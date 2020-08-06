Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Data V...
Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. VIEW R...
Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Summar...
Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Major ...
Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. IP pho...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Data virtualization market 5

13 views

Published on

Data Virtualization Market

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Data virtualization market 5

  1. 1. Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Data Virtualization Market Share Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  2. 2. Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  3. 3. Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Summary In the latest, the telecom and financial sectors have also been crucial contributors to the market as these sectors are the most significant users of Data Virtualization Market Share. Yet, on the same parameter, healthcare and insurance industries will be among the top users of the technology, thus, thriving the global market to expand more. These factors are highly influential to the global market of data virtualization market and will continue to be the same in the coming years as well as during the assessment period. On the other hand, academics & research segment is also likely to observe the highest market demand throughout the assessment period. The sector is currently prone to have the highest utilization of the data integration from millions of data sources as the researchers are getting inclined towards secondary online sources before proceeding with the core comprehensives.
  4. 4. Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Major Key Players: • Cisco systems (US) • Red Hat Software (US) • Informatica (US), • Denodo Technologies Inc (US) • IBM Corporation (US) • Oracle Corporation (US) • SAP SE (Germany) • Capsenta (US) • Data Virtuality (Germany) • Microsoft corporation (US) Segmentation: In terms of data consumers: Business Intelligence (BI), mobile Enterprises, and application servers are the segments. Of these, the mobile enterprise occupies the largest market share with is recorded to grow significantly at 5% annually. The foremost factors that add to the value for mobile enterprise are the rise in smartphone penetration, enhancement in the real-time information capture and efficiency and productivity for organization. In terms of vendors: Large software vendors, specialized pure-play vendors, service providers, and supplementary technologies, Cisco, Informatica, and Denodo, are the leaders. However, Microsoft holds a vital place in supplementary technologies in data virtualization. Regional Analysis: Data Virtualization market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world and North America turns out to be holding the largest share of the market. Being the early adopter of innovative technologies, North America leads the space. Large organizations are facing the issues of right data at right time. Data architects are engaged in providing the operational data. North America holds most of the software giant’s Microsoft, cisco, Informatica, Denodo which also turn out to be the large software vendors for data virtualization.
  5. 5. Data Virtualization Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. IP phones market in the region

×