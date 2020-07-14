Successfully reported this slideshow.
Computer Vision Industry Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts t...
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Computer Vision Industry The intensifying call for equipping computers with vision similar t...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Computer Vision Industry As Computer Vision Industry is one of the most complex processes th...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Computer Vision Industry Regional Analysis The regional scrutiny of the Computer Vision Indu...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Computer Vision Industry Application & Major Players in this Research: Computer Vision Indus...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Computer Vision Industry segmented on the basis of Segment: The segment-based investigation ...
Computer Vision Market

Computer vision market 5

  1. 1. Computer Vision Industry Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 Computer Vision Industry The intensifying call for equipping computers with vision similar to humans has generated considerable traction for the Computer Vision Industry globally. The concept of Computer Vision Industry as a scientific stream encompasses the technology and theory for creating artificial systems that acquire information from images or multi-dimensional data. The Computer Vision Industry is estimated to touch USD 48.32 billion in revenues by 2023 approximately while growing at a 31.65 percent CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. Computer Vision Industry
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 Computer Vision Industry As Computer Vision Industry is one of the most complex processes that has been attempted to comprehend and create, the market’s development is still at the initial growth stages and is projected to generate a great deal of inertia in terms of demand, investment, research and development which will boost future growth. The development of virtual and augmented reality along with an upsurge in the demand for mobile devices are some of the driving factors for progress of the Computer Vision Industry. Moreover, the emergent technologies of artificial learning, machine learning, deep learning, virtual reality, augmented reality, neural networks are placing strong emphasis on new product development which is likely to further develop the market for Computer Vision Industry. Furthermore, the market for Computer Vision Industry is anticipated to expand increasingly in the forecast period due to the use of the technology in military applications especially; as it is a potentially profitable revenue segment for the market. s “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of Computer Vision Industry Forecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 Computer Vision Industry Regional Analysis The regional scrutiny of the Computer Vision Industry covers regions such as North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East, and Africa. As per the study, the North American region leads the Computer Vision Industry, with the most considerable input of the development in the U.S. The region accounts for about a third of the market and is expected to sustain its top position through the forecast period. The Computer Vision Industry in the North American region is inspired by the mounting call from the gaming industry and the deep presence of first-rate few IT companies internationally. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/computer-vision-market-5496
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 Computer Vision Industry Application & Major Players in this Research: Computer Vision Industry Prominent Players: • Intel Corporation (U.S.), • Keyence Corporation (Japan), • National Instruments (U.S.), • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), • Nvidia Corporation (U.S.), Request a Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5496
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 Computer Vision Industry segmented on the basis of Segment: The segment-based investigation of the Computer Vision Industry is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user, a region. The Computer Vision Industry on the basis of component is segmented into software and hardware. The applications basis segmenting the Computer Vision Industry comprise of face recognition, gesture recognition, character recognition, and others. The end-users basis of segmenting the Computer Vision Industry is segmented into agriculture, entertainment, automoti transportation, healthcare, and others. Based on the regions, the Computer Vision Industry is segmented into Europe, APAC, No America, the Middle East, and Africa.
