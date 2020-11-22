Employee monitoring solution market 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Employee Monitoring Solution Market

  Employee Monitoring Solution Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023
Employee Monitoring Solution Market Share Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  Summary By component, the global employee monitoring solution market has been divided into solution and service. The solutions segment is expected to account for the larger market share during the forecast period. Based on deployment mode, the global employee monitoring solution market has been classified as on- premise and cloud. The cloud deployment mode segment is expected to be the larger market, register the higher growth rate during the review period. The organization size segments of the Employee Monitoring Solution Market Share are small and medium- sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises segment is expected to dominate the market.
  Major Key Players: • InterGuard (US), • Birch Grove Software, Inc. (US) • FairTrak (India) • Netsoft Holdings, LLC (US) • IMonitor Software (US) • Micro Focus (UK) • Splunk Inc. (US) • Rapid7 (US) • Forcepoint (US) Segmentation: • Based on the component, the global employee monitoring solution market includes solution and service. • Based on the deployment mode, the global employee monitoring solution market comprises as on- premise and cloud. The cloud segment is fast gaining momentum as this is quite easy to access and cost-effective. • Based on the organization size, the global employee monitoring solution market consists small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. The large enterprises are implementing this system to better their productive hours and increase profit margin. SMEs have started realizing the potential and in the near future, the system is expected to gain prominence in the segment. Regional Analysis: The global market for employee monitoring solution is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to be the dominating region in terms of adoption of employee monitoring solutions. The North American market has been segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The growth
  of the market in North America can be attributed to the high adoption of advanced technologies in day to day business activities and across all industry verticals. The US is the leading country-level market while the Mexican market is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.
×