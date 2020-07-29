Successfully reported this slideshow.
Java Coding Interview Questions Write a Java Program to swap two numbers without using the third variable?
Write a Java Program to swap two numbers without using the third variable? Algorithm :  Get the two numbers from user as ...
(Kings Classes) - Raja Bhaiya Vishwakarma
Swap Two Numbers Without Using The Third Variable | Java Interview Coding Questions | Kings Classes

This tutorial is about Writing a Java Program to swap two numbers without using the third variable.
YouTube Video Tutorial Link: https://youtu.be/IL9BQ5JGWMQ

Blog Post: https://thekingsclasses.blogspot.com/...

Published in: Education
Swap Two Numbers Without Using The Third Variable | Java Interview Coding Questions | Kings Classes

  1. 1. Java Coding Interview Questions Write a Java Program to swap two numbers without using the third variable? (Kings Classes) - Raja Bhaiya Vishwakarma
  2. 2. Write a Java Program to swap two numbers without using the third variable? Algorithm :  Get the two numbers from user as a input (x and y).  Swap the numbers without using third variable : 1. Assign x with the value x + y which means x will have a sum of both x and y. 2. Assign y with the value x – y which means we are subtracting the value of y from the sum of (x + y). Till here, x still has the sum of both x and y. But y has the value of x. 3. Finally, in the third step, Assign x with the value x – y which means we are subtracting y (which has the value of x) from the total (x + y). This will assign x with the value of y.  Print the numbers after swapping. (Kings Classes) - Raja Bhaiya Vishwakarma x = x + y y = x - y x = x - y
