Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023Cognitive C...
P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 VIEW REPOR...
P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Summary Th...
P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Major Key ...
P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 growth in ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cognitive cloud market 4

9 views

Published on

Cognitive Cloud Market

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cognitive cloud market 4

  1. 1. P a g e | 1 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023Cognitive Cloud Market Size Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  2. 2. P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Summary The global Cognitive Cloud Market Size , by geography, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. As compared to other regions, the cognitive cloud market in North America is expected to witness significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of cognitive cloud market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established key players like IBM Corporation and upcoming companies in cognitive cloud like CognitiveScale in that region. In addition to this, the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices and ultimately provides better connectivity. This is expected to be a major factor for the growth of cognitive cloud market. Growing adoption of internet of things in retail and healthcare sector is another major factor driving the growth of cognitive cloud market in the region. Increasing adoption by small and medium businesses could be a major factor driving the growth of cognitive cloud market in the region.
  4. 4. P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Major Key Players: • Google, Inc. (U.S.) • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) • Spark Cognition, Inc. (U.S.) • CognitiveScale (U.S.) • Enterra Solutions LLC (U.S.) • Numenta (U.S.) • Vicarious (U.S.) • Saffron Technology (U.S.) Segmentation: The cognitive cloud market has been segmented on the basis of technology, service, end user and vertical. The end user segment is further bifurcated into small and medium businesses and large enterprises. Cognitive cloud is increasingly being adopted by many small and large enterprises today owing to its efficiency in providing real time analysis of massive and diversified data. Cognitive cloud helps in building of cognitive applications which help these organizations in proper data interpretation and is also helping in driving the return on investment factor. Regional Analysis: The regional analysis of cognitive cloud market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth in cognitive cloud market in North America is attributed to technical advancements and increasing need for real time analysis of massive and diversified data in that region.
  5. 5. P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Cognitive Cloud Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 growth in the years ahead.

×