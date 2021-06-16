Panday cap 101 finals

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Startup Developer: PRINCE DAVE N. PANDAY
  2. 2. BACKYARD BREEDERS IT IS A WEB STORE THAT SUPPLIES A GAME-FOWL NEAREST TO YOU.
  3. 3. General Problem  Difficult to look for customers.
  4. 4. Specific Problem Factor 1  Unorganized documents for farm transactions. RCA 1  Inadequate work spaces for client’s data.
  5. 5. Specific Problem Factor 2  Unsecured storage for farm documents. RCA 2  Insufficient budget for purchasing secured storage.
  6. 6. Specific Problem Factor 3  Costly in replenishing production supplies. RCA 3  High percentage committing error in encoding data.
  7. 7. Specific Problem Factor 4  Inconsistent to maintain the selling of game-fowls. RCA 4  Competitive well-known gamefowl breeder.
  8. 8. Specific Problem Factor 5  Non-automatic generation of monthly operating cost. RCA 5  Poor ICT proficiency of client.
  9. 9. Specific Problem Factor 6  Inadequate human resources for managing the farm RCA 6  Inadequate number of workers.
  10. 10. Continental Related Study The Impact of Record Keeping On the Performance of Selected Small and Medium Enterprises in Lagos Metropolis  The responders seem to recognize the significance of record- keeping and its beneficial influence on the company. At the same time, respondents believe that the main advantages of maintaining proper records know the firm's performance and that record- keeping is critical to the firm's success. The majority of SME operators lack basic accounting expertise and are concerned about the cost of preparing financial statements; therefore, they keep the records themselves and, in most cases, manually. Due to a lack of appropriate record keeping (e.g., resource mismanagement and inadequate financial management), the cost of company failure far outweighs the cost of producing a suitable record for any company concern.  Aladejebi, O., and Oladimeji, J., A. (2019). The Impact of Record Keeping On the Performance of Selected Small and Medium Enterprises in Lagos Metropolis. Retrieved from: http://jsbednet.com/vol-7-no-1-june-2019-abstract-3-jsbed Proposed Project Similarities:  Implement a proper record keeping. Differences:  Backyard breeders app is equipped with a proper recording of data to perform the update and delete records and enhance data security.
  11. 11. Continental Related Study Implementing a Paperless System for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs)  Paper-based workplaces are inefficient, expensive, and risky. Paperless environments, on the other hand, provide several advantages to companies, including enhanced data security, ease of information exchange, and more efficient and cost-effective operations. Organizations planning on going paperless have several options, including document digitalization, web portals, electronic forms, and electronic document management systems.  Chao, C. (2015). Implementing a Paperless System for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs). Retrieved from: https://core.ac.uk/download/pdf/36693527.pdf Proposed Project Similarities  enhancing data capability in implementing a paperless system in a company. Differences:  There is no difference in the previous study.
  12. 12. Continental Related Study Gaining Trust in the Digital Age: The Potential of Social Media for Increasing the Competitiveness of Small and Medium Enterprises  Future marketing plans should significantly involve the formation of transparent, dynamic, and open online communities, followed by active participation by a company. Researchers believe that such an approach would be very consistent with and beneficial to the efficacy of existing legislative actions that encourage the production of credence-based products. With the right marketing efforts, it is possible to develop customer trust in the form of purchase intents, providing the required price premiums for SMEs.  Rajković, B., Đurić, I., Zarić, V., & Glauben, T., (2021). Gaining Trust in the Digital Age: The Potential of Social Media for Increasing the Competitiveness of Small and Medium Enterprises. Retrieved from: https://www.mdpi.com/2071- 1050/13/4/1884 Proposed Project Similarities:  Using internet web-base platform in advertising and selling of products. Differences:  Backyard Breeders Application is used to monitor backyard farms in a web-based platform.
  13. 13. ASEAN Related Study Compliance with accounting standards by SMEs in transitional economies: Evidence from Vietnam  The primary element influencing SMEs' compliance with accounting standards was legal requirements. Accounting skills and infrastructure were lacking in SMEs, making it challenging to apply accounting requirements and standards. The accountants were not satisfied with the costs and benefits of implementing the accounting rules.  Dang-Duc, S. (2011). Compliance with accounting standards by SMEs in transitional economies: Evidence from Vietnam. Retrieved from: https://www.emerald.com/insight/content/doi/10.1 108/09675421111160673/full/html Proposed Project Similarities:  There is no similarity in the previous study. Differences:  Backyard breeders app is equipped with a proper recording of data to perform the update and delete records and enhance data security.
  14. 14. ASEAN Related Study Growth Challenges of SMEs: Empirical Evidence in Sabah, Malaysia  This research identifies five major obstacles confronting SMEs in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah: finance, human resources, marketing strategy, facilities, appliances, and layout, and supplier issues. One strategy for overcoming growth obstacles is to fully utilise the initiatives made by the government and its agencies.  Nabila Azwa Ambad, S., Andrew, J. V., and Awang Amit, D. H. D. (2020). Growth Challenges of SMEs: Empirical Evidence in Sabah, Malaysia. Retrieved from: https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Sylvia-Ambad- 2/publication/343404542_Growth_Challenges_of_SMEs_Em pirical_Evidence_in_Sabah_Malaysia/links/5f28a682299bf13 4049ec236/Growth-Challenges-of-SMEs-Empirical- Evidence-in-Sabah-Malaysia.pdf Proposed Project Similarities:  There is no similarity in the previous study. Differences:  Researchers propose that the best way to overcome growth obstacles is to fully exploit the efforts put in place by the government and its agencies. To be a successful entrepreneur, you must be aware of and have tight working connections with government authorities and have good networking with key stakeholders. On the other hand, policymakers should focus on the five major barriers to guarantee that SMEs are more competitive, which would increase wealth creation and social well-being in the country. In contrast, my proposal is a farm monitoring and selling game fowls online. The admin can easily manage and update it online without hassle, and no need to hire an additional employee to assist with his backyard farm.
  15. 15. ASEAN Related Study Time to upskill SMEs  A shortage of human resources has long been a concern for the country's SMEs. It has never been simple for SMEs to find qualified employees at reasonable rates. The shortage of competent personnel is a major issue for SMEs.  Kang, M. (2016). Time to upskill SMEs. Retrieved from: https://www.thestar.com.my/metro/smebiz/columns/2 016/02/29/time-to-upskill-smes/ Proposed Project Similarities:  There is no similarity in the previous study. Differences:  Researchers suggest that the government agencies may collaborate with industry/trade organizations and chambers of commerce to assess SMEs' training requirements and provide training and upskilling programs to meet those requirements. In contrast, my proposal is a farm monitoring and selling game fowls online. The admin can easily manage and update it online without hassle, and no need to hire an additional employee to assist with his backyard farm.
  16. 16. Philippine Related Study About 75% of cities, towns in Philippines lack health workers  According to the study, Filipino doctors, professional nurses, and professional midwives are more likely to work in locations with potentially high incomes and near towns where they were trained.  RAPPLER.COM, (2020). About 75% of cities, towns in Philippines lack health workers. Retrieved from: https://www.rappler.com/nation/about-75- pecent-cities-towns-philippines-lack-health- workers-pids Proposed Project Similarities:  Using Information Technology to be mode of service. Differences:  This study proposes two solutions to these issues. One is to increase healthcare professionals' household earnings. Another goal is to increase the involvement of the private sector in delivering healthcare services. For example, supporting private healthcare practices through the country's social health insurance system or a comparable voucher program may give more incentives for healthcare practitioners to work in disadvantaged areas. In contrast, my proposal is a farm monitoring and selling game fowls online. The admin can easily manage and update it online without hassle, and no need to hire an additional employee to assist with his backyard farm.
  17. 17. Philippine Related Study Assessment of the legibility of the handwriting in medical prescriptions of doctors from public and private hospitals in Quezon City, Philippines  According to studies, the bulk of pharmaceutical mistakes can be ascribed to doctors' handwriting illegibility. This research assesses the readability of doctors' handwriting in both private and public hospitals in Quezon City, Philippines. The outcome demonstrates that the assessors' misinterpretations of the prescriptions were recorded. An analysis of variance was then performed on the factors that substantially influenced doctors' handwriting legibility (ANOVA). According to the results of the testing, the doctors' handwriting is comparable regardless of expertise.  Cerio, A. A., Mallare, N. A. L., & Tolentino, R. M. (2015). Assessment of the legibility of the handwriting in medical prescriptions of doctors from public and private hospitals in Quezon City, Philippines. Retrieved from: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.promfg.2015.07.112 Proposed Project Similarities:  There is no similarity in the previous study. Differences:  The researchers suggest that the abbreviations in the prescription should be avoided to decrease confusion. In contrast, the Backyard breeders app is equipped with a proper recording of data to perform the update and delete records and enhance data security.
  18. 18. Wireframe DFD Process 1 Creating record of available game-fowl breeder.
  19. 19. DFD Process 2 -Creating record of mating batch.
  20. 20. -DFD Process 3 -Creating record of available breeding pen.
  21. 21. -DFD Process 4 -Breeding the chicken
  22. 22. DFD Process 5 -Recording laid eggs
  23. 23. DFD Process 6 -Recording incubation period
  24. 24. DFD Process 7 Updating eggs mortality
  25. 25. DFD Process 8 Collecting eggs hatch
  26. 26. DFD Process 9 Creating record of available growing pen
  27. 27. DFD Process 10 Growing the chicks
  28. 28. DFD Process 11 Updating mortality status
  29. 29. DFD Process 12 Creating record of available game-fowl tie cords
  30. 30. DFD Process 13 Hardening gamefowl
  31. 31. DFD Process 14 Updating mortality status
  32. 32. DFD Process 15 Replenishing the game-fowl stocks
  33. 33. DFD Process 16 Creating record of price range
  34. 34. Why do you think this proposal deserves to be the group's capstone project? THESE DESERVE TO BE THE GROUP CAPSTONE PROJECTS BECAUSE COCKFIGHTING IN THE PHILIPPINES IS A BOOMING BILLION-DOLLAR INDUSTRY. THE POPULAR COCKFIGHTING COMPETITION TAKES PLACE IN APPROXIMATELY 2500 DEDICATED STADIUMS ACROSS THE COUNTRY, WHERE AN ESTIMATED 30 MILLION ROOSTERS ARE KILLED EACH YEAR (PHILLIFE, 2018). SO MANY PEOPLE ENGAGE IN THIS GAME, SO SELLING GAME-FOWL ACROSS THE INTERNET IS SO EASY TO REACHOUT THE CUSTOMERS.

