Data center power market 1

Data Center Power Market

  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Data Center Power Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Summary Data center power is used to enhance the efficiency of data centers. The rising investments in efficient power management solutions for data centers are anticipated to fuel demand for data center power in the forthcoming years. The global data center power market, according to the observations of Market Research Future (MRFR), is expected to exhibit 19% CAGR during the assessment period 2017 to 2023. Increasing adoption of Data Center Power Market in end-user organizations is anticipated to direct the market towards growth trajectory over the next couple of years. Also, the rising investments in green data centers to minimize carbon emissions are projected to impact the data center power market favorably.
  4. 4. P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Data Center Power Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Major Key Players: • ABB (Switzerland) • Emerson Electric Company (U.S.) • Schneider Electric (France) • General Electric (U.S.) • Eaton (Ireland) • Delta Power Solutions (Taiwan) • Raritan Inc. (U.S.) Segmentation: • The sub-segments of the service segment identified in this MRFR report are - support and maintenance, training and consulting, and system integration. • By data center type, the data center power market has been segmented into mid-size data center, large size data center, and enterprise size data center. • The segments of the data center power market, on the basis of end-user, are IT & telecommunication, government, BFSI, power & energy, retail, healthcare, and others. Regional Analysis: The global data center power market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for highest share in the global data center power market owing to the increasing IT requirements and rising energy consumption concerns. In North America, the market in the U.S. is expected to have a greater share owing to the availability of a large number of data centers, rise in energy cost, and presence of a large number of players in this region. Asia Pacific market is growing with the highest CAGR owing to increasing data center construction, rise in cloud-based applications, growing IT & telecom services, and government support for the data center construction.
×