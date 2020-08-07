Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitiv...
www.marketresearchfuture.com2 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Artificial intelligence is positively im...
www.marketresearchfuture.com3 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing The artificial intelligence in industria...
www.marketresearchfuture.com4 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Regional Analysis The global artificial ...
www.marketresearchfuture.com5 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Application & Major Players in this Rese...
www.marketresearchfuture.com6 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing artificial intelligence in industrial ma...
www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to...
www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Artificial intelligence in manufacturing market 4

23 views

Published on

Artificial Industrial in Manufacturing Market

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Artificial intelligence in manufacturing market 4

  1. 1. artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Research Report by Forecast to 2023 IndustrySurvey, Growth, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023 PREPARED BY MarketResearch Future (Part of Wantstats Research & Media Pvt. Ltd.)
  2. 2. www.marketresearchfuture.com2 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Artificial intelligence is positively impacting various sectors while enhancing the development potential of those sectors. Market reports allied with the information and communication technology industry have been made available by Market Research Future which generates reports on other industry verticals that outlines the present market scenarios. artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing
  3. 3. www.marketresearchfuture.com3 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing The artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing is projected to raise its earnings to USD 4.9 billion while expanding 45% CAGR roughly in the duration of the forecast period. “Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on Internet of artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Forecast To 2023”
  4. 4. www.marketresearchfuture.com4 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Regional Analysis The global artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period, 2017-2023. Automotive segment artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing is expected to drive the market majorly due to their extensive range of uses in the automobile industry. The market is expected to have higher growth rate as compared to the previous years. The global artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing segmented into four main regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. Automotive and Manufacturing segments hold a largest share in the Asia-Pacific region. The reason is attributed to implementation of Artificial Industrial across various industries and the growing adoption of robots across various sectors. Browse Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/artificial-industrial-in-manufacturing-market-4190
  5. 5. www.marketresearchfuture.com5 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Application & Major Players in this Research: artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Prominent Players: • Intel Corporation (U.S.) • Siemens AG (Germany) • IBM Corporation (U.S.) • Alphabet Inc. (U.S.) • Microsoft Corporation (U.S.) • Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S) • General Electric Company (US) Request a Sample Report https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4190
  6. 6. www.marketresearchfuture.com6 artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing Segmented on the basis of Segment: The segmentation of the artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing consists of segments of component, technology, end-user, a region. The segmentation on the basis of component in the artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing comprises of hardware a software. The segmentation of the artificial intelligence in industrial manufacturing on the basis of technology consists of deep learning, natu language processing, and computer vision. On the basis of end-users, the market is divided into consumer electronics and automoti The regions that are studied as a part of the market comprise of regions such as North America, Europe, APAC and rest of the world.
  7. 7. www.marketresearchfuture.com7 ABOUT US MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services. MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members. For more information kindly visit www.marketresearchfuture.com or contact us at info@marketresearchfuture.com Copyright © 2018 Market Research Future All Rights Reserved. This document contains highly confidential information and is the sole property of Market Research Future. No part of it may be circulated, copied, quoted, or otherwise reproduced without the written approval of Market Research Future.
  8. 8. www.marketresearchfuture.com8 MARKET RESEARCH FUTURE THANK YOU salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

×