E discovery market 4

  E-Discovery Market Size Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  Summary There are plentiful factors that is boosting the growth of the e-discovery market. These factors as stated by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include growing penetration of Internet of Things into every major industry vertical, growing volume of digital data across government agencies and enterprises, initiatives and support by the government for implementing the E-Discovery Market Size in enterprises of every size, increase in the number of litigations, overabundance of the stored data, emergence of numerous novel content sources and increasing use of social media platforms namely Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, growth in data protection regulations and compliance needs and growing demand for analytics, forensic tools and business intelligence (BI).
  Major Key Players: • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • FTI Technology LLC (U.S.) • Kcura LLC (U.S.) • Zylab Technologies (U.S.) • Xerox Corporation (U.S.) • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.) Segmentation: • Based on deployment, the e-discovery market is segmented into on-cloud and on-premise. Of these, on-cloud will dominate the market over the predicted years. This technology is largely used by businesses owing to its plentiful benefits namely compliance, portability, security, flexibility, scalability and increased storage. • Based on service, it is segmented into consultant, training and support. • Based on vertical, the e-discovery market is segmented into IT and telecommunication, energy and utilities, legal sector and transportation and logistics. Of these, IT and telecommunication will lead the market over the predicted years. Regional Analysis: By region, the e-discovery market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Rest of the World, Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Of these, North America will lead the market over the predicted years. This is due to higher technology implementation, digitization and better network infrastructure. Digitization here is chiefly on account of technological advancement and economies that are benefitting from it.
  5. 5. P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. E-Discovery Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 country.growth in Analytics as a Service market.transitCAGR.business analytics market in the region

