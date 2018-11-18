PythonのインストールからHello Worldまで

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Pythonのインストールから Hello Worldまで 鎌倉Python勉強会 2018/12/1 Kioto Hirahara
鎌倉Python勉強会 • 私が望むPython勉強会がないので作りました • こんな人向け • 平日は忙しいので休日の勉強会に参加したい • 勉強会が多くある都心は遠い • 休日にあったとしても、子供を置いて参加できない
この資料の目的 • Pythonのプログラムを書いてみたいけど、何をインスト ールしてどうやってやればいいか分からない人に、オス スメの手順や情報を紹介すること • Pythonの文法まで入りません • パッケージ管理もそんなに詳しくやりません...
Python • 「パイソン」と読む • オブジェクト指向プログラミング言語 • 無料で使用できる • 標準、拡張パッケージが豊富 • Webアプリケーションフレームワーク • 機械学習や自然言語処理のフレームワーク
Pythonのバージョン • Python3.xを使ってください • これから使う人はPython2.xは使用しないでください • Python入門的なページなどでPython2.xのコードを使用している場合もあ るので注意
Pythonのルール • Pythonにまつわるものには、わりとルールがある • ルールが好きな人が作ったり、集まったりしている傾向 がある（個人的な感想） • 多くのルールはドキュメント化されているが、そうでも ないものもある
Pythonのルール • PEP • ペップと読む • Pythonの言語仕様が定義されたドキュメント • コーディング規約も定義されている (PEP8) • https://www.python.org/dev/peps/
Pythonコミュニティのルール • PyCon JP 2018行動規範 • https://pycon.jp/2018/code-of-conduct • ハラスメント行為に対して厳しい姿勢
Pythonプログラムのルール • ここでは基本的なものを紹介
例えば普通のHello World print('Hello, World!')
ちゃんと書いたHello World 1 #!/usr/bin/env python3 2 #-*- coding:utf-8 -*- 3 #ファイル名はhw.pyとする 4 5 def print_hello_world(): 6 print...
ちゃんと書いたHello World 1 #!/usr/bin/env python3 2 #-*- coding:utf-8 -*- 3 #ファイル名はhw.pyとする 4 5 def print_hello_world(): 6 print...
ちゃんと書いたHello Worldを パッケージとして呼び出す $ ls -F hw.py exec.py* $ cat exec.py #!/usr/bin/env python3 import hw hw.print_hello_worl...
Python勉強会のルール • twitterのハッシュタグを用意して、参加者がつぶやく • 自己紹介のページは必須 • etc...
例えばよくあるPython勉強会の 発表資料 PyCon Mini JP 「お前、誰よ」まとめ https://www.ianlewis.org/jp/pycon-mini-jp Pythonコミュニティでは自己紹介ページを「お前だれよ」と呼ぶ...
お前だれよ 平原貴音（ひらはら きおと） フリーランスのプログラマ なんでも屋さんだが今のところ組み込み系 今の案件の開発言語はC++、時々Pythondでツールを書く 神奈川県葉山町在住、平日は名古屋に単身赴任 奥さんと高１、小４の娘の4人家...
ここで推奨している Python環境 • Windows7/10 • Python公式環境（https://www.python.org) • MacOS • Homebrew（https://brew.sh/index_ja)
今回対象としていない Python環境 • Anaconda • ANACONDA社が提供しているディストリビューション • Windows/Mac版がある • パッケージ管理が独自 • 数値計算パッケージが最初から組み込まれている • 手軽に...
今回対象としていない Python環境 • Windows • Cygwin • MSYS2/MinGW • Ubuntu • MacOS • 公式環境 • Xcode • その他IDEとか色々
Pythonインストール (Windows10+公式) • インストーラのダウンロード • https://www.python.org • Windows x86-64 executable installerをダウンロード • インストーラ...
Pythonインストール (Windows10+公式) • 動作確認 • cmdを起動する • コマンドpythonを実行する quit()コマンドで終了
Pythonのインストール (MacOS+Homebrew) • Homebrewのインストール • https://brew.sh/index_ja # brewのインストール /usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL h...
Pythonプログラムの 実行方法 • Pythonプログラムを実行する方法はいろいろある • ファイルにプログラムを書いてコマンドラインから実 行 • REPL • IDEから実行 • Jupyter Notebook
コマンドラインから実行 • 普通、Pythonプログラムを実行するといえばこの方法 • エディタを使用してテキストでPythonプログラムを書く • コマンドライン • Macならターミナル • アプリケーション＞ユーティリティ＞ターミナル •...
REPL • 「リプル」と読む • コマンドラインからpythonを起動するとREPLモードになる • REPLモードでプログラムを打ち込んでいくことができる • Pythonの挙動を確認するときに使用する場合が多い • 打ち込んだプログラムは...
IDE • IDE = 統合開発環境 • コンパイラorインタプリタに最適化されたエディタみたいなもの • Pythonの代表的なIDE • PyCharm • JetBrain社のIDE、有償版と無償版がある • https://www.je...
Jupyter Notebook • 「ジュピターノートブック」もしくは「ジュパイターノートブック」と読 む • ノートブックと呼ばれる形式で作成したプログラムを実行する環境 • webベースで動く • 実行結果が記録される • Python学...
Jupyter Notebook のインストール MacOS+Homebrew #インストール pip3 install jupyter # 起動 jupyter notebook Windows+公式 #インストール pip install ...
Jupyter Noteboolの使い方新 規ノートブックの作成 New > Python3 を選択して開始
Jupyter Notebookの使い方 ノートブック画面 タイトルを設定 プログラム入力欄
Jupyter Notebookの使い方プ ログラムの実行 (2) Runを押してプログラムを実行 (1) プログラムを入力 (3) 実行結果が表示される
Python Notebookの使い方 ノートブックの保存 File > Save as... を押してプログラムを実行 ※ ノートブックの保存は実行結果も一緒に保存される
（参考）PyConJP 2018 推しIDE or Editor 1. PyCharm (65) 2. Vim (63) 3. Visual Studio Code (50) 4. Emacs (19) 4. Jupyter Notebook ...
参考文献 「初めてのPython 第３版」 オライリージャパン Mark Lutz著、夏目 大 訳 2009年02月 発行 ISBN978-4-87311-393-7
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PythonのインストールからHello Worldまで

12 views

Published on

鎌倉Pythonもくもく会資料

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PythonのインストールからHello Worldまで

  1. 1. Pythonのインストールから Hello Worldまで 鎌倉Python勉強会 2018/12/1 Kioto Hirahara
  2. 2. 鎌倉Python勉強会 • 私が望むPython勉強会がないので作りました • こんな人向け • 平日は忙しいので休日の勉強会に参加したい • 勉強会が多くある都心は遠い • 休日にあったとしても、子供を置いて参加できない
  3. 3. この資料の目的 • Pythonのプログラムを書いてみたいけど、何をインスト ールしてどうやってやればいいか分からない人に、オス スメの手順や情報を紹介すること • Pythonの文法まで入りません • パッケージ管理もそんなに詳しくやりません • 興味のない方は気にせず作業に入ってください
  4. 4. Python • 「パイソン」と読む • オブジェクト指向プログラミング言語 • 無料で使用できる • 標準、拡張パッケージが豊富 • Webアプリケーションフレームワーク • 機械学習や自然言語処理のフレームワーク
  5. 5. Pythonのバージョン • Python3.xを使ってください • これから使う人はPython2.xは使用しないでください • Python入門的なページなどでPython2.xのコードを使用している場合もあ るので注意
  6. 6. Pythonのルール • Pythonにまつわるものには、わりとルールがある • ルールが好きな人が作ったり、集まったりしている傾向 がある（個人的な感想） • 多くのルールはドキュメント化されているが、そうでも ないものもある
  7. 7. Pythonのルール • PEP • ペップと読む • Pythonの言語仕様が定義されたドキュメント • コーディング規約も定義されている (PEP8) • https://www.python.org/dev/peps/
  8. 8. Pythonコミュニティのルール • PyCon JP 2018行動規範 • https://pycon.jp/2018/code-of-conduct • ハラスメント行為に対して厳しい姿勢
  9. 9. Pythonプログラムのルール • ここでは基本的なものを紹介
  10. 10. 例えば普通のHello World print('Hello, World!')
  11. 11. ちゃんと書いたHello World 1 #!/usr/bin/env python3 2 #-*- coding:utf-8 -*- 3 #ファイル名はhw.pyとする 4 5 def print_hello_world(): 6 print('Hello, World!') 7 8 if __name__ == '__main__': 9 print_hello_world()
  12. 12. ちゃんと書いたHello World 1 #!/usr/bin/env python3 2 #-*- coding:utf-8 -*- 3 #ファイル名はhw.pyとする 4 5 def print_hello_world(): 6 print('Hello, World!') 7 8 if __name__ == '__main__': 9 print_hello_world() Unix系OSでプログラムファイルが実行形式でも動くこと このファイルに含まれる 日本語はUTF-8 関数化して 使いまわせるようにする このファイルを実行するときは、print_hello_world()を呼び出す。 このファイル自体をパッケージ化できるようにする。
  13. 13. ちゃんと書いたHello Worldを パッケージとして呼び出す $ ls -F hw.py exec.py* $ cat exec.py #!/usr/bin/env python3 import hw hw.print_hello_world() $ ./exec.py Hello, World! $
  14. 14. Python勉強会のルール • twitterのハッシュタグを用意して、参加者がつぶやく • 自己紹介のページは必須 • etc...
  15. 15. 例えばよくあるPython勉強会の 発表資料 PyCon Mini JP 「お前、誰よ」まとめ https://www.ianlewis.org/jp/pycon-mini-jp Pythonコミュニティでは自己紹介ページを「お前だれよ」と呼ぶのが一般的 以下は世界で最初に使用された「お前だれよ」
  16. 16. お前だれよ 平原貴音（ひらはら きおと） フリーランスのプログラマ なんでも屋さんだが今のところ組み込み系 今の案件の開発言語はC++、時々Pythondでツールを書く 神奈川県葉山町在住、平日は名古屋に単身赴任 奥さんと高１、小４の娘の4人家族 好きなカフェは鎌倉cafe vivement dimanche 好きなエディタはEmacs
  17. 17. ここで推奨している Python環境 • Windows7/10 • Python公式環境（https://www.python.org) • MacOS • Homebrew（https://brew.sh/index_ja)
  18. 18. 今回対象としていない Python環境 • Anaconda • ANACONDA社が提供しているディストリビューション • Windows/Mac版がある • パッケージ管理が独自 • 数値計算パッケージが最初から組み込まれている • 手軽にデータ解析を始めたい人におすすめ • サポートしていないパッケージもある
  19. 19. 今回対象としていない Python環境 • Windows • Cygwin • MSYS2/MinGW • Ubuntu • MacOS • 公式環境 • Xcode • その他IDEとか色々
  20. 20. Pythonインストール (Windows10+公式) • インストーラのダウンロード • https://www.python.org • Windows x86-64 executable installerをダウンロード • インストーラの実行（推奨設定） • Add Python 3.7 to Pathをチェック • Customize Installationを選ぶ • Customize install location:を以下のパスにする • C:PythonPython37
  21. 21. Pythonインストール (Windows10+公式) • 動作確認 • cmdを起動する • コマンドpythonを実行する quit()コマンドで終了
  22. 22. Pythonのインストール (MacOS+Homebrew) • Homebrewのインストール • https://brew.sh/index_ja # brewのインストール /usr/bin/ruby -e "$(curl -fsSL https://raw.githubusercontent.com/Homebrew/install/master/install )" # brewのアップデートとPython3のインストール brew update brew install python3 # Python3のバージョン確認 python3 -V
  23. 23. Pythonプログラムの 実行方法 • Pythonプログラムを実行する方法はいろいろある • ファイルにプログラムを書いてコマンドラインから実 行 • REPL • IDEから実行 • Jupyter Notebook
  24. 24. コマンドラインから実行 • 普通、Pythonプログラムを実行するといえばこの方法 • エディタを使用してテキストでPythonプログラムを書く • コマンドライン • Macならターミナル • アプリケーション＞ユーティリティ＞ターミナル • Windowsならcmd • Windows システムツール＞コマンド プロンプト # Windows + 公式 python <プログラムファイル名＞ # MacOS + Homebrew python3 <プログラムファイル名＞
  25. 25. REPL • 「リプル」と読む • コマンドラインからpythonを起動するとREPLモードになる • REPLモードでプログラムを打ち込んでいくことができる • Pythonの挙動を確認するときに使用する場合が多い • 打ち込んだプログラムは編集できないし、保存できないので注意
  26. 26. IDE • IDE = 統合開発環境 • コンパイラorインタプリタに最適化されたエディタみたいなもの • Pythonの代表的なIDE • PyCharm • JetBrain社のIDE、有償版と無償版がある • https://www.jetbrains.com/pycharm/ • VS Code • Microsoft製の無料IDE、最近人気がある • https://code.visualstudio.com • Eclipse • Java開発で有名な無料IDE • http://www.eclipse.org/downloads/
  27. 27. Jupyter Notebook • 「ジュピターノートブック」もしくは「ジュパイターノートブック」と読 む • ノートブックと呼ばれる形式で作成したプログラムを実行する環境 • webベースで動く • 実行結果が記録される • Python学習に向いている • 実行速度はちょっと遅い • http://jupyter.org
  28. 28. Jupyter Notebook のインストール MacOS+Homebrew #インストール pip3 install jupyter # 起動 jupyter notebook Windows+公式 #インストール pip install jupyter # 起動 jupyter notebook
  29. 29. Jupyter Noteboolの使い方新 規ノートブックの作成 New > Python3 を選択して開始
  30. 30. Jupyter Notebookの使い方 ノートブック画面 タイトルを設定 プログラム入力欄
  31. 31. Jupyter Notebookの使い方プ ログラムの実行 (2) Runを押してプログラムを実行 (1) プログラムを入力 (3) 実行結果が表示される
  32. 32. Python Notebookの使い方 ノートブックの保存 File > Save as... を押してプログラムを実行 ※ ノートブックの保存は実行結果も一緒に保存される
  33. 33. （参考）PyConJP 2018 推しIDE or Editor 1. PyCharm (65) 2. Vim (63) 3. Visual Studio Code (50) 4. Emacs (19) 4. Jupyter Notebook (19) 6. Atom (8) 7. Spyder (3) 8. Spacemacs (2) （各１票） IDLE Komodo Visual Studio Expert Neovim++ mimikaki.app terapad メモ帳 InteliJ IDEA Sublime Text Mifes Eclipse (PyDev)
  34. 34. 参考文献 「初めてのPython 第３版」 オライリージャパン Mark Lutz著、夏目 大 訳 2009年02月 発行 ISBN978-4-87311-393-7

×