Blu ray players market 3

  Blu-ray Players Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Blu-ray Players Market Share Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  2. 2. Blu-ray Players Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 2 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  Summary The fast paced and evolving world of technology is anticipated to witness a change in the growth charts of blu-ray players. The market is expected to experience sheer demand due to the ameliorating demand for high-quality digital entertainment and the surging rate of consumption of video on multiple device screens. The global Blu-ray Players Market Share is expected to grow at an impressive pace of 15% during the forecast period. The market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2.4 billion by the end of the forecast period.
  Major Key Players: • Cambridge Audio (U.K.) • Panasonic Corporation (Japan) • Sony Corporation (Japan) • Samsung Group (South Korea) • LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea) • Philips (Netherlands) • Seiki Digital (U.S.) • Magnavox (U.S.) • Toshiba (Japan) • Hualu (China) Segmentation: • By disc format, the market breaks down into advanced video coding high definition, high fidelity pure audio, 3D and ultra HD. The advanced video coding high definition, aka AVCHD, is a digital format recording and playback of high-definition video, one which was developed jointly by Panasonic and Sony. This disc format supports a number of scanning methodologies and video resolutions. Ultra HD Blu-ray is another new and emerging format, one which is incompatible with the present blu-ray players. However, it supports 60fps 4K UHD video encoded in HEVC with a wider color gamut and 10-bit HDR. • By component, the market segments into hardware and software components. The hardware component is used for placing together a blu-ray player and is dependent upon the disc format that is to be run on the respective blu-ray player. • By application, the market comprises automobiles, cinema, consumer electronics, and others. Regional Analysis: The global blu-ray players market is geographically segmented into various key regions, namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and others. Geographically, Asia Pacific region holds the highest growth potential in the blu-ray players market as per study report released by. In the coming years, the region is anticipated to maintain its stronghold over the global market landscape. The region is slated to experience a comparatively faster rate of adoption and is forecasted to grow with the highest annual growth percentage during the assessment period. The growth of the region can be attributed to numerous key factors. However, among the driving factors, the surging demand for high-quality digital entertainment services across countries like India, China, and Japan acts as the major growth driver.
  5. 5. Blu-ray Players Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. benefit the IP phones market in the region

×