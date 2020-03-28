Memorizing techniquess

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Techniques to Memorize Swiftly
1. LINK METHOD 2. PEGGING METHOD
Items to Remember • carpet, paper, bottle, bed, fish, chair, window, telephone, cigarette, nail, typewriter, shoe, microph...
Visualize The first thing you have to do is to get a picture of the first item, "carpet," in your mind. You all know what ...
Link Now then, here is your first and most important step towards your trained memory. You must now associate or link carp...
Link You must actually see this ridiculous picture in your mind for a fraction of a second. Please do not just try to see ...
