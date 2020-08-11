Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Re...
P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Re...
P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Re...
P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Re...
P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Re...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Enterprise mobile application development platform market 1

33 views

Published on

Enterprise Mobile Application

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Enterprise mobile application development platform market 1

  1. 1. P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  2. 2. P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Summary Rising demand for specific mobile application is driving the need for mobile application development platforms. This is viewed as a major driver of the market. In addition, the rising level of awareness about the benefits of effective management of applications on multiple platforms is also influencing the market growth. Such factors will continue to drive the growth of the global market for Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market over the next couple of years.
  4. 4. P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Major Key Players: • Adobe Systems, Inc. (U.S.) • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • Salesforce Inc. (U.S.) • SAP SE (Germany) • Apple Inc. (U.S.) • MobileIron, Inc. (U.S.) • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) Segmentation: On the basis of vertical, the market has been segmented into healthcare, retail, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing and BFSI. Of these, the BFSI segment is projected to retain its leading position throughout the assessment period. This is mainly owing to the growing need for application development tools in the banking sector. Such platforms have several advantages, which in turn is drawing tremendous commercial interest towards them. Businesses are looking to leverage enterprise mobile application development platforms to offer superior user experience and accelerate business processes Regional Analysis: At present, North America represents the largest market for enterprise mobile application development platform. In terms of revenue, the U.S. remains a major contributor to the North America market. This can be attributed to the faster adoption of advanced mobile application technologies in the countries.
  5. 5. P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Enterprise Mobile Application Development Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 pacific. This is majorly due to rise in the online customer and internet usage. region

×