Digital assistant market 5

Digital Assistant Market Size Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Foreca...
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Digital Assistant Market Size An intelligent digital assistant works as the primary interfac...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Digital Assistant Market Size Conversational bots or Digital Assistant Market Size uses voic...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Digital Assistant Market Size Regional Analysis The regional analysis of digital assistant m...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Digital Assistant Market Size Application & Major Players in this Research: Digital Assistan...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Digital Assistant Market Size segmented on the basis of Segment: • Segmentation by Deploymen...
www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to...
www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)...
  1. 1. Digital Assistant Market Size Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Digital Assistant Market Size An intelligent digital assistant works as the primary interface between digital data and computers. The software performs tasks on the basis of input provided and by accessing online information. Digital assistant technology implements the combination of a mobile device, mobile application, and user interface. Technology giants like Apple, Samsung, Google and Amazon have come up with their digital assistants like Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Echo which make the mobile user experience more convenient and user friendly. Digital Assistant Market Size
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Digital Assistant Market Size Conversational bots or Digital Assistant Market Size uses voice commands and chats with the user. It offers personalization features which enhances user experience and increases customer engagement compared to IVRs or other recommendation engines. Digital Assistant Market Size use artificial intelligence, natural language processing, machine learning, and cognitive assistance techniques. Digital assistants are used for discovering a product or service required, searching and recommending best possible services or products according to the requirement, purchasing and aftersales services. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of Digital Assistant Market Size Forecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Digital Assistant Market Size Regional Analysis The regional analysis of digital assistant market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is leading the digital assistant market due to countries such as the US, Canada and Mexico have a developed network architecture which offers seamless connectivity and intense R&D capabilities on advanced technologies such as AI, natural language processing, and cognitive assistance among others. Also, the adoption rate of home speakers is high in the region is high and majority of key players offering digital assistants are from this region which is driving the market for digital assistant in the North America Region. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/digital-assistant-market-4303
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Digital Assistant Market Size Application & Major Players in this Research: Digital Assistant Market Size Prominent Players: • Amazon.com Inc. (U.S.) • Apple Inc. (U.S.) • Facebook Inc. (U.S.) • Google Inc. (U.S.) • International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.) • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) • Nuance Communications, Inc. (U.S.) • Samsung Group (South Korean) • Artificial Solutions (Spain) • MindMeld (U.S.) • Openstream Inc. (U.S.) Request a Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4303
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Digital Assistant Market Size segmented on the basis of Segment: • Segmentation by Deployment: On-Cloud and On-Premise. • Segmentation by Product: Apple’s SIRI, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Microsoft Crotona, Samsung Bixby, Xiaomi Xiao AI, and Baidu DuerOS among others. • Segmentation by Application: Smartphones, Wearable Devices, Speakers, TV devices and Smart homes. • Segmentation by Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world.
  7. 7. www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. For more information kindly visit www.marketresearchfuture.com or contact us at info@marketresearchfuture.com Copyright © 2018 Market Research Future All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of Market Research Future. No part of it may be circulated, copied, quoted, or otherwise reproduced without the written approval of Market Research Future.
  8. 8. www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

