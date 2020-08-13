Ip phones market 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IP Phones Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023
IP Phones Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. VIEW REPORTS SAM...
IP Phones Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Summary In this ...
IP Phones Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Major Key Player...
IP Phones Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. to adopt new and...
IP Phones Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 6 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. benefit the IP p...
IP Phones Market

  IP Phones Market Share Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  2. 2. IP Phones Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  Summary In this rapidly changing world of technology, IP phones market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. The continuous developments and increasing technological advancements are major factors leading to rapid adoption of IP phones services. An IP phone transports voice over a data network. As compared to other regions, the IP Phones Market Share in North America is expected to witness significant growth. North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the market of the IP phones market during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of IP phones market. This is owing to the developed economies in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure and allows high penetration of devices, while the developed economies in these regions is another reason for the growth of IP phones market.
  Major Key Players: • Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (U.S.) • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China) • Avaya (U.S.) • Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.) • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) • Mitel (Canada) • NEC (Japan) • ShoreTel, Inc. (U.S.) • Unify (U.S.) • Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. (China) Segmentation: The worldwide IP phones trends in market segmentation analysis includes component, type, and end-user. The component segment comprises hardware and software components. The software components segment can be split into DNS, TCP/IP, DHCP, SIP, and others. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) is a communications protocol for signaling and is easy to debug, implement, and integrate applications. Its common applications are in private IP telephone systems, in internet telephony for voice and video calls, along with instant messaging over internet protocol (IP) networks. The types of IP phones are wired, Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) and Wi-Fi. Depending on end-user, the market caters to corporate consumers and individual consumers. Regional Analysis: The global IP phones industry is split into the primary regions of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is expected to achieve the highest CAGR during the review period. An invigorated market growth is perceived in the region as a result of advancement in the product portfolio that boosts its demand. The budgetary aspect on the part of the regional competitors within the market have become active. The region's working environment is steering the industry towards greater heights. In addition, increasing business needs within the market is providing an advantageous backdrop for positive changes that could solidify market position in the near future. In Europe, countries like the United Kingdom (U.K), Germany and France are projected to lead the IP phones market. The regional market growth is impressive, given the presence of well-developed infrastructure along with the rising adoption of technology and technological advancements. Eagerness
  to adopt new and advanced technologies coupled with surge in business needs are also expected to
  benefit the IP phones market in the region

