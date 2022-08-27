Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
The Momentum Method
The Secret to Building Passion and Desire with Your Guy
Lots of things matter in life. Your career. Your health. Your finances. But
nothing matters quite as much as your relationships.
I mean, think about it. What's the fun of "succeeding" if there's no one
there to celebrate it with you?
Even something as simple as a beautiful sunset loses much of its
significance if there's no one by your side to enjoy it with you.
The Momentum Method
The Secret to Building Passion and Desire with Your Guy
Lots of things matter in life. Your career. Your health. Your finances. But
nothing matters quite as much as your relationships.
I mean, think about it. What's the fun of "succeeding" if there's no one
there to celebrate it with you?
Even something as simple as a beautiful sunset loses much of its
significance if there's no one by your side to enjoy it with you.
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd