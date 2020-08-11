Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Building a conservatory? two basics things you need to know
BuildingA Conservatory?TwoBasics Things You Need
To Know
Do you plan on building a conservatory in your home? So, before you hire a
conservatory installer in Trowbridge, learn the two basics of what and how of
this addition to your home.
What is a conservatory?
A conservatory is a part of your house that is built in the external part, as an
extension. It is generally made with glazed panels and can be the perfect cosy
corner for spending your relaxing time with your family and friends. It is
generally warm in winter and cooler in summer, which also makes it a great
place to keep your house plants. They are different from Orangery as the
latter is made of glass windows separated by brick structure and a lantern
roof. A conservatory is made of glass with uPVC/aluminium/timber.
How many kinds of the conservatory are there?
Depending on the building style, a conservatory can be of different types. The
most common types are:
Victorian: As the name suggests, this style was popular in the
Victorian era. The striking feature of this style of conservatory is the
pitched roof. This style gives you ample space and so perfect for most
households.
Edwardian: This style is more or less like the Victorian one but the
difference is it has flat front like modern style. This kind of
conservatory is perfect for those who want to turn this place as a dining
room.
Gable: This style was popular during the Georgian time and is
characterized by triangle front which maximizes the amount of sunlight
the conservatory receives.
Lean To: This is a modern style that is easy to install and hence
preferred choice for many homeowners.
P-shaped: This is a combination of Lean-To and Victorian. This type is
perfect for those homeowners who want an open-plan home. This is
also perfect for large homes.
T-shaped: The T-shaped conservatory can separate the conservatory
into two separate rooms with the central part being either Edwardian or
Gable.
Loggia: This is a conservatory influenced by Italian design. The main
focus of the conservatory is the glazed panels which are full-lengths
making the conservatory filled with light all the time.
Now that you know the basics of a conservatory, you can start looking for a
conservatory installer in Trowbridge.
