market is booming and expected to grow exponentially over the review period, reaching an exponential market valuation at USD 99 Billion by 2023, at healthy 32% of CAGR in the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. location based services applications
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 location based services applications Augmented utilization of smartphones and smart devices that are equipped with global positioning systems, fast development of consumer electronics industry, growing demand automobiles that are implanted with navigation system, better reliance of mobility-on- demand applications on global positioning system as their operative platform, and improved affordability of smartphones are majorly driving the growth of the location based services applications during the assessment period. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of location based services applications Forecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 location based services applications Regional Analysis The component is segmented into software, hardware, and others. the hardware segment was the major contributor in 2018 and is slated to grow at the highest rate in terms of CAGR in the the location-based services market forecast period due to the advent of digitalization among numerous industry verticals and high penetration of smartphones among individuals across the globe. The rise in the penetration of smartphones, along with increased adoption of 3G and 4G networks, drives the growth of the market. Major players are increasingly developing low-priced GPS and other components to cater to the demand of consumers. An increase in the deployment of mobile commerce and social media activities is anticipated to further complement the growth of hardware components in the LBS market. In addition to these, the services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate due to an increase in demand for services-as-a- solution in digital transformation activities among end use verticals, especially in emerging economies. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/location-as-a-service-market-4251
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 location based services applications Application & Major Players in this Research: location based services applications Prominent Players: • Cisco systems (U.S.) • Google Inc. (U.S.) • Ericsson (Sweden.) • IBM Corp. (U.S.) • Qualcomm (U.S.) • Location Labs (U.S) • LocationSmart (U.S) Request a Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4251
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 location based services applications segmented on the basis of Segment: The connectivity type is segmented into wired, wireless and others. The technology is segmented into GPS, GPRS, RFID, GIS, and othe The adoption of wireless signals, such as Wi-Fi as well as Bluetooth, for internal navigation is on the rise due to the advent of person wireless communication technologies and the proliferation of personal communication devices. Additionally, increasing the focus organizations on customer centricity and wearable technologies are some of the factors driving the indoor location service market.
