  1. 1. Composition & Structure of the Atmosphere
  2. 2. Atmosphere • The thin layer of gas that envelopes the Earth and is held to the Earth by the force of gravity
  3. 3. Composition of Atmosphere • 1.Constant Gases • 78% Nitrogen • 21% Oxygen • 2. Variable gases • CO2= 0.04% of air • Water Vapours • Ozone
  4. 4. Layered Structure • 4 layers • 1.Troposphere • 2.Stratosphere • 3.Mesosphere • 4.Thermosphere
  5. 5. Temperature trend
  6. 6. Troposphere • •Bottom layer • •Average height=12km • •Temperature decreases with altitude • •Lapse rate (rate of decline in temperature)=6.5◦C/1000m • •The upper boundary is called tropopause
  7. 7. Stratosphere • Extends from 12km-50km • •Exhibits positive lapse rate (called inversion) • •It has calm, thin and clear air • •Jets and aircrafts fly in the stratosphere • •It contains ozone
  8. 8. Mesosphere • Extends from 50km-80km above the Earth’s surface • •Temperature again increases with height • •Here sunlight can form ionized particles and it is called a D-layer • •D layer is used for radio communication
  9. 9. Thermosphere • Extended from 80km to the edge of space • •Temperature increases very sharply • •Ionization forms E and F layers • •These ions can form Auroras due to their movement
  10. 10. Aurora

