Edge computing market 1

Edge Computing Market Research Report By Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2...
www.marketresearchfuture.com 2 Edge Computing Markett Global Market for Edge Computing is estimated to reach USD 22,453.9 ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com 3 Edge Computing Market The growing spread of the Internet of Things (IoT) and growing securi...
www.marketresearchfuture.com 4 Edge Computing Market Regional Analysis North America dominates the global market for edge ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com 5 Edge Computing Market Application & Major Players in this Research: Edge Computing Markett ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com 6 Edge Computing Market Edge Computing Market Segmented on the basis of Segment: • By technol...
www.marketresearchfuture.com 7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers t...
www.marketresearchfuture.com 8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US...
  1. 1. Edge Computing Market Research Report By Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com 2 Edge Computing Markett Global Market for Edge Computing is estimated to reach USD 22,453.9 million by 2024, registering a 28.4% CAGR during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024 Edge computing is slated to witness significant growth in the coming years owing to the remarkable rise in the number of smart applications. Edge computing, coupled with the 5G boom in various industries, as the need for faster data processing is growing. Industrial Verticals like consumer electronics and healthcare are in demand for high-speed data processing at the edge or source of the data generation. It is projected that microdata centers will be organized near to or onto the 5G network tower to empower edge computing.
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com 3 Edge Computing Market The growing spread of the Internet of Things (IoT) and growing security concerns at public places are driving market growth. The IoT trend is poised to gain higher demand in the coming years, considering the organization’s initiatives for digital transformation. The rapid growth and increasing adoption of IoT within organizations are estimated to aid the Edge Computing Market. An increase in several high computing connected mobile devices, owing to IoT, has allowed organizations to collect and store large volumes of complex data in the repository. This has further augmented the need to process, store, and examine the data to achieve specific tasks, therefore driving the demand for edge computing applications “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of Edge Computing Markett Forecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com 4 Edge Computing Market Regional Analysis North America dominates the global market for edge computing and is closely followed by Europe. These regions are technologically advanced and have the presence of several leading market players who have contributed significantly to the technical advancements made. The deployment rate of cloud technology and IoT is high in these regions. In Europe, Germany leads to market growth for the region and holds the largest share. The Asia-Pacific is set to expand at the fastest rate with the highest CAGR during the review period. Growing real-time applications of edge computing are a significant factor responsible for driving market growth. China holds the largest share of the regional market and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/edge-computing-market-3239
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com 5 Edge Computing Market Application & Major Players in this Research: Edge Computing Markett Prominent Players: • Amazon (U.S.), • General Electric (U.S.), • Microsoft Incorporation (U.S.), • Intel Corporation (U.S.), • SAP SE (Germany), • Alphabet Inc. (U.S.), • Aricent (U.S.) Request a Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3239
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com 6 Edge Computing Market Edge Computing Market Segmented on the basis of Segment: • By technology, the market has been segmented into mobile edge computing and fog computing. • By deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. • By component, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and solutions. • By application, the market has been segmented into IoT, data caching, analytics, environment monitoring, augmented reality, location services, and others • By vertical, the market has been segmented into transportation, energy & utilities, healthcare, manufacturing, semiconductor, government, IT & telecommunication, retail, education, hospitality, and others. •
