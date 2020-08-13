Artificial intelligence in education market 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Database Management Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023
  VIEW REPORTS SAMPLE REPORTS
  3. 3. P a g e | 3 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Database Management Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Summary: The necessity for high-end technology solutions forms an important component of the progress of the market in the forecast period.Reports that judge the information and communication technology industry has been offered by Market Research Future, which generates reports on industry verticals that judge the market development and possibilities. The market is expected to be revitalized with a 47.09 % CAGR leading to revenue generation of USD 14.77 billion in the duration of the assessment period.
  4. 4. P a g e | 4 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Database Management Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 The escalated pace of R & D in the sector is anticipated to play a strong role in the progress of the Artificial Intelligence in Education Market Trends. The growing influence of environment-friendly technologies is expected to boost the innovations being initiated in the market in the upcoming period.
  5. 5. P a g e | 5 Copyright © 2017 Market Research Future. Database Management Platform Market Research Report by Forecast to 2023 Major Key Players: • IBM Corporation (US), • Microsoft Corporation (US), • Google (US), • Amazon.com, Inc., (US), • Cognizant (US), • Pearson (UK), • Bridge-U (UK), • DreamBox Learning (US) Segmentation: • On the basis of technology, the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market consists of natural language processing, machine learning & deep learning, context-aware computing, and computer vision. • By application, the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market has been segmented into supply chain management, IT management,predictive maintenance, quality control, field services, robotics, and others. Regional Analysis: The regional examination of the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market consists of regions such as Europe, North America, APAC, and other regions of the world.As per the analysis, the artificial intelligence in manufacturing market is currently dominated by the AsiaPacific region as the primary economiesin the region are the key manufacturing centers of electronics, energy & power, semiconductors, and pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the growing adoption of robots in manufacturing procedures is anticipated to support the region in dominating the market throughout the forecast period.
  bound to promote the regional market to greater heights.

