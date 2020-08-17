Business process management market 5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business Process Management Market

  3. 3. Business Process Management Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Summary The necessity for improving the entire business operations is expected to define the market in the upcoming period. Reports that explore the information and communication technology industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which produces reports on industry verticals that appraise the market expansion and prospects. A revenue figure valued at USD 16 Billion is forecasted to be achieved by the market while growing at 14% of CAGR by 2023. The focus on productivity is projected to encourage the trends in business management in the coming period. The need for a well-organized business workflow is motivating the business process management market in the impending years. The mounting IT competition is creating an opportunity for vendors to create efficient software is anticipated to push the market in the forthcoming period.
  4. 4. Business Process Management Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Major Key Players: • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • Appian Corporation (U.S.) • Software AG (Germany) • Oracle Corporation (U.S.) • Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.) • Redhat, Inc. (U.S.) • Open Text Corporation (Canada) • Tibco Solution Inc. (U.S.) • Verisae, Inc. (U.S.) • Dell Emc (U.S.) Segmentation: • The segmental evaluation of the business process management market is segmented into solution, service, business department, organization size, deployment, vertical, and region. On the basis of solution, the business process management market is segmented into automation, process improvement, content and document management, monitoring, integration, and optimization. • Based on the service, the business process management market is segmented into consulting, training, system integration, and education. Regional Analysis: The regional study of the business process management market covers regions such as Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, and others. The collective demand for competent software for business operation and incidence of major BPM vendors is motivating the market progress in the North American region. Nations such as the US and Canada are contributing to a huge amount of income in the business process management market in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be one of the noticeable players in the market due to vast investment by enterprises in growing business productivity and efficiency.
