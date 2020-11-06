E discovery market 4

Successfully reported this slideshow.
E-Discovery Market Size Research Report By Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to...
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Over The Top Content Market Trends The global E-Discovery Market Size is touted to touch USD...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Over The Top Content Market Trends There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth o...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Over The Top Content Market Trends Regional Analysis By region, the E-Discovery Market Size ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Over The Top Content Market Trends Application & Major Players in this Research: E-Discovery...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 E-Discovery Market Size E-Discovery Market Size Segmented on the basis of Segment: • Based o...


  E-Discovery Market Size Research Report By Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023
  The global E-Discovery Market Size is touted to touch USD 24 Billion at an exceptional 20% CAGR over the predicted years (2017-2023). E-discovery or electronic discovery is an electronic facet to identify, collect and produce ESI (electronically stored information) in response to the request for production in case of an investigation or law suit. The electronically stored information includes websites, social media, video and audio files, voicemail, databases, documents, presentations, emails and more. E-discovery can be performed either in a computer network or offline on an individual PC.
  There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the E-Discovery Market Size. These factors as stated by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include growing penetration of Internet of Things into every major industry vertical, growing volume of digital data across government agencies and enterprises, initiatives and support by the government for implementing the E-Discovery Market Size in enterprises of every size, increase in the number of litigations, overabundance of the stored data, emergence of numerous novel content sources and increasing use of social media platforms namely Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, growth in data protection regulations and compliance needs and growing demand for analytics, forensic tools and business intelligence (BI).
  Regional Analysis By region, the E-Discovery Market Size covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Of these, North America will lead the market over the predicted years. This is due to higher technology implementation, digitization and better network infrastructure. Digitization here is chiefly on account of technological advancement and economies that are benefitting from it. This region is leading owing to the presence of key players here. Implementation of software both by medium and small enterprises is going up rapidly. The demand for e-discovery is on the rise with organization seeking to cut down its legal operations via shifting to cloud based from on-premise. The initial low investment, money spent on infrastructure, upgradation of automatic software and seamless integration are driving the market growth.
  Application & Major Players in this Research: E-Discovery Market Size Prominent Players: • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • FTI Technology LLC (U.S.) • Kcura LLC (U.S.) • Zylab Technologies (U.S.) • Xerox Corporation (U.S.) • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.) • Logik (U.S.) • Lexbe (U.S.) • Ernst & Young Global Limited (U.K.) • Navigant Consulting (U.S.)
  E-Discovery Market Size Segmented on the basis of Segment: • Based on solution, it is segmented into early case assessment and technology assisted review. Of these, technology assisted review will have the largest share in the market over the predicted years. • Based on deployment, the E-Discovery Market Size is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. Of these, on-cloud will dominate the market over the predicted years. This technology is largely used by businesses owing to its plentiful benefits namely compliance, portability, security, flexibility, scalability and increased storage. • Based on service, it is segmented into consultant, training and support. • Based on vertical, the E-Discovery Market Size is segmented into IT and telecommunication, energy and utilities, legal sector and transportation and logistics. Of these, IT and telecommunication will lead the market over the predicted years.
