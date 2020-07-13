Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 Girth Flange load Calculation using by FEA Techniques. Kingston Rivington ASME Authorized Inspector (A, AR) ASNT Level 3...
2 Basic Gasket Seating Width b0 = N / 2 16 mm Effective Gasket Seating Width (b=b0 for b0< 6mm b1 10.00 mm b = 2.5 Sqrt(b0...
3 3.MATHEMATICAL APPROACH :(As per ASME SECTION VIII Division 1 Appendix -2) 3.1. Bolt Load Required Under Internal Pressu...
4 3.4 Flange Factors in Formula Form Value, g1/g0 = 30.13 / 9.53 g1/g0 1.529 Value, h/ho = 81.2 / 53.89 h/ho 0.488 Factor ...
5 Factor C30 = - (C/4)3/4 C30 -0.698 Factor C31 = 3A/2 - C17C30 C31 2.782 Factor C32 = 1/2 - C19C30 C32 1.257 Factor C33 =...
6 Factor d = U/V h0 g0 2 d 883993.762 Factor L = ( te + 1/T ) + ( t3 /d ) L 1.499 3.5 CALCULATION OF STRESS AT OPERATING C...
7 3. FINITE ELEMENT ANALYSIS (Ansys workbench 19.2) The finite element details are given below table 1& 2 Fig 4 – 3D Model...
8 Bounding Box Diagonal 1237.6 mm Average Surface Area 21002 mm² Minimum Edge Length 13.0 mm Quality Check Mesh Quality ye...
9 Fig 5-Longitudinal Hub Stress, SH Fig 5A-Longitudinal Hub Stress, SH
10 Fig 6- Radial Stress, SR Fig 6A- Radial Stress, SR
11 Fig7-Tangential Stress, ST Fig 7A Tangential hub stress
12 5.0 RESULT ANALYSIS Allowable (MPa) > Manual Result Ansys Results Longitudinal Hub Stress, SH Min (2.5Sfo & 1.5Sno) 177...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Girth flange load calculation using by fea techniques

42 views

Published on

Girth flange load calculation using by fea techniques

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Girth flange load calculation using by fea techniques

  1. 1. 1 Girth Flange load Calculation using by FEA Techniques. Kingston Rivington ASME Authorized Inspector (A, AR) ASNT Level 3 RT, PT, MT, UT, VT, ET, LT ISO 9712 Level 3 PAUT/TOFD, API 510,570,653 rivington24@gmail.com Ref: Vol-8-1-2020 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1. INTRODUCTION: The Bolted flange connections are used on pressure vessels since they permit easy disassembly of components (such as heat exchanger channel head) for maintenance purpose. The bolted flange may in the form of Slip-on flange, Socket weld type, blind flange, a loose-type flange, or an integral-type flange. An early method to the load & stress analyse of bolted flange connections with gaskets that was developed by Taylor Forge. It is believed that this method was further developed by the ASME Code Committee for use in various sections of the ASME Code. The flange design rules are available in ASME Div.VIII-1 Appendix 2 and Section 4.16 of VIII-2. This paper presents the design analysis of integral bolted flange for Heat exchanger channel body flange. Since Bolted flange connection have the vital role to hold the internal pressure and as well various stresses that imposed on the heat exchangers., it should be designed in such a way that it can with stand the indented purpose during it’s service span. A model of integral type girth or body flange created in ANSYS workbench & stresses are calculated using by ANSYS workbench software. The mathematical calculation is also made by set of design rules as per ASME Div 1 Appendix 2. The results obtained by both the methods are compared with allowable stress value for safe designing. Generally, all load and stress calculations are made for Flange operating condition and gasket seating condition. Here flange operating condition approach has been chosen for comparison study.. 2. GIRTH FLANGE DATA. DESIGN DATA Flange Type INTEGRAL TYPE WITH HUB Flange Design Pressure (INTERNAL) Pi 1.00 MPa Design Temperature of Flange TD 100 o C Corrosion Allowance of Flange c 0 mm Flange MOC SA-350M Gr. LF2 Cl.1 Bolting MOC SA-320M Gr. L7 Gasket / O Ring Spiral wound+ carbon filling Allowable Stress for Shell at Design Temp. (i.e. at 100 o C) SnO 118 MPa Allowable Stress for Shell at Atmospheric Temp. (i.e. at 30 o C) SnA 118 MPa Allowable Stress for Flange Material at Design Temp. (i.e. at 100 o C) SfO 138 MPa Allowable Stress for Flange Material at Atmospheric Temp. (i.e. at 30 o C) SfA 138 MPa Allowable Stress for Bolting Material at Design Temp. (i.e. at 100 o C) Sb 138 MPa Allowable Stress for Bolting Material at Atmosheric Temp. (i.e. at 30 o C) Sa 138 MPa Gasket / O Ring Seating Width N 32 mm
  2. 2. 2 Basic Gasket Seating Width b0 = N / 2 16 mm Effective Gasket Seating Width (b=b0 for b0< 6mm b1 10.00 mm b = 2.5 Sqrt(b0) for b0>6mm) b 10.00 Gasket Factor m 2.50 Gasket / O Ring Design Seating Stress y 69 MPa Outside Diameter of Gasket Contact Face Go 988.1 mm Gasket Load Reaction Diameter G 963 mm Outside Diameter of Flange A 1180 mm Inside Diameter of Flange B 889.0 mm Provided Thickness of Flange with Hub tf 142 mm Required Thickness of Flange t 82 mm Thickness of Hub at small End g0 17 mm Thickness Hub at back of Flange g1 26 mm Hub Length h 60 mm Hub Factor h0 = Sqrt (Bg0) = SQRT (646 x 7) h0 122.93 mm Bolt circle diameter C 1098 mm Radial Distance from bolt circle to point R = 0.5(C - B) - g1 of intersection of hub and back of flange R = 0.5 x (806.4 - 646) - 19 R 78.5 mm Modulus of Elasticity for the Flange at Design Temp. (i.e. at 100 o C) EfO 200000 MPa Modulus of Elasticity for the Flange at Atmospheric Temp. (i.e. at 30 o C) EfA 201733 MPa Rigidity Factor for Integral Type Flanges KI 0.3 Fig 1 - Dimension of Girth flange Fig 2 -3D Geometry
  3. 3. 3 3.MATHEMATICAL APPROACH :(As per ASME SECTION VIII Division 1 Appendix -2) 3.1. Bolt Load Required Under Internal Pressure Required Bolt Load Under Operating Condition Wm1 = H + HP Total Hydrostatic End Force H = 0.785 x G2 x Pi H 727984.67 N Total Joint Contact Surface Compression Load HP = 2b x (3.14GmPi) HP 151191.00 N Hence Wm1 = H+HP Wm1 879175.67 N Void Wm2 = 3.14 b G y Wm2 2086435.8 N Total Cross-Sectional Area Am is Maximum of (Am1 and Am2) Area Am1 = Wm1 / Sb Am1 6370.84 mm2 Area Am2 = Wm2 / Sa Am2 15119.10 mm2 So Total Cross Sectional Area MAX (Am1, Am2) Am 15119.10 mm2 Selected Stud Bolt Size M 32 mm Root Area of Bolt AR 698.75 mm2 Minimum Number of Bolts Required NM = Total C/s Area / Root Area of Bolts NM 24.00 Nos Actual Number of Bolts Provided Total Bolt area Ab = AR x N Ab 16770.00 mm2 Since Total Bolt Area (Ab) > Total C/s Area(Am) Selected Bolt Size is OK Flange Design Bolt Load ( W ) Bolt Load at Operating Condition WO = Wm1 WO 879175.67 N 3.2 Flange Hydrostat condition Total Hydrostatic End Force H H 727984.67 N Total Hydrostatic End Force on area inside of flange HD = 0.785 x B2 x Pi HD 620401.99 N Gasket Load HG = WO - H HG 151191.00 N Total Joint Contact Surface Compression Load HP 151191.00 N But HT = Difference Between H and H D HT = H - HD HT 107582.68 N 3.3 Flange Moment Calculations Total Flange Moment at Operating Condition M0 M0 = MT + MG + MD = HT hT + HG hG+ HD hD Radial distance from the bolt circle to the circle on which hD = R + 0.5g1 HD acts ( As Per Table 2-6 ) 91.50 mm Radial distance from gasket load reaction to BCD hG = C - G / 2 ( As Per Table 2-6 ) 67.50 mm Radial distance from BCD to circle on HT acts hT = R + g1 + hG / 2 ( As Per Table 2-6 ) 86.00 mm Hence M0 at Operating Condittion M0 = HT hT + HG hG+ HD hD M0 76224284.61 Nmm
  4. 4. 4 3.4 Flange Factors in Formula Form Value, g1/g0 = 30.13 / 9.53 g1/g0 1.529 Value, h/ho = 81.2 / 53.89 h/ho 0.488 Factor A = (g1/go) - 1 A 0.529 Factor C = 43.68 (h/ho)4 C 2.478 Factor C1 = 1/3 + A/12 C1 0.377 Factor C2 = 5/42 + 17A/336 C2 0.146 Factor C3 = 1/210 + A/360 C3 0.006 Factor C4 = 11/360 + 59A/5040 + (1+3A)/C C4 1.081 Factor C5 = 1/90 + 5A/1008 - (1+A)3 /C C5 -1.430 Factor C6 = 1/120 + 17A/5040 + 1/C C6 0.414 Factor C7 = 215/2772 +51A/1232 + (60/7 + 225A/14 + 75A2 /7 + 5A3 /2)/C C7 8.352 Factor C8 = 31/6930 + 128A/45,045 + (6/7 + 15A/7 + 12A2 /7 + 5A3 /11)/C C8 1.031 Factor C9 = 533/30,240 + 653A/73,920 + (1/2 + 33A/14 + 39A2 /28 + 25A3 /84)/C C9 0.903 Factor C10 = 29/3780 + 3A/704 - (1/2 + 33A/14 + 81A2 /28 + 13A3 /12)/C C10 -1.087 Factor C11 = 31/6048 + 1763A/665,280 + (1/2 + 6A/7 + 15A2 /28 + 5A3 /42)/C C11 0.459 Factor C12 = 1/2925 + 71A/300,300 + (8/35 + 18A/35 + 156A2 /385 + 6A3 /55)/C C12 0.255 Factor C13 = 761/831,600 + 937A/1,663,200 + (1/35 + 6A/35 + 11A2 /70 + 3A3 /70)/C C13 0.070 Factor C14 = 197/415,800 + 103A/332,640 - (1/35 + 6A/35 + 17A2 /70 + A3 /10)/C C14 -0.081 Factor C15 = 233/831,600 + 97A/554,400 + (1/35 + 3A/35 + A2 /14 + 2A3 /105)/C C15 0.039 Factor C16 = C1C7C12 + C2C8C3 + C3C8C2 - (C3 2 C7 + C8 2 C1 + C2 2 C12) C16 0.398 Factor C17 = [C4C7C12 + C2C8C13 + C3C8C9 - (C13C7C3 + C8 2 C4 + C12C2C9)]/C16 C17 2.846 Factor C18 = [C5C7C12 + C2C8C14 + C3C8C10 - (C14C7C3 + C8 2 C5 + C12C2C10)]/C16 C18 -3.769 Factor C19 = [C6C7C12 + C2C8C15 + C3C8C11 - (C15C7C3 + C8 2 C6 + C12C2C11)]/C16 C19 1.083 Factor C20 = [C1C9C12 + C4C8C3 + C3C13C2 - (C3 2 C9 + C13C8C1 + C12C4C2)]/C16 C20 0.067 Factor C21 = [C1C10C12 + C5C8C3 + C3C14C2 - (C3 2 C10 + C14C8C1 + C12C5C2)]/C16 C21 -0.073 Factor C22 = [C1C11C12 + C6C8C3 + C3C15C2 - (C3 2 C11 + C15C8C1 + C12 C6C2)]/C16 C22 0.041 Factor C23 = [C1C7C13 + C2C9C3 + C4C8C2 - (C3C7C4 + C8C9C1 + C2 2 C13)]/C16 C23 -0.065 Factor C24 = [C1C7C14 + C2C10C3 + C5C8C2 - (C3C7C5 + C8C10C1 + C2 2 C14)]/C16 C24 0.070 Factor C25 = [C1C7C15 + C2C11C3 + C6C8C2 - (C3C7C6 + C8C11C1 + C2 2 C15)]/C16 C25 -0.035 Factor C26 = - (C/4)1/4 C26 -0.887 Factor C27 = C20 - C17 - 5/12 + C17C26 C27 -5.721 Factor C28 = C22 - C19 - 1/12 + C19C26 C28 -2.087 Factor C29 = - (C/4)1/2 C29 -0.787
  5. 5. 5 Factor C30 = - (C/4)3/4 C30 -0.698 Factor C31 = 3A/2 - C17C30 C31 2.782 Factor C32 = 1/2 - C19C30 C32 1.257 Factor C33 = 0.5C26C32 + C28C31C29 - (0.5C30C28 + C32C27C29) C33 -2.375 Factor C34 = 1/12 + C18 - C21 - C18C26 C34 -6.957 Factor C35 = - C18(C/4)3/4 C35 2.633 Factor C36 = (C28C35C29 - C32C34C29)/C33 C36 1.076 Factor C37 = [0.5C26C35 + C34C31C29 - (0.5C30C34 + C35C27C29)]/C33 C37 0.092 Factor E1 = C17C36 + C18 + C19C37 E1 -0.606 Factor E2 = C20C36 + C21 + C22C37 E2 0.002 Factor E3 = C23C36 + C24 + C25C37 E3 -0.003 Factor E4 = 1/4 + C37/12 + C36/4 - E3/5 - 3E2/2 - E1 E4 1.130 Factor E5 = E1(1/2 + A/6) + E2(1/4 + 11A/84) + E3(1/70 + A/105) E5 -0.356 Factor E6 = E5 - C36(7/120 + A/36 + 3A/C) - 1/40 - A/72 - C37(1/60 + A/120 + 1/C) E6 -1.188 Factor K = A / B = 485 / 304.74 K 1.329 Factor T = [ K2 (1 + 8.55246 log10K) - 1 ] / [ (1.04720 + 1.9448K2 ) (K-1) ] T 1.785 Factor Z = (K2 + 1) / (K2 - 1) Z 3.612 Factor Y = ( 1 / K-1 ) x { 0.66845 + 5.71690 x [ (K2 log10K) / K2 -1 ] } Y 6.983 Factor U = [ K2 (1 + 8.55246 log10K) - 1 ] / [ 1.36136 (K2 - 1) (K - 1) ] U 7.673 Factor F = - E6 / (C/2.73)1/4 x [ (1+A)3 / C ] F 0.843 Factor V = E4 / (2.73/C)1/4 x (1+A)3 V 0.308 Factor f = C36 / (1+A) ( Hub Stress Correction Factor) f 0.704 Factor e = F / h0 e 0.007
  6. 6. 6 Factor d = U/V h0 g0 2 d 883993.762 Factor L = ( te + 1/T ) + ( t3 /d ) L 1.499 3.5 CALCULATION OF STRESS AT OPERATING CONDITION (APPENDIX 2 SECTION 2-7) Fig 3 – Stress orientation Longitudinal Hub Stress SH = f M0 / L g1 2 B SH 59.5 MPa Radial Flange Stress SR = (1.33 te + 1) M0 / L t2 B SR 14.9 MPa Tangential Flange Stress ST = (Y M0 / t2 B) - Z SR ST 35.3 MPa
  7. 7. 7 3. FINITE ELEMENT ANALYSIS (Ansys workbench 19.2) The finite element details are given below table 1& 2 Fig 4 – 3D Modeler TABLE 1 Model (A4) > Mesh Object Name Mesh State Solved Display Display Style Use Geometry Setting Defaults Physics Preference Mechanical Element Order Program Controlled Element Size Default Sizing Use Adaptive Sizing Yes Resolution Default (2) Mesh Defeaturing Yes Defeature Size Default Transition Fast Span Angle Centre Coarse Initial Size Seed Assembly
  8. 8. 8 Bounding Box Diagonal 1237.6 mm Average Surface Area 21002 mm² Minimum Edge Length 13.0 mm Quality Check Mesh Quality yes Error Limits Standard Mechanical Target Quality Default (0.050000) Smoothing Medium Mesh Metric None Inflation Use Automatic Inflation None Inflation Option Smooth Transition Transition Ratio 0.272 Maximum Layers 5 Growth Rate 1.2 Inflation Algorithm Pre View Advanced Options No Advanced Number of CPUs for Parallel Part Meshing Program Controlled Straight Sided Elements No Number of Retries Default (4) Rigid Body Behaviour Dimensionally Reduced Triangle Surface Mesher Program Controlled Use Asymmetric Mapped Mesh (Beta) No Topology Checking Yes Pinch Tolerance Please Define Generate Pinch on Refresh No Statistics Nodes 75938 Elements 41792 TABLE 2 Model (A4) > Mesh > Mesh Controls Object Name Edge Sizing Face Sizing State Fully Defined Scope Scoping Method Geometry Selection Geometry 168 Edges 62 Faces Definition Suppressed No Type Element Size Element Size 5.0 mm 15.0 mm Advanced Behaviour Soft Bias Type No Bias Defeature Size Default
  9. 9. 9 Fig 5-Longitudinal Hub Stress, SH Fig 5A-Longitudinal Hub Stress, SH
  10. 10. 10 Fig 6- Radial Stress, SR Fig 6A- Radial Stress, SR
  11. 11. 11 Fig7-Tangential Stress, ST Fig 7A Tangential hub stress
  12. 12. 12 5.0 RESULT ANALYSIS Allowable (MPa) > Manual Result Ansys Results Longitudinal Hub Stress, SH Min (2.5Sfo & 1.5Sno) 177 59.5 14.46 Radial Stress, SR Sfo 138 14.9 8.32 Tangential Stress, ST Sfo 138 35.3 13.27 SH + SR / 2 Sfo 138 37.2 11.39 SH + ST / 2 Sfo 138 47.4 13.86 TABLE 3 FLANGE ALLOWABLE STRESSES 6.0 CONCLUSION Comparative study of the stresses in table 3 that obtained from ANSYS work bench software and mathematical approach illustrates that stress calculated by ANSYS workbench is less than that by mathematical approach and also less than allowable stresses during the girth flange operation condition. It gives that actual stress value than the conservative design values in mathematical calculation. It provides the possibility of alter the design factor and also avoid additional volume, weight and cost of flange materials. References ANSYS workbench (version 19.2) [FEA software] Solid works (2015 version) [3D software] ASME Boiler & Pressure Vessel Code, Section VIII Div.1 Dennis R. Moss, Pressure Vessel Design Manual Ed 4 ASME Section II Part D Edition 2017.

×